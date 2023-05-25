Characters from DC Comics have been brought to the screen on several occasions, and they have been played by different memorable actors. However, it is those in the DCEU that have captivated audiences around the world in more recent years. It can be pinpointed that it all started with Man of Steel as DC Studios and Warner Bros. teamed up to bring new movies and television series to the fans.

Ever since, different directors and actors have collaborated to bring these superheroes to life. And of course the fans have had plenty to say about their favorite characters and how well they have been cast.

10 Nathan Fillion as TDK

Image via Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad (2021) brought together several different characters from DC Comics and placed them on the big screen in front of a larger audience. These weren’t the typical heroes. On the contrary, they were believed to be villains, but the movie transformed them into heroes in their own way. Although his role didn’t last long, Nathan Fillion as TDK really stuck with the fans.

During a Reddit thread discussing the best characters of the DCEU, TheReySkywalker said, “Big Nathan Fillion fan, and T.D.K. seemed like such a nice dude. Was helping people with their seatbelts … Yeah it’s like the perfect cameo in my mind! I would’ve loved it if he survived so much.”

9 Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress

Image via Warner Bros.

The DCEU has introduced many characters. Some good, some bad, and some that may have fallen under the radar. However, sometimes it is those characters who seem to be completely underrated that stick the most with the fans and leave them wanting more. That was the case of Mary Elizabeth Winstead when she played the Huntress in Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020).

Even though Huntress may have fallen under the radar for some of the audience, there were fans who highlighted her role. “Mary Elizabeth Winstead's take on Huntress - super underrated,” said a Reddit user.

8 Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Image via Warner Bros.

In theory, villains were not created to be loved by fans. However, certain portrayals have changed this and turned some of the DCEU villains into fan-favorite characters. So was the case of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Robbie first became this extravagant woman when she appeared in Suicide Squad (2016). Since then, she has become Harley Quinn two more times.

For some fans who have discussed the best characters in the DCEU, Harley Quinn has made it to the top of their list. Reddit user SSJmole listed this character as their second favorite DCEU character.

7 Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Image via Warner Bros.

There are times when a character becomes a fan-favorite neither for being loved nor hated, but for blurring the lines between both. Are the good? Are they bad? Or are they simply doing their job? They present an incognita that leaves fans wanting to see more of them. So was the case of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Davis has become Amanda Waller on several occasions as part of the Suicide Squad franchise. Her appearances have made different fans, such as one particular Reddit user, name her among the top characters in the DCEU.

6 John Cena as Peacemaker

Image via HBO Max

The DCEU has expanded from the big screen to television, and there have been times when a character from a movie ended up being the lead on a TV show. That is exactly what happened with John Cena’s Peacemaker. He first appeared on The Suicide Squad before becoming the lead on Peacemaker, the HBO Max show with eight episodes.

Some fans weren’t too happy at first with the actor choice because they didn’t know if Cena had it in himself. However, many like Darnhipsters changed their mind after seeing him. “But he played the s**t out of peacemaker so god damn good and you can tell that he got super into it. Somewhere 10 mins after his character intro instead of thinking ‘that’s John Cena’ I only saw peacemaker. Bravo to him for bringing that character to life and Gunn for casting him.”

5 Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Image via Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa first became Aquaman in 2016 when he appeared in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since then, he has taken on this role five more times, including the voice of Aquaman for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The hair, the tattoos, and the attitude that Momoa brings to the character are some of the things that have made him stand out from the rest of the DCEU in the eyes of the fans.

When discussing the best DCEU characters as part of a Reddit thread, user mariovspino5 pointed out: “Damn the aquaman suit is epic.” This goes to show that it’s not only an actor’s work that captivates fans, it is the collaboration with the crew as well.

4 Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

Image via Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad franchise added a long list of character to the DCEU. Some of the portrayals were forgettable, but some of them were memorable and stuck with the fans throughout the movies. One of those roles was Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag who led (or tried to lead) the team during their mission.

Reddit user JK-Network123 started a thread to discuss the best DCEU characters and they were the first to name Rick Flag among their top 10. Many fans followed their lead throughout the thread, highlighting Kinnaman’s work.

3 Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Image via Warner Bros.

After Lynda Carter’s portrayal of Wonder Woman, it was going to be hard for whoever followed her steps and took on the role. However, Gal Gadot surprised the fans for the best and made her version of Wonder Woman one of the best characters in the DCEU. Her role continues to be explored and Zack Snyder's DCEU plans included a wild twist on Wonder Woman's origins.

Gadot has been a part of seven movies in the DCEU which has encouraged fans like Yannyliang to say: “WW is my favorite DCEU character.”

2 Henry Cavill as Superman

Image via Warner Bros.

Superman has been one DC Comics character that has seen the screen on more than one occasion by the hand of different actors. His story is also one that continues to be told, and so will be the case with Superman: Legacy the James Gunn reboot. But the DCEU brought Superman to the big screen in the shoes of Henry Cavill who managed to captivate audiences everywhere.

Cavill has portrayed Superman six times. Each time has been better than the previous and fans such as chungnos have stated: “Henry Cavill Superman superior.”

1 Ben Affleck as Batman

Image via Warner Bros.

Just like Superman, Batman has had its fair share of actors portraying the role throughout the decades. Some of them have become extremely memorable, such as Michael Keaton’s portrayal in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). However, the DCEU brought on one of the most memorable versions through Ben Affleck.

Affleck first became Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He was the Batman for the Snyderverse (which Zack Snyder has dismissed rumors of selling). Throughout the movies, he managed to stand out and fans like DKIPurple have said: “Batfleck in BVS, le chef kiss. The warehouse scene absolutely amazing.”

NEXT: Every DC Extended Universe Movie Ranked from Worst to Best