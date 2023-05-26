Disney movies have always given the audience characters that one could always look up to or something to emotionally latch themselves with to let their creative fantasies roam wild. Along with the razzle-dazzle of the fun adventures of Rapunzel, Elsa, and many others, Disney has also ingrained self-reflection into all of their characters.

From Pride Rock to Arenedelle, this article will cover the main characters that brought major moral lessons to the big screen, for example, wisdom, self-confidence, and always keeping your friends close, among many others.

10 Hercules (Hercules)

Disney's Hercules starts off by showing Hercules as a young and naive teenager with superhuman strength, which makes him an outcast among humans. However, after learning of his lineage and that he is the son of Zeus, he trains under Philoctetes to adapt to his new world and bring honor to his name.

In the movie, Hercules gets more humble as his strength increases, and is often willing to help others before himself. His relationships with Zeus, Hera, and Megara help him learn the importance of familial bonds and love. He turns into a strong young demigod by the end of the film, all because of the process of learning from wise acquaintances and family who were there for him every step of the way.

9 Hiro (Big Hero 6)

Hiro Hamada experiences a grievous tragedy and goes into a directionless state. He gets better because of the close bond with his healthcare bot, Baymax, and a group of aspiring superheroes. By the end of the movie, Hiro had shed his shell of isolation and turned into a completely different person.

Hiro's character development arc shows him at crossroads with his emotions. And how his desire for justice sparks emotional motivation in him. He learns to value the positive usage of his intellect and emotions while learning the importance of forgiveness as well.

8 Merida (Brave)

Merida is a carefree and adventurous princess of her land who is constrained to traditional roles by her mother. At first, Merida wards off any attempts to actually learn responsibility and goes against her mother's advice at the gathering of the chieftains.

She goes on to face the consequences of her actions while learning the importance of listening and understanding them. Merida's character development arc focuses on gaining humility and respect for the guidance of those more experienced than her. It eventually helps her become a good ruler of her kingdom and to solve the issues plaguing it as an easy-going individual.

7 Miguel (Coco)

Miguel's tale is truly an inspirational one. Filled with heart-wrenching betrayals and little uplifts of happiness, his perseverance in commitment to finding a way to make his family happy again is nothing short of ideal role model characteristics. And all this only to make his family understand his passion.

Miguel wanders the land of the dead and discovers the history behind his family's depression. As he tries to find his great-great-grandfather, he finds out that his musical ideal is why he never made it home and why his family hated music. He goes on to rectify this and get revenge for his family while maintaining his kind-heartedness. Miguel is an example of how one must come to terms with reality and use their morals to make the most out of life.

6 Moana (Moana)

Moana's constant yearning for adventure is central to the plot. She feels a pull from within the oceans and embarks on a journey to save her people and restore the heart of Te Fiti with the help of a demigod named Maui.

During her journey, she came to terms with the significance of her role in carrying out her ancestor's legacy and leading her village. She learns to endure and, above all, sympathize with nature. Moana serves as a lesson that, at times, one must look at the bigger picture before making decisions. Moana is a tale of proper self-reflection and growing up emotionally.

5 Rapunzel (Tangled)

Rapunzel is taken and forced to live a heavily constrained life, which is labeled as atrocious by the fairytale fans. The movie shows Rapunzel gradually coming out of her shy shell and becoming bolder in her attempts to enjoy the tranquility of outdoor life. Gothel, Rapunzel's witch-mother was strictly against her leaving for the outside world.

Rapunzel's theme preaches the message he must stand up for what they think is right, especially if it helps them be at peace with life. Rapunzel teaches us that it is never too late to try!

4 Woody (Toy Story)

Woody holds a special place in every Disney fan's heart. Toy Story is a depiction of various life lessons. However, Woody's transition from a toy consumed by jealousy and fear of being replaced to a selfless toy willing to help everyone is nothing short of inspirational.

Follow the favored cowboy as he explores life outside the fierce devotion to his owner Andy and explores the diversification of the surroundings he lives in. Woody teaches the audience that one must stop judging those different from themselves and be willing to help everyone in order to grow as a person.

3 Mulan (Mulan)

Mulan faces immense pressure from her community for not conforming to societal norms. She wants to explore and prove her worth to herself and not society. Mulan masquerades as a man to take up her father's position in the army and goes on to experience life how she envisioned it.

Her adventure is marred with difficulties as she is not as physically strong as her male peers but exhibits leadership qualities and tout determination, which gains their respect. Mulan's captain and the townsfolk respect her because of her battle prowess and confidence. Eventually, Mulan has broken societal stereotypes and is all the more confident in herself.

2 Elsa (Frozen)

Elsa is initially a self-isolated character fearing the destructive potential of her capabilities and what it could mean for her bond with her sister and the kingdom she will inherit. An accident on her coronation day leads to the secret of her ice powers coming out, which leads to her accidentally hurting her sister Anna, after which she runs away to isolate herself because of the guilt.

Elsa discovers that her hesitance in mingling with others stems from the belief that her own sister would push her away if she knew what she was. Follow Elsa on her journey from a reserved young woman to a bold and independent who learned that, trusting your loved ones is often the key to peace in life.

1 Simba (The Lion King)

Simba, as a cub, was somewhat 'snobby.' He always had the shelter of his father's protection, which allowed him to go and wreak havoc and enjoy the usual healthy ignorance associated with childhood until the day that Mufasa died (Simba's father). Betrayed by his uncle and driven out of Pride Rock, Simba leaves to find his strength elsewhere and get vengeance for Mufasa.

He meets up with the friend-duo Timone and Pumba, who watch him grow into an adult lion and help him become a better and stronger version of himself. The new and more confident Simba then goes on to honor his father's memory and saves his home from the tyranny of Scar. A classic lesson of how growing into responsibility helps one take on their fears and the harsh world.

