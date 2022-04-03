If you are looking to earn an Oscar nomination, playing a person who really existed sure does help make that a reality much easier. Biopics are basically a cottage industry at this point, where well-known stars "transform" into other people. Usually, the figures that these biopics are about are well-known figures themselves. Just this year, six of the 10 actors nominated in the lead categories play celebrities, and this year's winners, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, both fall into that six for playing Richard Williams and Tammy Faye Baker, respectively. Since 2010, 12 actors have won across the two categories for playing real people.

Many of these performances don't go beyond a lame imitation of the person. We all are supposed to be wowed that they are kind of behaving like that other famous person we know, or even worse, them simply looking like the real person, after being slathered in prosthetics, is enough for adulation. The films don't do themselves any favors, as many fall back on tired tropes we have seen done to death in biopic after biopic.

This is not always the case, though. Sometimes, people take on the parts of these celebrities and inject an unexpected life into them that we did not imagine. They play them as people, rather than figures. This list will spotlight nine performers who took on the roles that could have so easily become cheap caricature and gave them true flesh and blood.

Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan in I'm Not There

Todd Haynes took a less that conventional approach when tackling the life of singer/songwriter Bob Dylan with the film I'm Not There. Six actors, of varying races, ages, and genders, take on different personas of Dylan's life, from Ben Whishaw to Richard Gere. While each performance has its own unique flavor, it is Cate Blanchett as the Dylan persona of Jude Quinn that truly shines. Taking on the part of Dylan's life when he went electric, Blanchett plays a man on the verge of breaking, annoyed by fame and expectation on all sides. It's a quiet, often funny performance with an undeniable fire under the surface. Dylan is constantly performing for everyone, even the people in his hotel room, and having someone of a different gender playing those scenes adds to the performance angle even more. Everything about I'm Not There is an experiment, and more biopics should be experimental.

Paul Dano as Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy

Making a biopic about a musician after the release of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story in 2007 has been almost impossible. That film so expertly mocks every single cliché present in all these movies that almost no film can escape. The one that has managed to avoid all the trappings is the film about Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson. The film is split into two parallel timelines, one in the 1980s with John Cusack as Wilson and in the 1960s with Paul Dano. What Dano captures so brilliantly in his performance of the young Wilson, who is creating some of the most phenomenal pop music of all time and suffering severe mental problems, was Wilson's ability to be completely consumed by something. If he was in the middle of making a song, he knew exactly how that song needed to be created and wanted every single detail perfect. If he wasn't, the agony of his mental illness would control every element of him. It's a devastating and gorgeous performance from Paul Dano, one of our most consistent and underappreciated actors.

Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln

Image Via Disney

Before seeing Lincoln, each and every one of us had essentially the same basic image of the 16th President of the United States. He was a stoic gentleman with a commanding baritone voice. Always dignified. Always inspirational. Daniel Day-Lewis comes along and single-handedly destroys every preconceived notion of the man we possibly could have had. Not only does the voice he gives Lincoln, a nasal whine of sorts, completely change our perception of how people took in his famous words, but also, Lincoln was simultaneously this guy who loved to ramble on about whatever was on his mind and was one of the sharpest politicians ever in Washington. It takes a special performance from an actor as exquisite as Daniel Day-Lewis to totally shift how the entire world views somebody who had been idolized how a century and a half.

Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network

Image via Sony Pictures

When The Social Network first came out, Jesse Eisenberg received some criticism for his portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for being too harsh. Every subsequent year that has passed since the release of that film has only shown Eisenberg's work in David Fincher's film to be more and more exceptional and accurate. By pulling no punches with that man, he is able to play a real person, devoid of any idolization. So often in biopics, the actor wants to honor the person they are playing, putting them in a good light. When that isn't your goal in the slightest, you create someone more true to life. All of these celebrities have faults, and too many actors are afraid to show them on screen, often because they are afraid how the real person will react. Jesse Eisenberg reacts to what is on the page by Aaron Sorkin and acts accordingly, making it one of the most memorable performances this century.

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Truman Capote in Capote

Very few novelists become incredibly famous people, but with someone as utterly compelling as Truman Capote, how could he not? He looked and sounded like nobody else who was put in front of a camera. Because he was such a particular person, he would be easy to imitate, but embodying him is a different challenge. Philip Seymour Hoffman did just that when he played him Bennett Miller's sophomore feature Capote. All of Capote's distinct mannerisms and quirks are there, but none of them feel affected. They come from a real place on how he wants to present himself to the world. Hoffman was always great at playing people who could command a room that have an underlying broken humanity within them. That skill meshes perfectly with this depiction of Truman Capote. All you have to do is look at the film Infamous the following year, where Toby Jones played the part, to see how it can be overdone.

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah

Unfortunately, the well of biopics about famous people who are not white is incredibly shallow. If they do exist, they are usually about Black musicians, many of which fall into all the unfortunate Walk Hard trappings. A rare breakthrough came from just last year, where Daniel Kaluuya took on the role of civil rights revolutionary Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. The film is designed for you to be in awe of this man, and if you don't find the right actor who commands that kind of presence, your film is basically dead before the opening title cards show up on screen. Luckily, Kaluuya continues to prove why he is one of our finest young actors working today by stepping into these shoes. You totally understand why so many people would be captivated by this man and follow his words, and all you want out of the film is for it to be entirely focused on him.

Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Like Cate Blanchett's Bob Dylan, Natalie Portman is playing a person knowingly constructing a persona. In Jackie, we see how the former First Lady essentially creates the celebrity and aura we are all familiar with. Then, we get to see that juxtaposed with what she is like when the cameras and other people are gone. It's similar to how somebody would play Batman. Two people sharing one body, essentially, and Portman completely nails both sides of Jackie O. Jackie is a harsh, unrelenting film, thanks in large part to Mica Levi's haunting score. Portman is always at her best when she can dig into the ultra-focused, almost obsessive people who can be extremely harsh. It was a perfect match of actor and celebrity.

David Strathairn as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck

All of these movies get some juice out of someone who typically leads movies playing these famous people. Rarely are character actors afforded the chance to be the lead of a major motion picture, playing someone very well known. George Clooney gave that opportunity to the great David Strathairn for his film Good Night, and Good Luck. Strathairn takes on the task of playing CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, someone not particularly expressive or easy to engage with. What he understands perfectly is how watching someone be exceptionally good at their job is enough to captivate an audience, particularly when the person knows they are good at their job and believes in what they do. Clooney surrounds Strathairn with people much more famous than him, from Robert Downey, Jr. to Jeff Daniels to Clooney himself, but it is still Strathairn you keep wanting to see on screen because you so desperately want to figure him out.

Meryl Streep as Julia Child in Julie & Julia

While many of these performances are of people subverting our expectations of how to play these famous people, sometimes a performance comes along that just puts our perceptions on screen, making it an absolute joy to watch. Leave it to the great Meryl Streep to do just that in her performance as legendary television chef Julia Child in Julie & Julia. Her Child is vivacious, funny, and bursting with life, which is exactly what you got every time you turned on her cooking show. She also has unbelievable chemistry with Stanley Tucci, playing Julia's husband Paul. Few people were better at making light comedies than Nora Ephron, and Streep understood that tone expertly.

If you are looking to make a biopic in the future about someone incredibly famous, take your cues from films like these. They take chances on big swings, showing these people in a light people would not expect. If you are just going to show the famous moments of a person's life with a big name actor in the central role, your film will not stand the test of time. You need to look at films and performances like these that deal in intense specificity for your biopic to shine.

