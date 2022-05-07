By the beginning of the 2000s, visual effects were still in their formative years. Filmmakers weren’t able to bring fantastical creatures to life with computer-generated imagery (CGI), the preferred tool of many studios now. Sure, some iconic movie monsters were made well before the 2000s, like Godzilla, but many were made using practical visual effects, with puppets and camera tricks.

Now, CGI creations dominate the biggest sci-fi and fantasy blockbusters. While it’s important to be grateful for how much the technology has developed since the 2000s, it’s just as important to celebrate the early-but-awesome CGI creatures that managed to blow audiences’ minds.

Cave Troll from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Not only do the visual effects in The Lord of the Rings trilogy hold up to this day, but they are also responsible for pioneering many of the tools that modern audiences now take for granted. From massive crowds to fantastical creatures, director Peter Jackson and Wētā FX, the minds behind the trilogy’s CGI, broke incomprehensible ground in bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic to life.

As an example, the cave troll that appears in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring might seem like a regular CGI beast to audiences today, but the troll was built like a real creature, all the way from its rhinoceros-like skin, to its individual muscles and the skeleton beneath it all. It was the earliest instance of this method being carried out to such a masterful degree, being especially awe-inspiring considering it was 2001.

Dementors from 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Though they drain all joy from the immediate vicinity, the Dementors were an absolute delight to see adapted to the silver screen. The ghostly prison guards made their first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third (and what may be the best) film in the fantasy franchise.

The beauty of the Dementors lies in their simplicity. Director Alfonso Cuarón likely didn’t want to cheapen the film's darker tone with cartoonish special effects, meaning that he, Roger Guyett, and Tim Burke — the movie’s visual effects supervisors — pursued a more stripped-down but still haunting design for the soul-sucking creatures. Though the film features many other notable creatures and visual effects, the Dementors certainly stand as one of the main highlights of the film.

The Monster from 'The Host' (2006)

In The Host, a monstrous, amphibious creature emerges from the Han River. The film revolves around Park Gang-du (Song Kang-ho) as he attempts to reunite with his daughter in the wake of the monster’s attacks. It was released with great critical and commercial success: in 2006, The Host was the highest-grossing South Korean film of all time.

Given that it was 2006, the decision to have a CGI creature run around in broad daylight was a bold one; director Bong-Joon Ho (of Snowpiercer and Parasite fame) cut a lot of work out for the effects team at Wētā FX, who had to ensure that the creature held up in bright light and in full view. They did an excellent job, and The Host remains a thrilling ride for modern monster movie fans.

Kong from 'King Kong' (2005)

After completing The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson turned his eye to the king of the monsters. King Kong is Jackson’s reimagining of the 1933 movie of the same name. Set in the 1930s, the film follows a film crew’s expedition to Skull Island, where danger and the eponymous titan await.

Kong’s creation was a result of both motion capture and animation, with actor Andy Serkis serving as the reference for Kong’s performance. Jackson once again leaned on New Zealand-based Wētā FX, known then as Weta Digital, to finalize Kong and other creatures for the screen. The effect was groundbreaking in ways that are too numerous to name individually, but the results speak for themselves.

Dragons from 'Reign of Fire' (2002)

In 2002’s Reign of Fire, dragons have awakened from their centuries-long slumber, plunging the world into ruin and forcing the last vestiges of the human race, led by Quinn Abercromby (Christian Bale) and Denton Van Zan (Matthew McConaughey), to fight for humanity’s survival. The fantasy action film boasts cinema’s most terrifying dragons. These creatures may have helped inspire future renditions of the fantasy genre’s most formidable flying beasts, including the dragons of the Harry Potter series and HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Part of what makes Reign of Fire’s dragons so striking is the crew's knowledge of the technological limitations at the time. The dragons’ fire is practical, and they are often deliberately obscured by smoke, darkness, or debris, their elusiveness only serving to make them more menacing in the finished film.

The Transformers from 'Transformers' (2007)

Though the franchise is regarded as the posterchild for blockbuster filmmaking, Transformers, director Michael Bay’s first entry into the franchise, is often regarded as something of a gem in the rough. The 2007 film thrust the feud between Autobots and Decepticons into the modern-day. Moreover, the franchise’s shift from 2D animation to live-action meant that the Transformers would be finally be brought to life with CGI.

The filmmakers ensured that each character’s design was plausible, taking into account various factors such as the size of the vehicle they would transform into and the parts their robot forms would need to include.

Clover from 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Cloverfield is a 2008 found-footage monster movie directed by Matt Reeves, who you may know as the director of The Batman. The film is composed of footage from a camcorder belonging to a group of young New Yorkers. They are in the middle of a party when a massive creature begins to devastate the city.

Fans have taken to calling the creature Clover, as no name is given to the monster within the film. In fact, Clover is barely seen at all, which is what makes them so terrifying. The destruction they leave behind them is enough to sell their horrifying power to the audience. However, the shots that feature the creature were stunning, with Clover’s alien design and impressive animation.

Prawns from 'District 9' (2009)

In District 9, director Neill Blomkamp (of Elysium and Chappie fame) needed to make creatures the audience could feel sympathetic towards. Blomkamp’s 2009 science fiction film explores themes of discrimination and xenophobia, taking place in an alternate reality in which humanity made contact with a ship of alien refugees above the city of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The aliens, referred to as Prawns due to their insectoid appearance (specifically resembling the Parktown prawn), are held in a camp called District 9. Brought to life using a combination of animation and motion capture, the Prawns hold up to the film’s realistic, found footage style. The film’s heart and themes rely on the Prawns’ ability to emote and, as seen in the film’s success and critical acclaim, the artists at Wētā FX definitely delivered.

