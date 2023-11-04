The Wartime Era is Disney's most overlooked and forgotten era. Lasting from 1942 to 1949, the Wartime Era saw Disney move away from single animated features and instead release package films of two or more shorts. This allowed the company to save money at the cost of quality storytelling. However, the strategy saved the studio at a time when it desperately needed a win.

Although far from the best period in Disney's long and esteemed history, the Wartime Era is not without its successes, and some characters released during this period have left their impact. None of them are as memorable as Disney's best, mainly due to a lack of efforts from the studio to keep them relevant in the pop culture landscape. However, the most beloved characters from these Wartime shorts continue to delight audiences, thanks in large part to their expressive animation, striking designs, or a combination of all these factors.

10 Willie the Whale

From 'Make Mine Music' (1946)

Out in the open ocean lives a sperm whale named Willie (Nelson Eddy). Stories of his beautiful singing eventually reach the ear of impresario Tetti-Tatti (Nelson Eddy), who believes that Willie swallowed an opera singer. As he mounts a rescue expedition, Willie believes this could be his chance to be discovered and sing in a grand opera.

This opera enthusiast is a fun concept for a character, mainly because there aren't a lot of whale characters compared to other popular animals. Willie is just an innocent soul who wants to delight others with his singing, which only makes his ultimate fate all the more tragic but ensures he will live on in the minds of the audience. Unfortunately, Willie's film, Make Mine Music, is among the few movies not available on Disney+.

9 The Aracuan Bird

From 'The Three Caballeros' (1945) and 'Melody Time' (1948)

Of all the amazing birds of South America, none are more peculiar than the Aracuan Bird (Pinto Colvig). Named after the peculiar song he sings, the Aracuan Bird both delights and annoys others with his crazy and cartoonish antics. These include leaping out of a film to shake the hand of the audience and re-routing a train by drawing new tracks.

The Aracuan Bird is a silly character who, thankfully, doesn't overstay his welcome. He serves as a chaotic foil to characters like the uptight Donald Duck, then voiced by classic Disney actor Clarence Nash, while giving the animators a chance to have fun with his reality-warping powers. This lends itself to many fun and memorable comedic situations.

8 Ichabod Crane

From 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

The new schoolmaster of Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod Crane (Bing Crosby), quickly charms his way into the heart of almost everyone in the community. His only rival is the town's strongest man, Brom Bones (Bing Crosby), since they both have their eyes on the lovely Katrina Van Tassel. While Ichabod does love Katrina, he's also interested in her father's money.

An interesting take on a Disney protagonist, Ichabod is not an evil man, but he's not above taking advantage of other people's hospitality to enjoy some good food. The animators do a good job showing the duality of his personality through his movements and facial expressions, especially when he gets nervous due to his belief in superstition. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is a somewhat dark entry in Disney's movie catalog, and Ichabod is the perfect protagonist for such a curious story.

7 Pecos Bill

From 'Melody Time' (1948)

After being separated from his family, Pecos Bill was adopted by a mother coyote. Growing up in the wild made him tougher than any animal and allowed him to rescue a young horse named Widowmaker from some vultures. Together, they grew into Texas' most famous cowboy and horse duo.

Disney's animators did a phenomenal job making Pecos live up to the legend. Despite having no lines, his movements perfectly capture his eccentric personality and mythological levels of strength and confidence. But it's Pecos Bill's facial animation that steals the show: his expressions are a beautiful mix of cartoony and serious that still holds up today.

6 Johnny Appleseed

From 'Melody Time' (1948)

A hardworking lad from Pittsburg, Johnny Appleseed (Dennis Day) longs to travel west with the other pioneers but feels like he'd be of no use. This changes after a meeting with his guardian angel (Dennis Day), who explains the value of planting apple trees. Armed with nothing but a walking stick, a bible, and a pot for a hat, Johnny heads west, planting trees and befriending animals as he goes.

Disney's interpretation of John Chapman is probably the most well-known, and for good reason. Day's voice is soft and innocent, ideal for Johnny, a humble person who doesn't want fame and glory, just a chance to make the world better in his own small way. His story is powerful and uplifting, elevating him past other Wartime characters by showing that, with faith, perseverance, and self-confidence, anyone has the power to leave a positive impact on the world. Melody Time is among the most underrated Disney movies, thanks to characters like Johnny.

5 The Headless Horseman

From 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

In order to spook Ichabod, Brom Bones tells a scary story about the local ghost. Called the Headless Horseman (Billy Bletcher), he rides from the hollow hill every Halloween Night in search of a new head. While most think this is superstition, Ichabod has an all-too-real confrontation with the ghost as he travels home.

The Headless Horseman is a big reason why The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is the best film of the Wartime Era. His design is simple but menacing, and Bletcher's laugh sounds demonic. The Horseman is all about eerie mystery and macabre doubt; the audience never gets a clear answer, but there's enough to prove he might be more than just a trick. He remains one of Disney's best villains in animation, especially considering how his encounter with Ichabod ends.

4 J. Thaddeus Toad

From 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

The owner of Toad Hall, J. Thaddeus Toad (Eric Blore), is an incurable adventurer who gets caught up in numerous manias. When his mania for transportation causes lots of property damage, his friends, Water Rat (Claud Allister) and Mole (Colin Campbell), attempt to talk some sense into him. Unfortunately, things get worse when he becomes obsessed with owning a motor car.

Toad is a character of extremes. When caught by one of his manias, he will go to any length to fulfill his ambition, even making foolish business decisions in his tunnel vision. However, Toad isn't a bad fellow and cares deeply for the trust and love of his friends. More than Ichabod or the Horseman, Toad is layered and complicated, giving him the edge when thinking of the period's most memorable characters and confirming The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad as the best movie from the Wartime Era.

3 Panchito Pistoles

From 'The Three Caballeros' (1944)

When Donald Duck (Clarence Nash) opened his birthday presents, the final one contained a Mexican rooster named Panchiot Pistoles (Joaquin Garay). After gifting Donald and the Brazilian parrot, José Carioca (José Oliveira), with sombreros, he proclaims that they are the Three Caballeros. He then delights the two with information about Mexico.

Panchito is a loud and energetic soul who is always down to party and is prone to numerous over-the-top displays, including firing his twin pistols and bursting into extravagant musical numbers. However, he knows when to tone things down, such as when he educates people about Mexican culture. The Three Caballeros is a curious entry in Disney's canon due to its weird approach, especially by today's standards. However, it remains a landmark effort of the Wartime Era and a Disney movie worthy of a proper restoration.

2 Willie the Giant

From 'Fun and Fancy Free' (1947)

Within the beautiful Happy Valley lies a talking harp (Anita Gordon) whose beautiful singing kept the valley prosperous. One day, a giant named Willie (Billy Gilbert) descended from his cloud castle to kidnap the harp. Without the harp, the valley suffered from a terrible drought, but Willie didn't care so long as he had someone to sing him to sleep.

Willie is a good example of a child given amazing power, not inherently malicious but driven entirely by his wants and not the wants of others. His powers are also pretty fun: along with his immense size and strength, he can also shapeshift, fly, and disappear, allowing for some entertaining visuals. Fun and Fancy Free is an odd film, even by Wartime Era standards. However, its characters are among the most memorable from the period, and none is as popular or striking as Willie. From his cute yet menacing design to his delivery of the iconic line "Fee fi fo fum," Willie is a bonafide Disney icon.

1 José Carioca

From 'Saludos Amigos' (1942)

As part of the Good Neighbor Program to increase relations between America and its southern neighbors, Disney made Saludos Amigos to showcase South American culture. They decided to create a new character to represent Brazil: a parrot named José Carioca. He is a fan and admirer of Donald Duck, which helps the two become fast friends.

Much like how Donald was made to be the opposite of Mickey, José was made to be Donald's opposite. He is a suave, fun-loving parrot who can make friends easily and knows how to roll with the punches. José has a real love of life, which can be seen in how passionately he absorbs new experiences and tries to share his culture with others. By far the most recognizable and beloved character from the Wartime Era, José is a Disney legend and a worthy addition to the studio's collection of remarkable animal characters.

