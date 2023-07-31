Jennifer Hale was born in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, but moved to Alabama in her youth. Though she initially had ambitions to be a rock star, she did voice work in her teen years, which became her career. She especially found success in the video game industry and is now the most prolific video game voice actress in the world.

Hale's career isn't just limited to video games: she has voiced numerous animated characters on television as well. Her versatility is among the best in the business, allowing her to play roles ranging from warm and loving to spoiled and sadistic.

10 Carol Danvers/Ms. Marvel – 'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes'

After graduating from high school, Carol Danvers enlisted in the military and rose to the rank of Major in the United States Air Force. She was eventually partnered with Dr. Philip Lawson (Roger Craig Smith), who turned out to be a Kree alien named Captain Marvel. During a battle with a Kree robot, Danvers gained powers through exposure to cosmic energy and became Ms. Marvel.

Hale's take on Danvers captures all the best aspects of the character, from her desire to do good to her short temper and competitive streak. Though she is a team player, she can also be stubborn and slow to change her mind, which can cause conflict. Sadly, this version of Danvers was cut short by Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' premature cancellation.

9 Cinderella – Multiple Projects

Originally a slave to her stepmother, Cinderella's kindness and compassion earned her a night of happiness when she attended a royal ball. This caught the eye of the prince, and soon they were married. However, Cinderella had a lot to learn about being a princess, which led to numerous other adventures.

While a few women have voiced Cinderella in read-along and at Disney parks, Hale is the official new voice since Ilene Woods. Her performance has a bit more edge to it, while also retaining Woods' empathy and kindness. This fits perfectly in the new chapter of Cinderella's life: she is still kind and empathetic, but willing to fight to defend the good she has received.

8 Princess Morbucks – 'Powerpuff Girls'

In the city of Townsville, no child is more entitled than Princess Morbucks. Every time she complains, her father, Mr. Morbucks (Tom Kane), gives her large sums of money, so she is well-used to getting what she wants. When the Powerpuff Girls refuse to let her join their team, she makes it her mission to one-up and destroy them.

Morbucks is a villainous cross between Little Orphan Annie and Veruka Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Because she can buy the best weapons and bribe adults to give her what she wants, she thinks the is better than everyone else and won't hesitate to destroy anyone who challenges her. Hale does a phenomenal job capturing the nasty inflection of a young girl, especially when she gets winy and entitled.

7 Felicia Hardy/Black Cat – 'Spider-Man'

The love life of Felicia Hardy has been a disaster. After trying her luck with Peter Parker (Christopher Daniel Barnes) and Spider-Man, she attempts to date foreign exchange student Michael Morbius (Nick Jameson) who becomes a vampire, and philanthropist Jason Philips (Mark Hamill) who is a mercenary called Hobgoblin. Shortly after, she is exposed to a super soldier formula and becomes an ally to Spider-Man called Black Cat.

This was one of Hale's earliest roles, but it's a solid performance. She gives both Felicia and Black Cat distinct voices, one softer and one bolder, which makes them feel distinct while still clearly being the same person. This also acts as a way to show Felicia's maturity as the show progressed.

6 Killer Frost – 'Justice League'

In order to defeat the Justice League, Gorilla Grodd (Powers Boothe) forms a Secret Society of villains whose powers can counter the League. One member is Killer Frost, who has control over ice. Unlike the other members of the society, who needed convincing, Frost signed up because she enjoys killing people.

Hale does a great job playing Killer Frost like a stone-cold serial killer. She approaches each fight with the same attitude one would a game and even makes time to poke fun at the misfortunes of others before encasing them in ice. Since first appearing in Justice League Hale has been the most consistent voice for Killer Frost across tv shows, animated movies, and video games.

5 Sally McKnight/Thorn – 'Scooby-Doo! and the Witches Ghost'

Image via Warner Home Video

At the request of writer Ben Ravencroft (Tim Curry), Mystery Incorporated goes to his home of Oakhaven, Massachusetts, to investigate the history of his ancestor, Sara Ravencroft (Tress MacNeille). There, they meet the Hex Girls: an all-girl rock band hired to perform at a festival. Their lead vocalist, Thorn, is a Wiccan and uses herbal remedies to soothe the band's vocal cords, which leads to a bit of confusion during the investigation.

Thorn is a fun character, and as the face of the Hex Girls, helped to propel them to some of Scooby-Doo'smost popular characters. Despite her spooky appearance, she has a very easygoing attitude, and the band's primary concern is environmental awareness. If that wasn't enough, Hale and fellow voice actors Jane Wiedlin, and Kimberly Brooks also provide the singing voices of the characters.

4 Sam – 'Totally Spies!'

In Beverly Hills live three seemingly ordinary teenage girls: Sam, Clover (Andrea Baker), and Alex (Katie Leigh and Katie Griffin). When they're not going to school or hanging out at the mall, they work as secret agents for the World Organization of Human Protection. With the help of the WOOHP's founder, Jerry (Jess Harnell and Adrian Truss), they travel the world stopping all manner of vengeful criminals.

Of the three spies, Sam is the most level-headed and naturally suited for leadership. She is the most logical member of the group, allowing her to solve complex problems and act as a guiding voice to whatever problem Clover or Alex might be facing. Hale further sells this with her delivery, which sounds like a warm older sister.

3 Bastila Shan – 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic'

A young Jedi from the time of the Old Republic, Bastila Shan is known for her Battle Meditation, which allows her to effectively coordinate her allies in battle. Because of this, she was chosen as part of a strike team to take down the Sith Lord, Darth Revan (Rino Romano). Afterward, his apprentice, Darth Malak (Rafael Ferrer) decided to deal with Bastila, either by killing or corrupting her.

Bastila is one of the game's more prominent and well-loved characters. Though she is a Jedi, she struggles to control her emotions due to a troubled upbringing and a complex relationship with her mother. Hale further sells this complexity with her voice, which captures Bastila's authority as a Jedi but also her confusion and frustration when she lets her emotions get the better of her.

2 Rosalind Lutece – 'BioShock Infinite'

In the floating city of Columbia can be found two enigmatic and brilliant physicists, Rosalind Lutece and her twin brother Robert (Oliver Vaquer). They hire Booker DeWitt (Tory Baker) to sneak into Columbia and find a girl named Elizabeth (Courtnee Draper). As Booker performs his mission, the Lutece show up multiple times to confuse him and lead him down a plot involving infinite parallel dimension.

Hale's delivery as Rosalind is hilarious and a highlight of her career. It's full of dry wit, intelligent banter, and bounces perfectly off of Vaquer's equally cheeky performance. This adds much-needed levity to a serious narrative while sprinkling in subtle hints about the grander story.

1 Female Commander Shepard – 'Mass Effect'

As humanity finds its place in galactic politics, they are given the chance for one of them to be made a Specter: an elite agent who acts on behalf of the galactic council. They nominate Lieutenant Commander Shepard, a decorated soldier with a long history of service. When a mission to recover an ancient artifact goes wrong, Shepard learns of ancient machines called the Reapers who will soon cleanse the galaxy of sentient life.

While Mark Meer's male version of the character is more played, Hale's vocal performance is on another level. She perfectly captures every inflection, from the empathetic and compassionate paragon choices to the forceful and aggressive renege options. Regardless of the path the players choose, Shepard is wholly committed to saving the galaxy and won't let anything stand in their way.

