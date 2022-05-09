FromSoftware is known for creating some of the most challenging bosses in gaming history and packing their games with intricate and captivating lore. The company's newest foray into dark fantasy RPGs, Elden Ring, took the world by storm, selling 12 million copies during its first three weeks. With directors Hidetaka Miyazaki and Yui Tanimura behind the wheel, and a rich world created by A Song of Fire and Ice creator George R. R. Martin, it birthed an array of devilish new characters.

RELATED: A Beginner's Guide To 'Elden Ring'

The game is a celebration of world-building. As soon as the player emerges into the luminous light of Limgrave's Erdtree, the Tarnished is able to roam the lands in search of new characters with all sorts of quirks, personalities, and skills. From NPCs to the most difficult of bosses, Elden Ring breathes life into each of its freshly gruesome characters.

Melina

Melina is one of the first major characters that the Tarnished meets. She is the newest Maiden character in the Soulsborne games, offering an accord to the player in the beginning – take her to the Erdtree, and she will act as a guide. For you are “Maidenless.” She introduces the player to leveling up and grants access to the spectral steed that will accompany you in-game.

While Melina plays a smaller role, she remains one of the most intriguing and mysterious characters in Elden Ring. From her hooded cloak and scarred eye, to her riddled speech, she is formed in the shadows and is full of ancient and valuable knowledge. Her heart's truth is revealed at the end of the game, and there remain many theories about her false Maiden status.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows

Miriel is a gigantic tortoise who wears a pope's hat and lays outside the Church of Vows. Better known as “Pope Turtle” by most players, he provides wisdom of the land and absolution, in which hostile NPCs will leave the Tarnished alone.

Pope Turtle is by far the most unique NPC in the game. When the player finds him, he is leisurely laying down waiting for a stranger to come by and ask him about his knowledge and secrets. Not only is he cool, calm, and collected, but he'll even give you sorceries and incantations. A true turtle of the people.

Margott, The Omen King

The name, “The Omen King,” is a lot to take in. One might think of death gods or monsters who deal with fate, and you wouldn't be wrong. Margott is a horned demigod who deals with a bit of both. The Tarnished's fate lies in whether you had a difficult time with the previous boss Margit. Margott is just his true identity.

RELATED: Games To Play If You Love 'Elden Ring' (That Aren't FromSoft Games)

While the boss fight with Margott is similar to Margit's, this version of him is relentless. He is quicker, stronger, and deals a devil's worth of AOE lightning attacks to the point where the player will barely have any time to land attacks in between dodging. Margott may be the point in the game where you go find a larval tear to respec your character. No judgment.

Fia

Fia is one of the characters seen in the game's opening cutscene, with her golden hair flowing amongst the dead corpse she lays with. She is a deathbed companion, whose embrace will give you the Baldachin's Blessing – a consumable that negates physical damage.

Besides her beautiful design, Fia also has one of the most interesting questlines in the game which results in the death of a major character in the Roundtable Hold. She is not as innocent as she seems when the Tarnished first meets her. Elden Ring can sometimes be a very lonely game though, roaming through the open lands of all the enemies with better weapons than you. Getting a hug from Fia just feels right, even if she does serve the prince of death.

Iron Fist Alexander

There is nothing quite like meeting a giant pot in a video game. Is it just a pot? Will it attack? Is it something more sinister? Fortunately, Alexander is none of those. Alexander will call out to the Tarnished upon first meeting telling you that he's stuck, and go on to be one of the most fun characters in the game.

Alexander is a breath of fresh air, allowing you to relax for a second in between the relentless amounts of enemies you'll encounter. He is a living jar with big dreams: he left his home in search of adventure and to become a fearsome warrior. He is humorous in comparison to most of the other NPCs and provides a joyous optimism amongst the darkness.

Starscourge Radahn

Radahn is the massively destructive demigod boss of your nightmares. His character design looks just as brutal as the way he treats you mid-fight – with a red lion mane on his helmet, and a hulking stature complete with a seriously beautiful set of armor. The Red Lion General uses rainstorms of arrows and gravity magic to mightily pummel the Tarnished.

RELATED: Top 'Dark Souls 3' Bosses Ranked

Radahn definitely lives up to his reputation of being one of the most difficult bosses. The boss fight requires you to run across a battlefield as he rains spears and arrows down upon you. If you're lucky enough to get anywhere near him, his ridiculous speed and range of attacks will crush you before you can ever land a hit, or get to the phase where he decides to turn himself into a meteor.

Ranni the Witch

Ranni is the mysterious daughter of Radagon and Rennala, raised to demigod status once her father disappeared. As the game progresses, she will tell the Tarnished some of her secrets, recruiting you into her servitude to find a treasure.

The most intriguing part about Ranni is that she is the one responsible for most of the major events that led to the shattering. She stole death in defiance of her role against fate and was responsible for the demise of Godwyn. She also is very surreal, as she lost her original body and now resides in the eerie body of a doll.

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

With one of the most remarkable designs in the game, Rykard looks like a cross between a crystallized god and a serpent the size of a continent. He wields a gigantic wind sword and shoots fire at the player in the shapes of skulls. What's not to like about that? Besides the part where you'll probably die to him dozens of times.

The boss fight with Rykard is biblical. The player fights him amongst a fiery, hellish pit with a grotesque amount of falling boulders and jagged chandeliers swinging in the background. All in honor of the great deity, Rykard. It's hard not to feel exhilarated while fighting him, so long as your dodging skills are up to par.

Spiritcaller Snail

In comparison to his boss brethren, Spiritcaller Snail is an absolute welcome sight to behold. No hulking muscles and no AOE that will take you out before you even know what hit you. He is adorable, he's a giant snail, and he is relatively peaceful, save for his legion of sword-wielding knights.

Spiritcaller Snail is also the ultimate trickster. While he looks innocent, he deceives most players when he is first encountered because of his invisibility skills. When walking into his cave, the name “Spiritcaller Snail” will show across the screen, but you will be welcomed by the mighty weapon of a translucent knight, ready for battle. Many players unknowingly waste time fighting off waves of knights instead of finding Spiritcaller Snail's glowing hiding spot.

Blaidd

Blaidd is the honorable wolf-headed guardian of Ranni the Witch, and he aids the Tarnished in their quests. Half man, half wolf, and with all the grace of the coolest guy you know, Blaidd is, without doubt, one of the best new characters in Elden Ring.

His character design revolves around the moon and wolves, and he's always there for the player when you need him most. Not just as a buddy, but as a summon. Despite him succumbing to madness at the end of his questline, he is a welcome friend in a world full of NPCs that want you dead.

NEXT: Every Game In The Soulsborne Series, Ranked

'Walker: Independence' Prequel Ordered to Series at The CW

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Kendra Demeo (9 Articles Published) Kendra is a writer & cinematographer who has been obsessed with films since she first saw Diva Plavalaguna hit high notes in The Fifth Element. She is drawn to darkness, creating nightmares, and getting lost in dreams. More From Kendra Demeo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe