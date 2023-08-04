Within the landscape of fantasy TV shows, dynamic duos have always held a special place as they captivate audiences with their magical adventures and unforgettable journeys. From Prime Video’s Good Omens to the fan-favorite saga Supernatural, there are a handful of fantasy TV shows that are driven by the chemistry and camaraderie of their central pairs.

So what makes such duos work so effectively for the genre? It's the way they complement each other's personalities, bringing a perfect balance of strengths and weaknesses to the table. They help each other grow, facing mythical challenges that not only test their abilities but also strengthen their bond.

10 Aziraphale and Crowley

'Good Omens' (2019 - )

In the whimsical world of Good Omens, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), the angel obsessed with humanity, and Crowley (David Tennant), the luxury-loving demon, form an unlikely alliance on Earth. Assigned to monitor humanity in preparation for the looming apocalypse, they forge a deep bond despite their opposing allegiances. Beyond their celestial duties, Aziraphale and Crowley’s friendship prompts them to question their loyalty to Heaven and Hell.

The show artfully explores the intricacies of good and evil, while delivering a heartwarming tale of redemption and friendship. The palpable chemistry and endearing camaraderie between the angelic and devilish pair have surely captivated viewers and turned them into devoted fans.

9 Sam and Dean Winchester

'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

There’s no doubt that the Winchester sibling duo, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), are the beating heart of Supernatural. Together, they hunt monsters and uncover their family's mysterious past while facing cosmic threats, forging an unbreakable bond that resonates deeply with viewers.

What makes Sam and Dean stand out as one of the best duos in fantasy TV is their profound connection. Their unwavering loyalty and sacrifices for each other form the emotional core of the show. The brothers' perfect balance ⁠— with Sam's empathy complimenting Dean's pragmatism ⁠— strengthens their unshakable brotherly love.

8 Buffy Summers and Willow Rosenberg

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is considered by many viewers as one of the best vampire hunters in the history of TV. However, she wouldn’t have been able to achieve glory without her loyal and brilliant witch best friend, Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan). Together, the twosome showcases the power of female camaraderie while battling forces of darkness and personal struggles.

Buffy and Willow's authentic friendship sets them apart as one of the best duos in fantasy TV. Their emotional connection helps them overcome both supernatural adversaries and life's darkest moments. To add, the show defies traditional gender roles with the duo by portraying the powerful women as equals who draw strength from each other.

7 Merlin and Arthur Pendragon

'Merlin' (2008 - 2012)

The fantasy TV show Merlin depicts the legendary friendship between the young warlock Merlin (Colin Morgan) and future king Arthur Pendragon (Bradley James). As they face mystical threats, Merlin becomes Arthur's trusted advisor, using his secret magic to protect the kingdom and its destined ruler.

The partnership of Merlin and Arthur stands among the best in fantasy TV due to their deep and evolving connection. Their growth from an uneasy alliance to a formidable team, with Merlin's magic complementing Arthur's leadership, is beautifully portrayed in the show. It’s also worth noting that their sacrifices for each other underscore the strength of their friendship, making Merlin a tale of destiny and camaraderie that strikes a chord with viewers.

6 Ichabod Crane and Abbie Mills

'Sleepy Hollow' (2013 - 2017)

The soul of the show Sleepy Hollow is the duo of Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison), a time-displaced Revolutionary War soldier, and Abbie Mills (Nicole Beharie), a determined police lieutenant. The fantasy TV pair thrives on the captivating dynamic between a man out of time and a steadfast woman of the present, forging a partnership that seamlessly blends history and modernity.

Ichabod's historical knowledge meshes perfectly with Abbie's contemporary investigative skills. Their unparalleled pairing, alongside the show's captivating blend of mythology and history, makes them one of the most compelling and unforgettable duos in the fantasy genre.

5 Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar

'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

In Lucifer, LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) forges an electrifying partnership with none other than Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil himself. Together, they solve criminal cases in the uniquely devilish police procedural, with Lucifer's charm and supernatural abilities aiding Chloe in uncovering the truth.

The dynamic between Chloe and Lucifer sets them apart as one of fantasy TV's finest duos. Their relationship blends wit, banter, and genuine emotional connection. Chloe's unwavering sense of justice complements Lucifer's flamboyant demeanor, leading to a deep bond as they grapple with questions of identity and complex feelings.

4 Sabrina Spellman and Salem Saberhagen

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996 - 2003)

The magical sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch is driven by its namesake protagonist. However, she wouldn’t be able to juggle her magical self with her normal self without Salem Saberhagen (Nick Bakay), her sassy and magical talking cat. As Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) tackles high school and her newfound powers, Salem becomes her source of humorous advice, companionship, and occasional mischief.

Salem's snarky remarks and mischievous antics infuse the show with delightful humor, while Sabrina's earnestness and compassion ground their dynamic. The genuine affection and trust between the young witch and her wise-cracking cat have converted a lot of viewers into loyal fans.

3 The Doctor and His Companions

'Doctor Who' (2005 - )

The enigmatic and time-traveling Doctor is forever accompanied by a rotating cast of companions in BBC One’s Doctor Who. As a Time Lord from Gallifrey, the Doctor voyages through time and space in the TARDIS, a seemingly ordinary British police box that houses a much larger interior.

The Doctor's companions are what elevate this duo to greatness in fantasy TV. With each regeneration, the Doctor's character evolves, and the companions serve as a relatable entry point into the show's epic adventures. From the tragic Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) to the selfless Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), each companion brings a unique perspective, skills, and personal story, influencing the Doctor's decisions and character growth.

2 Nick Burkhardt and Hank Griffin

'Grimm' (2011 - 2017)

The fantasy police procedural show Grimm is led by a homicide detective named Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who learns he is a "Grimm," a guardian maintaining the balance between humanity and mythological creatures. His partner, Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby), an unaware detective, staunchly supports Nick in his supernatural responsibilities.

The growth of Nick and Hank’s relationship makes them one of the finest duos in TV. Nick's perilous journey as a new Grimm teems with danger and moral quandaries, while Hank's unwavering loyalty provides stability and normalcy. Their unshakeable partnership showcases the strength of human bonds, even amidst extraordinary circumstances, elevating them to an exceptional status in the fantasy genre.

1 Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday

'American Gods' (2017 - 2021)

While they’re not exactly the most cordial duo, American Gods’ Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) have been destined to meet and help each other. As Shadow becomes embroiled in a war between ancient gods and new deities, Mr. Wednesday becomes his enigmatic guide and employer.

The intriguing and multifaceted relationship between Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday is what makes them one of the best duos in fantasy TV. Shadow's journey of self-discovery is intricately tied to Mr. Wednesday's plans and manipulations. Their dynamic is one of mentorship and reluctant trust, with Shadow grappling with questions about faith, destiny, and his place in the cosmic power struggle.

