The harvest festival of Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and share the love with close friends and family. The holiday’s proximity to Black Friday and December’s gift shopping habits make it easy to lose track of Thanksgiving’s foundation.

For a proper lesson in giving thanks, providing benefits, and favors for the less fortunate, and offering loving sacrifices for those who need it, one could look to a Thanksgiving episode from a classic TV series. Some Thanksgiving-related episodes have focused on the more sinister side of the holiday, but there’s a handful of series that summarized the true meaning of the holiday.

10/10 'Saved by the Bell: The College Years' ("A Thanksgiving Story")

On the “A Thanksgiving Story” episode of Saved By The Bell: The College Years, Mike, the mentor and dorm director of the Saved by the Bell gang, is hosting a dinner for underprivileged children. Zack and his buddies opt out of joining him but are forced to participate in the festivities after car trouble leaves them stranded on campus.

Short on time and experience to prepare Thanksgiving meals; the Bayside bunch struggles to make an edible dinner. Mike becomes low-spirited, but after a TV spot airs during the Thanksgiving football game, NBC celebrities from Night Court, SeaQuest DSV, and NFL legends show up to the campus with meal donations to salvage the event.

9/10 'The West Wing' ("Indians in the Lobby")

Two Native Americans stage a sit-in in the White House lobby after claiming the U.S. has violated numerous treaties concerning their people. The duo demands to speak to someone and refuses to leave until their grievances are heard. Allison Janney’s character C.J. gets tutelage in maintaining peace in the “Indians in the Lobby” episode of The West Wing.

C.J.’s coworkers are dismissive of the protesters who scheduled their sit-in on the eve of Thanksgiving. It’s easy to be detached on an empty stomach. Still, rather than focusing solely on her upcoming family feast, C.J. blocks security from kicking out the Native American activists and schedules an appointment as a forum to express their concerns. She later updates them that the White House will cover their expenses.

8/10 'Beverly Hills, 90210' ("If I Had A Hammer")

The 90210 zip code is occupied by the rich and famous, and Thanksgiving meals tend to go down easier when eaten with a silver spoon. The group makes a sacrifice and spends their holiday building a home for Habitat For Humanity that will be donated to Willie, their buddy from The Peach Pit.

The heart behind their gesture is pure because the builders want to gift Willie a new home in time for the holidays. They donate 100% of their Thanksgiving time to constructing the residence and take a break to eat Thanksgiving dinner in the unfinished home.

7/10 'Ellen' ("Kiss My Bum")

Ellen gives back for the holidays and volunteers at a soup kitchen. While serving, she meets a gentleman named Perry, and the two hit it off. She invites Perry over for Thanksgiving Dinner and later learns he’s homeless.

Played for laughs, Ellen DeGeneres’ character is haunted by embarrassment when her friends discover she’s fallen for a homeless man. However, under the comedic exterior, Ellen displays strong attributes aligned with the true meaning of Thanksgiving with her desire to serve at the soup kitchen and her compassion towards Perry after learning he’s destitute.

6/10 'George Lopez Show' ("Would You Like A Drumstick or a Kidney?")

On Thanksgiving, George Lopez learns the devastating news that his ailing father needs a kidney transplant. He later knows he’s the perfect match for his father’s transplant and contemplates donating his kidney.

The fear of the surgery worries George’s wife, son, and mom. George uses the opportunity to provide a lesson in empathy to his son to soften his worries on the matter. In a sign of respect and gratitude, George agrees to donate his kidney to his father.

5/10 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' ("The Gang Squashes Their Beefs")

Breaking bread with loved ones is a fundamental concept of Thanksgiving. Breaking bread with those we’ve wronged is the theme of the “The Gang Squashes Their Beefs“ episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

It’s impossible to spend time with the ones you love when nobody loves you. The Philadelphia natives orchestrate a plan to right all their past wrongs with the hopes of receiving good graces going forward. The group misses the point of Thanksgiving as they embody the concepts of wiping the slate clean and burying the hatches in a literal sense. However, they still learn a valuable lesson in that they should be thankful for having each other.

4/10 'Home Improvement' ("The Wood, The Bad and the Hungry")

In the sixth season of Home Improvement, Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) wants to give back, so he volunteers at the local soup kitchen for the holidays. While there, Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor (Tim Allen) sees a close friend dining with the less fortunate and grows concerned. His worry prompts him to invite his friend over for Thanksgiving Dinner.

It’s later revealed that Tim’s sleazy pal has been mooching at the soup kitchen simply because he loves the food. Inspired by Randy, Tim imparts wisdom to his friend about giving back. His friend course corrects and joins the family to volunteer at the soup kitchen.

3/10 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' ("There’s The Rub")

In the two-part Thanksgiving episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hilary (Karyn Parsons) and Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro) volunteer at the homeless shelter. The siblings engage in charity for selfish reasons, and their disdain for the underprivileged folks at the shelter is evident.

Hilary is hellbent on gaining publicity for her talk show, and Carlton is looking for a resume decoration for his Princeton application. After devoting time at the shelter, the two eventually learn not to take simple things for granted. After the life lesson, they both arrange for high-end catering to give the group at the shelter a memorable Thanksgiving.

2/10 South Park ('Starvin’ Marvin')

The cynical South Park gang sends money to a campaign to support starving African children to receive a sports watch as a prize. Instead of the desired watch, they receive a starving child to sponsor from Ethiopia. In an attempt to correct the error, the FBI mistakenly deports Cartman instead of Starvin’ Marvin.

After spending time in a "third-world" country, Cartman learns humility and regrets his wasteful customs he’s obtained while in the western world. Many viewers echoed Cartman’s thoughts as the “Starvin’ Marvin” chapter satirizes America’s insensitivity towards impoverished countries.

1/10 Big Bang Theory ('The Platonic Permutation')

Bernadette, Raj, and Emily drag Howard to the soup kitchen to volunteer on “The Platonic Permutation” episode of Big Bang Theory. Howard’s experience is elevated after he bumps into Space X CEO Elon Musk.

The main cast devotes their time to volunteering, but the idea of giving back is best promoted by the guest star. The billionaire Elon Musk choosing to spend his holiday recess giving back to the less fortunate is a strong message for a Thanksgiving episode.

