Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, an anthology series spanning various genres and styles of animation, is one full of great characters. The wide range of stories it tells allows the series to explore all kinds of interesting themes and complex people.

From the humorous and charming Mason in "Mason's Rats" to the bewitching siren of myth in "Jibaro," the show has proved on multiple occasions that the different fictional personas it constructs can be equally compelling despite their differences.

Welcome to the Ratpocalypse! — Mason from S03E07: "Mason's Rats"

In this cutely animated episode, farmer Mason realizes how big his pest problem is when the rats start shooting back, forcing him to find whatever means possible to get rid of his annoying little issue.

The short is as wacky as it is deep; it's a funny yet surprisingly endearing anti-war story about mediation, peace, and the newfound mutual respect that comes at the end of a conflict. Mason (voiced by Craig Ferguson) is the perfect vehicle for this story, a character who's zany and funny but also charismatic.

A Beautiful Lie — Thom from S01E07: "Beyond the Aquila Rift"

This short, one of the most highly praised of the entire show, asks the daunting question of whether a beautiful lie is sometimes better than an ugly truth. In it, a ship's crew struggles with reality when they discover that they have awakened from cryosleep after traveling light years off course.

Thom (Henry Douthwaite), the leader of the ship's crew and protagonist, has an interesting backstory and charming personality. When he discovers the horrible truth of just how far they've traveled off course, his reaction is both horrifying and fascinating.

The Love Bug... In Space! — Lucky Thirteen from S01E13: "Lucky 13"

"Lucky 13," one of the most endearing sci-fi shorts in Love, Death & Robots, chronicles the bond that forms between rookie pilot Lt. Colby (Samira Wiley) and her ship, Lucky Thirteen, which had lost two crews before being assigned to her.

Colby is an entertaining character in her own right, but the real star of the episode is Lucky Thirteen herself. The ship's resilience and opposition to superstition, mixed with the unconditional love that her pilot comes to feel for her, surprisingly makes her one of the most lovable characters in the show despite being an inanimate object.

A Very Horny Spider — Greta from S01E07: "Beyond the Aquila Rift"

Thom, the protagonist of "Beyond the Aquila Rift," isn't the only fascinating character from that short. In fact, the aura of mystery that surrounds Greta (Madeleine Knight), the woman who appears to be in charge of the station that Thom's ship arrives at after traveling off course, as well as the eventual reveal of who she really is, easily makes her one of the show's best characters.

First, Greta's relationship with Thom provides for a solid source of intrigue and entertainment for the first few minutes of the episode. But after Thom realizes something's off and discovers the horrifying truth about his lover, the audience's perspective on the character takes a complete turn.

The Destruction of What Is Taken By Force — The Siren from S03E09: "Jibaro"

"Jibaro," about a deaf knight and a mythical siren who become entangled in a deadly dance of blood, lust, and treasure, is perhaps the most visually stunning episode of Love, Death & Robots. It's no wonder since it was directed by Alberto Mielgo, one of the visual consultants behind the iconic look of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Part of what makes the episode such a visual feast is the design of the deuteragonist of the story, the siren herself. The character design, the hypnotic way she moves and dances, and her strong personality despite her lack of dialogue make her one of the most unforgettable characters of the series.

A Spirit Living in Steampunk Hong Kong — Yan from S01E08: "Good Hunting"

"Good Hunting" is one of the show's most absorbing and entertaining shorts, a beautiful story about nature, progress, colonialism, and gender and power dynamics. At the heart of all this is Yan (Elaine Tan), a shape-shifting spirit who has grown up in an oppressive world alongside Lian (Matthew Yang King), her childhood companion.

Beautifully animated, Yan is undoubtedly the most memorable part of the episode visually. She's also very well written, a kindhearted being who refuses to blend into her dreadful environment, instead choosing to improve it in whatever way she can.

Everyone Wants a Piece of Snow — Snow from S02E04: "Snow in the Desert"

The protagonist of "Snow in the Desert," Snow (voiced by Peter Franzén, one of Finland's most accomplished actors), is an immortal albino sought after by all the galaxy's most fearsome bounty hunters.

Mix Star Wars, Mad Max, and Dune, and you pretty much get the atmosphere and feel of "Snow in the Desert." Its protagonist is a centuries-old man haunted by loneliness and the absence of one of the most crucial parts of the human condition: Death. The episode is an interesting character study focused on a fascinating guy.

The Magic of Simpler Times — Zima from S01E14: "Zima Blue"

"Zima Blue," perhaps the most profound and philosophical character study in the entirety of Love, Death & Robots, sees a reclusive artist give a final interview after 100 years.

This episode is undoubtedly one of the best-crafted of the show, and its titular character, Zima (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson), is beyond compelling. His bewitching demeanor, mysterious motivations, and enchanting personality make it hard to look away from this episode — and that's a good thing because every second is filled with intriguing themes and phenomenal character moments.

A Morality Play At Sea — Torrin from S03E02: "Bad Travelling"

"Bad Travelling," thus far, is the only episode of Love, Death & Robots directed by producer David Fincher and stands as the highest-rated episode of the show on IMDb. It's a nail-biting thriller about a ship invaded by a ravenous monster from the deep, with which a crew member strikes a deal.

The story plays out as a suspenseful moral dilemma full of great characters. The best of these is by far Torrin, the protagonist voiced by the legendary Troy Baker. He quickly becomes a riveting character that embodies the greatest qualities of the short's script. The only shame is that we didn't see more of him.

The Necessity of Death — Detective Briggs from S02E03: "Pop Squad"

In the terrifying dystopia of "Pop Squad," people are immortal, and having children is outlawed. Detective Briggs (Nolan North), the protagonist of the episode, is a cop in charge of enforcing these "population control" laws when he has a sudden change of heart.

Briggs is a character full of complexity, subtle emotions, and subdued inner conflict. He's the perfect vehicle for visiting this terrifying sci-fi world, where we're brought to ponder the beauty of childhood, the importance of life, and the value of death. By the time the credits roll, you'll be left yearning to know more about this fascinating character.

