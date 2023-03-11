Explosions, chases, standoffs, and stunts are all ingredients that bring excitement and energy to some of our favorite action TV shows — but all of that means nothing without strong characters. A TV series could have a multi-million dollar budget, the most advanced visual effects, and look incredible on screen, but it needs to be backed up by interesting characters, their development, and their relationships.

Audiences will notice that some of the highest-rated action TV shows on Rotten Tomatoes and those that connect with audiences most are usually character-driven. The series will have an emotional core among its large scale, which is all the more mem. HBO’s post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us is a timely example, with plenty of others having debuted beforehand.

10 ‘The Walking Dead’ (2010-2022)

Image via AMC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

The Walking Dead is the long-running hit horror-drama series that arguably gave the zombie genre the revival it needed. It follows a group of survivors, initially led by Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), struggling to stay alive after a zombie apocalypse.

While there are plenty of the promised flesh-eating monsters and enough gore to satisfy one’s zombie needs, the series predominantly focuses on the human turmoil that such a situation can create. As these characters fight for survival, they are tested and led down paths that see some of them become just as inhuman as their fellow zombies.

RELATED:The Best Character-Driven Movies, From 'Taxi Driver' to 'The Breakfast Club'

9 ‘Killing Eve’ (2018-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The spy genre has never quite seen a TV series like Killing Eve. Led by two queer female characters and focusing on the unpredictable cat-and-mouse relationship between intelligence agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), it subverts all conventions.

Though the series follows a globe-trotting trajectory, where characters are constantly on the move and in pursuit of one another, the real thrill comes from the tension between Eve and Villanelle. As they become drawn to one another, the two women travel through unique arcs that see them adopt traits from one another and transform into completely different people.

8 ‘The Umbrella Academy’ (2019-2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Netflix’s sci-fi action series The Umbrella Academy has it all — time travel, apocalypses, a talking chimp, and an array of eclectic characters. The show follows an estranged family of former child superheroes brought together once again to save the world.

The Umbrella Academy’s most appealing element is its heavily flawed and kooky heroes and the focus on the dynamic between the Hargreeves siblings. It’s not just about alternate dimensions or powers but the conflicting personalities and grudges within this family that make saving humanity even more complicated than it already is.

7 ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Game of Thrones is the fantasy pop culture phenomenon that took the world by storm when it debuted in 2011. It has everything a TV viewer wants — battles, dragons, violence — and yes — nudity, but what makes GOT so memorable is Westeros’s vast array of characters.

As the noble families of Westeros battle it out for the Iron Throne over eight seasons, there are allegiances, betrayals, and plenty of character development. Whether it’s Daenerys’s (Emilia Clarke) journey from powerless victim to fearless protector, or the manipulation games created by Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), the power play is fascinating to watch unfold.

RELATED:The Strongest Warriors in 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon'

6 ‘House of the Dragon’ (2022-)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Even more so than its predecessor, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon prioritizes character over spectacle. Set during the Targaryen dynasty, almost two hundred years before the events of GoT, it sees an internal fight for succession and the Iron Throne.

With one season under its belt so far, the epic battles have been far and few. The focus has rather been on important character set-up and development, which will push forward the all-important civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons in the show’s upcoming seasons.

5 ‘Squid Game’ (2021-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

As Netflix’s most-watched show of all time, Squid Game is the unexpected cultural juggernaut nobody saw coming. The South Korean series sees cash-strapped players participate in a series of children’s games where the winning prize is 45.6 billion won, and the losing prize is death.

While the mysterious games and deadly stakes are nail-biting spectacles within themselves, the series makes sure to center its attention on its various players. What holds importance is the unique circumstances that have driven these characters to participate in these games and their desperation.

4 ‘Andor’ (2022-)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The live-action Star Wars universe has well and truly cemented itself into the television landscape, but no Star Wars fan has ever seen anything quite like Andor throughout this franchise. The prequel series follows Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his involvement in the Rebellion.

Viewers won’t find the epic space battles and lightsaber duels they’re used to here, as the series is much more grounded in reality than its predecessors. Andor explores the political and ethical complexities of the Rebellion and the Empire’s oppression through Cassian and other morally ambiguous characters. It’s certainly Star Wars’s most mature entry to date.

3 ‘The Last of Us’ (2023-)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Adapted from the hit video game and set in the wake of a deadly virus, The Last of Us follows hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with escorting feisty teen Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the dangerous remains of the United States and to safety.

Much like the game itself, the show prioritizes storytelling and emotional development over action. It’s not so much about the infected or the monsters but how people survive and adapt in such a situation. Whether it’s coming together and relying on each other like Joel and Ellie or creating fear like resistance leader Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the characters come before any fungus-covered creatures.

RELATED:'The Last Of Us' Characters and Their 'Walking Dead' Counterparts

2 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Argued by many to be the greatest television series of all time, Breaking Bad is a masterclass in written and visual storytelling. The iconic show follows high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who becomes a meth cook to provide for his family when diagnosed with lung cancer.

While it has plenty of standoffs and shootouts involving the cartel and memorable set pieces, including a train robbery, the series is known for its carefully crafted character arcs. From Walter White’s evolution to Heisenberg to Jesse’s (Aaron Paul) journey from untrustworthy criminal to the show's moral center, these characters leave a lasting impression.

1 ‘Barry’ (2018-2023)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

From the brilliant mind of Bill Hader comes Barry, HBO’s dark-comedy series. Hader plays Barry, a hitman who discovers his love for acting and begins attending classes. While Barry wants to leave his old life behind to pursue his dream, his criminal past stands in the way.

Although Barry’s violent background provides plenty of action and thrills, the show is more than anything a character study of Hader’s complex and mentally troubled assassin turned performer. The writers showcase Barry’s morally corrupt mindset, where he justifies his actions despite killing in cold blood.

KEEP READING:From 'Barry' to 'The Boys': Dark Comedy Shows to Brighten Your Day