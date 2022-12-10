The White Lotus has thrived in Season 2, and with a whole new set of characters. This season of The White Lotus, written and directed by the genius that is Mike White, is set in a stunning Sicilian Resort in Italy. While most of the cast is brand new, there are a few returners (for example, Tanya McQuoid, played by the incredible Jennifer Coolidge).

Additionally, with another season comes to another murder mystery to be revealed at the end of the season. As each of the characters progresses during this season and fans talk more and more on social media, a few characters have stood out as particularly better than others—all presented spoiler-free.

Tanya McQuoid

Tanya McQuoid, played by Coolidge, is a returning character in Season 2 of The White Lotus. In Season 1, Tanya traveled to Hawaii to bury her mother’s ashes and was a hot mess. However, she meets a man there that she ends up marrying and then traveling with to Sicily in Season 2. This time, though, the two aren’t getting along.

Tanya is simply an iconic character. Everyone agrees that her character is similar to that of a caricature, emphasizing the satirical elements that White does so well. In this season, she is striving for a perfect relationship and also observes many of the other characters.

Lucia

Lucia is one of the new characters, Beatrice’s friend who happens to be a sex worker in Sicily. She pushes Mia to become a prostitute with her, and is a bit more carefree and money-driven. Without spoilers, she enters into a bit of a situationship (or maybe a business transaction) with one of the other characters, and fans loved to see that on this show.

She’s a fascinating character because she seems to be confined to Sicily due to financial struggles. For the finale, it is going be very interesting to see what happens with Lucia. It is not often sex workers are portrayed in a human way in media, and it is refreshing to see that from Lucia.

Albie Di Grasso

Albie Di Grasso is a college graduate who travels to Sicily for his father and grandfather as they search for information on family genealogy. Off the bat, fans have had a soft spot for Albie—he’s a well-meaning guy and seems to care about his family. He also forms a bit of a connection with Portia and another character in the series.

Albie is such a fascinating character to many of the fans of the series since he is a bit of a puzzle. While the other characters are somewhat straightforward in who they are from the get-go, Albie is a bit more clouded and has his own issues he works through—and that makes for interesting television and complex characters.

Daphne Sullivan

Daphne Sullivan became an unlikely favorite among the newer characters in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Daphne is Cameron’s stay-at-home wife who comes with him on vacation. She is being regarded as one of the best characters from the series, and even the “MVP” according to Esquire.

What is so compelling about her as a character, though, is that she knows more than she shows. Without more spoilers, her relationship with Cameron is not as perfect as it seems, and she is in a constant push-and-pull situation. Her obsession with true crime is also throwing fans for a loop, since there is a murder yet to be solved.

Harper Spiller

Harper Spiller, played by Aubrey Plaza, has also become a fan-favorite among the new characters in Season 2 of The White Lotus. From the very beginning, it is clear that she is not having a good time with her husband’s friends and is miserable on this vacation.

She also has her own set of romantic and sexual issues with her husband and has some of her own mental blocks. Throughout the series, fans saw how she interacted with her husband Ethan’s friends as they had their own scandals. It is unclear, however, what may happen to her next.

Valentina

Valentina is this season’s hotel manager of the White Lotus Hotel in Sicily. Valentina has some intimacy issues with men, and tends to be a bit lonely. However, her moments over the course of the second season with many of the characters have become the most iconic and hilarious.

She also gets a bit sexually involved with a certain someone, and it threw fans for a loop! Valentina’s character is so spontaneous, and that type of storyline makes the series just so interesting to watch!

Portia

Portia is Tanya’s assistant that accompanies her and Greg when they travel to Sicily. She is really looking for a little bit of fun in Sicily, and does not expect much except annoyance because of Tanya until she meets Albie, and gains a bit of interest in him.

Over the course of the season, she has some affairs with other characters and somehow causes a little bit of a stir. However, fans are really rooting for her and Albie’s relationship. Her dynamic with the other characters, especially in the realms of romance, make the season so exciting to watch.

