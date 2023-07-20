Of all the iconic actors who rose to fame in the 1960s, few are as cool as Charles Bronson. His first roles came in the 1950s, but his most iconic ones are largely situated in the 1960s, with him continuing to find success in subsequent decades, and his final film roles being in the 1990s before he passed away in 2003 at the age of 81.

He excelled in both ensemble casts and as a lead actor, and is noteworthy for his distinct, imposing physical presence, his understated acting style, and his ability to play tough men of very few words. What follows are some of his best movies, at least according to IMDb users. As such, they certainly don't represent all the great movies he starred in - and some of the roles below are quite minor - but merely some of the most popular.

10 'This Property Is Condemned' (1966)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Bronson had a supporting role in This Property Is Condemned, a romantic drama set during The Great Depression, with the lead roles being played by Robert Redford and Natalie Wood. It follows a man (Redford) who comes to a small town to shut down its main source of income, only to fall in love with a young woman who lives there (Wood), which causes a great deal of tension in the town.

Charles Bronson is a romantic rival to Redford's character, with his eventual marriage to Wood's character reflecting reality, in a way. Bronson notoriously "stole" David McCallum's wife after meeting her when Bronson and McCallum both starred in The Great Escape, allegedly telling him point-blank: “I’m going to marry your wife."

9 'House of Wax' (1953)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

House of Wax was remade in 2005, but the original version from 1953 is generally seen as the stronger film (as is the case with many horror remakes). It's about a wax museum getting burned down by an arsonist with the owner still inside, only for him to survive the burning and seek revenge on the person responsible for the act.

Wax models are inherently creepy, so setting a horror movie inside a wax museum is a bit of a no-brainer, with House of Wax providing solid scares as a result. The movie also gave Charles Bronson (credited here as Charles Buchinsky) one of his first roles, playing Igor, the deaf and mute assistant to the wax museum's owner.

8 'The Mob' (1951)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

It shouldn't be a surprise to learn that a movie called The Mob is a crime movie, and a pretty good one at that, with its IMDb rating of 7.1/10. It's a classic film noir movie about a cop with a dark past being assigned to go undercover at the New York waterfront to identify who's in charge of criminal operations there.

It's also noteworthy for containing Bronson's very first screen appearance, with him having an uncredited role here as a longshoreman called Jack. Big fans of the actor may be disappointed to realize that he therefore doesn't have very much to do, but The Mob still has a certain amount of significance for being the first movie of Bronson's in a long and successful career.

7 'Jubal' (1956)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Jubal is a lesser-known - yet still well-regarded - Western that deals with somewhat more adult themes than most American Westerns of its time. The plot follows what happens after a man rejects the advances of a married woman, which sets off a chain reaction of events that could turn deadly for the man.

Charles Bronson's role is a supporting one here, but it still gives him a decent amount of screen time, as he plays one of the main character's few allies who may be able to help get him to the end of the film alive. It certainly wouldn't be Bronson's final Western, as later, classic titles ultimately go to show.

6 'Hard Times' (1975)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Perhaps suiting the title, Hard Times is a hard movie to break down and discuss. It's a remarkably simple, quiet, and straightforward film, with Charles Bronson portraying its protagonist: a down-on-his-luck man during The Great Depression who joins forces with a street fight promoter to make a living through a series of brutal one-on-one fights.

This makes it a boxing/sports movie, in a way, albeit one that focuses on boxing matches that are illegal in nature. It's the kind of movie that could've only come out in the 1970s, being very no-nonsense, slow in a way that intends to reflect reality, and very subdued/understated throughout. For what it's worth, it can't be denied that Bronson is well-cast in the main role here.

5 'Crime Wave' (1953)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

1953's Crime Wave shouldn't be mixed up with 1985's Crime Wave, which is a cult classic from Canada, or the Sam Raimi-directed Crimewave, which, inexplicably, was also released in 1985. It's a briskly-paced movie, at just 73 minutes long, and sees a man on parole placed in a predicament when a former cellmate comes to him looking for help.

Like numerous 1950s movies that featured Charles Bronson, his role here is a supporting one, though he still got fifth billing within the cast. He plays Ben Hastings, an associate of the protagonist's former cellmate, with Hastings inevitably causing further conflict and trouble for Crime Wave's main character.

4 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

There are several undeniable classics that Charles Bronson appeared in between 1960 and 1968, and they just so happen to be his four highest-rated movies on IMDb. The lowest-rated of these highly-rated films is 1967's The Dirty Dozen, which is an explosive and wildly entertaining war/action movie about a dozen convicted murderers being trained to carry out a high-risk assassination mission during World War II.

At the risk of making it sound silly, think something more contemporary like Suicide Squad, but set during the Second World War (and straight up much better than 2016's Suicide Squad, of course). Bronson still manages to stand out in an amazing ensemble cast, playing one of the titular dozen prisoners (#9, to be precise).

3 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Seven might be less than a dozen, but The Magnificent Seven still manages to equal the IMDb rating of The Dirty Dozen. This 1960 Western is famously a remake/reimagining of Seven Samurai, only it's now a group of gunslingers who are hired to defend a small town rather than a group of samurai.

It managed to be a breakout movie not just for Charles Bronson, but also for Steve McQueen who, like Bronson, also became an iconic and impossibly cool action movie star throughout the 1960s and 70s. The story of The Magnificent Seven might be familiar, but it is still undeniably entertaining, and has perhaps the greatest theme of any Western that wasn't composed by Ennio Morricone (it was, instead, the work of Elmer Bernstein).

2 'The Great Escape' (1963)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The Great Escape is such an iconic prison movie that any made after it will ultimately find themselves compared to it, especially if they center their premises on escaping from prison. It's set during World War II in a German prison camp, and follows a large group of prisoners executing a complex plan to escape from the place undetected.

It unfolds at a steady pace over an almost three-hour-long runtime, but stays entertaining and suspenseful throughout, thanks to engaging characters and excellent writing/directing. Bronson plays one of the film's most interesting characters, a tunneling expert who's developed claustrophobia because of how many tunnels and escape attempts he's already made.

1 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Within a small but amazing filmography packed with classics, Once Upon a Time in the West still manages to be one of the very best Sergio Leone movies. It takes place towards the end of the Old West era, following a widow who comes into contact with various men - some evil, and some with unclear motives - after she inherits a valuable piece of land from her murdered husband.

Screen time is split fairly evenly between the four main characters, with Charles Bronson playing one of them: a man of few words, known only as Harmonica, and with a personal vendetta against the film's central antagonist, Henry Fonda's Frank. It's the best movie Bronson ever appeared in, one of the all-time great Westerns, and probably features what is Bronson's overall strongest - and most memorable - single performance.

