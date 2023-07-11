The Disney live-action remake machine has churned out more than a dozen reimaginings of their animated classics. Whether providing depth to its myriad fairytale villains or a new song that will stay stuck in our heads long after the end credits roll, some choices these remakes make are very well thought-out.

As Disney nears an endpoint in this cycle with all the true mega-hits of the '90s renaissance adapted, it's clear which films will be remembered in their own right. With the latest release of The Little Mermaid surprising newcomers and fans, these ten changes improved upon the originals.

10 Ariel Kills the Sea Witch

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Ursula is a fantastic villain in The Little Mermaid, but her original demise took the wind out of the story’s sails. Put bluntly, the main character is helpless in the end, with Ariel having to be saved by Prince Eric and his rather pointy ship. In the remake, Ariel (Halle Bailey) steers her own ending, impaling her Auntie Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) and saving both land and sea.

RELATED:

Every Live-Action Disney Princess, Ranked

Ariel’s story is one of independence, and this revised ending restores her agency. The change that Ursula and Ariel are related strengthens the underlying theme of the entire film that family is a choice — you can support those you love or tear them apart. Here, Ariel saves the person who accepted her over the family member who tricked her.

9 Mowgli's Wolf Pack

Jon Favreau is known for his daring technological prowess in live-action and photorealistic remakes, but in The Jungle Book, he gave a series of animated vignettes set in a vast locale an emotional throughline that stood on its own. In the remake, more is made of Mowgli’s (Neel Sethi) original family, the wolves, with special care given to his closeness to his pseudo-mother Raksha (Lupita Nyong'o) and pack leader Akela (Giancarlo Esposito).

Gone is the flimsy narration of the original that summed up this story beat. The start of Mowgli’s journey has a strong foundation built with plenty of pathos. It also makes a heartbreaking moment out of Akela’s murder at the paws of Shere Khan (Idris Elba), establishing greater stakes than anything in the original 1967 film.

8 Mulan and The Witch

Mulan took many liberties with its 2020 remake, and one that made the story refreshing was the inclusion of a new character — Xianniang (Gong Li). Called “The Witch” by all who witness her powers of chi, she acts as the balance to Mulan (Liu Yifei) and what she could become if she embraces the darkness inside.

RELATED:

Disney Live-Action Remakes, Ranked from Worst to Best

Having a female character among the villains offers a commentary on how women are perceived on the battlefield. It also gives Mulan a clear example of what to overcome in her fight to define herself. She’s an enchanting foe with human frailties, making her an exciting and fresh foil for our heroine.

7 Stefan's Betrayal

The added backstory between the titular villain in Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Princess Aurora’s father, King Stefan (Sharlto Copley), created a surprising strength to this Disney retelling. Meeting as children, their love story brews into betrayal when Stefan ascends the throne after cutting off Maleficent’s wings.

Locating a rape allegory in a Disney film was shocking enough, let alone that it was attached to one of the most iconic villains in the Disney pantheon. Yet this arc gave the Sleeping Beauty story a profound poignance, with consistent momentum underscoring the entire thematic narrative. These characters are no longer empty figureheads but identifiable people in a magical world.

6 The Lost Captain

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

David Lowery's rendition of the Peter Pan story breathed new life into the titular character. In Peter Pan and Wendy, Peter’s (Alexander Molony) reluctance to mature casts a shadow over the rest of Neverland. The new reveal is that Captain Hook (Jude Law) was once a lost boy, banished by Peter after he expresses despair for missing his mother.

RELATED:

Best Movies on Disney Plus Right Now

The mischievous Peter goes beyond his flat characterization in the remake. His incorrigible youthfulness is examined as the repressive darkness it can be when one denies the natural path of maturity. This change also centers the dynamic between Hook and Peter, with the opportunity for real growth propelling the narrative forward.

5 "Crazy Old Maurice"

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

If two characteristics describe Belle’s father in the original Best Picture nominated film, “crazy” and “old” aren’t far off. His wild inventions and overall demeanor make it reasonable to see why the villagers thought Maurice had as many screws loose as his machines.

This is why Kevin Kline’s performance in the 2017 remake was a welcome change, imbuing him with more dignity. Still heartbroken after his wife’s bout with the plague, his fear of losing his daughter drives him towards obsession as he struggles to bring Belle (Emma Watson) home. The original is cartoonish, but the remake makes him human.

4 Understanding the Stepmother

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

It’s inconceivable to imagine a role Cate Blanchett wouldn’t make better, and 2015’s Cinderella is surely no exception. In the original, Lady Tremaine is threatening because her evil is grounded in a household reality. But what’s even more dynamic is understanding the basis for her evil.

RELATED:

10 Best Character Development Arcs in Disney, Ranked

Blanchett and director Kenneth Branagh offered a sympathetic lens to view the stepmother. She placed herself in a dissatisfying marriage to secure her daughter’s future. Knowing she would always come second in this new family only fueled her bitterness toward Ella (Lily James). None of these excuses her behavior, but it offered a more intriguing insight into one of the most devilish villains.

3 Evermore

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Adding new musical sequences is a common practice for these remakes when they need to pad the runtime. While many are redundant, “Evermore” was a welcome addition to Beauty and the Beast. This song serves as the Beast’s (Dan Stevens) soliloquy after letting Belle go to rescue her father.

RELATED:

Best Disney Musical Numbers of All Time, Ranked

The melancholic melodies find legendary Disney composer Alan Menken at the top of his game, creating empathy for this monstrous character. Ultimately, this story is about a selfish prince who learns to be selfless, and this song embodies that journey of internal sacrifice in a hauntingly beautiful way.

2 Maleficent's Kiss

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

In this retelling of Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent becomes a maternal figure to Aurora (Elle Fanning), with its most shocking subversion also being a terrific emotional climax. After Prince Phillip (Brendan Thwaites) fails to revive the sleeping princess with true love’s kiss, Maleficent shares her feelings for Aurora after looking out over her during her childhood. She leaves a kiss on her forehead, which finally awakens Aurora.

Maleficent makes sweeping changes to its 1959 predecessor, but this was a welcome sign of female solidarity born from the traditional climax of nearly every fairy tale. A tender moment shared between the two female leads, this followed mere months after Frozen to show true love isn't just romantic.

1 Developing Prince Eric

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Acting more as a MacGuffin in the original 1989 movie, Prince Eric found new depth and heart in the 2023 portrayal by Jonah Hauer-King. Eric becomes a stalwart sea captain, captivated with the ocean to the same degree Ariel is with the human world. He desires a prosperous future for his queendom, made better by discovering other cultures.

Developing Eric as a mirror or foil to Ariel, with even his own treasure room, bridged their relationship with ease. His new song “Wild Uncharted Waters” underscores his change in character, frankly, because it finally gives him a character to speak of.

KEEP READING:

10 Disney Animated Princess Movies That Haven't Been Made into Live Action, Yet