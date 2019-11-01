The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019

0

Halloween is over, which means some of you may have already jumped right into Christmas season. But before you go, do enjoy a roundup of the very best celebrity Halloween costumes of the year. Indeed, last night on social media, plenty of celebs showed off their Halloween digs, many of which are mighty impressive. There’s Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón going full Shaun of the Dead right next to Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg dressed as The Shining’s Jack Torrance. And how about Martin Freeman as a Ghostbuster, or Brie Larson as Britney Spears, or Jensen Ackles as Batman (with a pretty elaborate get-up, no less), or Mindy Kaling as Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

What may take the cake, though, is Florence Pugh dressing as her character from Midsommar. No doubt you saw many Midsommar costumes out there this year—and maybe even you made one!—but seeing Pugh don that floral headdress for Halloween is a downright treat.

For my money one of the best couples costumes out there was Jenna Fischer and her husband as iconic Great British Baking Show duo Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, complete with actual Hollywood Handshake action. Bravo.

Of course some celebs take the time (and money) to craft elaborate costume recreations as captured via official photoshoots, as was the case with Nicki Minaj‘s two pretty spectacular costumes: Bride of Chucky and Harley Quinn.

It’s a frightful assortment of fun, spooky, and downright weird, so take a gander through the various Halloween costumes below and shout out in the comments with your favorite. Who knows, maybe you’ll find some inspiration for next year?

wait omg she looks just like white girl florence pugh sobbing honking crying audio hyperventilating horror icon festival dani midsommar pic.twitter.com/C7pgdxfhDO — sydᵏⁿᵉᵉ (@viIIaneuves) November 1, 2019

NY: The Broadway Cast Of "Betrayal" Celebrates Halloween Pics from Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JuoBshHXck — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) October 31, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TY1q5pbQb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4JXz-7BVVW/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4CKpn5BJKz/