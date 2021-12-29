Few holiday films boast a cast as impressive as that of Love Actually. Featuring stellar performances from Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, and Liam Neeson, to name just a few, it's no surprise that Love Actually instantly became a Christmas classic that is still enjoyed to this very day.

It can often be hard for fans to agree on which characters they're most invested in, given that the plot spans across countries and several different love stories. Is elderly rockstar Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) the funniest, or does that honor lie with sex-addict Colin Frissell (Kris Marshall)? Does Emma Thompson's heartbreak leave you wiping away tears, or are you more touched by Mark's (Andrew Lincoln) declaration of love for Juliet (Keira Knightley), a woman he can never be with?

10) Rufus The Jewelry Salesman — Rowan Atkinson At His Comedic Best

It's somewhat surprising that a character who only appears in two scenes could be held in such high regard. Still, the sheer delight of watching Rowan Atkinson gift wrap a present for an obscene amount of time is almost indescribable.

Beyond his comedic brilliance, it soon becomes clear that Rufus is a believer in true love. Not only does he do his utmost to ensure Harry (Alan Rickman) gets caught buying a present intended for a woman who isn't his wife, but he also distracts the security guard at the airport for just long enough to allow young Sam to chase after his one true love. All things considered, Rufus might just be the best jewelry salesman in all of London; just don't ask him to gift wrap anything.

9) Aurélia — A Cleaner Who's Funny In Any Language

It can be hard to communicate love through a langue-barrier, but writer/director Richard Curtis makes it look easy with Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz).

Arguably the sweetest of all the blossoming romances in the movie, Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz) and Harry spend the entire film mirroring what the other has just said without ever knowing it. A special mention needs to be handed out to Aurélia's sister, who guides Jamie (Colin Firth) through the city to find Aurelia before encouraging her to accept Jamie's proposal, go to England, and marry Prince William instead.

8) Natalie — A Woman Who Just Cannot Mind Her Language

Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) sticks in the memory of all who watch Love Actually because she reacts just as an average person would when suddenly facing Hugh Grant — by bursting into an accidental shower of obscenities.

Definitely the everywoman of the film, every second word out of Natalie's mouth is a curse, and her family doesn't seem to be any different either. She's probably the only character in the film capable of handling a high-profile relationship with the Prime Minister. If anybody gives her any trouble, she won't hesitate to give it straight back.

7) Mark — You Know, The One With The Signs

Mark is a character responsible for not only one of the most iconic scenes in Love Actually, but one of the most iconic scenes of the entire '00s.

Despite being in love with Juliet, Mark has always kept his distance from her because she's married to his best friend, meaning she can never know how he truly feels. After being caught out, Mark decides to tell her how he feels, knowing that Juliet will never reciprocate his love. Arguably Mark should be higher up on this list, but he is in love with his best friend's wife, so this spot seems appropriate, all things considered.

6) Daniel — A Widowed Step-Father Helping His Step-son Find True Love

Daniel's (Liam Neeson) story begins with the funeral of his dearly beloved wife, meaning Daniel is now the only guardian of lovestruck young Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster).

It's a testament to just how much Daniel cares for the boy that he can look past his grief and instead focus all of his energy on helping Sam impress Joanna (Olivia Olson), the girl he loves. Daniel takes this role seriously, whether that's watching Titanic for inspiration or tolerating Sam's relentless drum playing; it seems there isn't anything he wouldn't do to help his stepson find happiness. It's fitting that after all his hard work, Daniel simply bumps into a woman who just might be his next true love. Love, actually, is all around.

5) Sarah — Silently Pining For A Colleague, A Tale As Old As Time

Sarah's (Laura Linney) eternal devotion to the care of her brother, Michael (Michael Fitzgerald), makes any sort of relationship almost impossible. This is evident when, after finally admitting her feelings to her longtime love interest Karl (Rodrigo Santoro), she has to leave to look after Michael, who requires full-time care. Sarah is the person most people aspire to be.

Caring, gentle and selfless beyond words. It's an essential lesson for Karl, though, as if his relationship with Sarah is to stand any chance of succeeding, he needs to understand that Michael will always come first. Beyond that, though, there's nothing to suggest these work-colleagues can't make a go of it. So long as Sarah ignores the advice of her boss, love cheat Harry.

4) Colin Frissell — The Self-Proclaimed God Of Sex

Deep down, everybody probably wishes they were more like Colin Frissell, the most optimistic man in all of Great Britain. Frustrated with the lack of attention he receives from English women, Colin decides to up sticks and move to America, where he will undoubtedly be more attractive to the local ladies.

Though his plan is ridiculous and ill-conceived, somehow, it works. At the first bar he steps foot in, Colin is approached by not one, not two, but three stunning women who all find him endearing. If there's a lesson to be learned from Colin, surely it's to take more risks. After all, you just might get everything you want.

3) David, The Prime Minister — A Man Far Too Handsome To Be A Politician

Where to start? Maybe with The Prime Minister's (Hugh Grant) iconic speech about all the things that make Britain great (most notably Harry Potter and David Beckham's right foot), or perhaps with his iconic dance in which he busts a move all through 10 Downing Street.

There isn't much he won't do for love either. Whether that's knocking on every door on the longest street in London or singing a Christmas carol to entertain dancing children, he just wants to show Natalie how much he cares. With everything this Prime Minister accomplishes for England in the space of just over two hours, it's a real shame the character's fictional.

2) Karen — Emma Thompson At Her Heart-Breaking Best

No scene in Love Actually is more upsetting than watching Karen (Emma Thompson), having just discovered that her husband bought an expensive necklace for another woman, sobbing in her bedroom while listening to Joni Mitchell.

What's worse is that she's only given a matter of minutes to pull herself together before pretending everything is OK and heading out to watch their daughter take on the role of the lobster in her nativity play. Though the ending is left ambiguous, we never learn if she and Harry reconcile their marriage, but we know that they're at least on speaking terms. Maybe that's just for their children's sake, or perhaps they still have feelings for one another. The answer is left up to us.

1) Billy Mack — Britain's Oldest And Most Honest Rockstar

Getting a Christmas number one single is no easy feat, especially not when you're simply taking an old classic and shamelessly changing the words to make it a Christmas song. But that doesn't stop former rockstar Billy Mack from beating out all other artists with his terrible cover of "Love Is All Around."

Despite now having everything he wanted, notably an invitation to Elton John's Christmas party, Mack realizes that his lifetime of fame has left him with no real love in his life. This leads Billy to the dingy flat of his manager, Joe, his only real friend. A sweet ending for a man who, without hesitation, told the entire world that Britney Spears is rubbish in bed.

