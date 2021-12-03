Introduce yourself to one of the most influential figures in all of cinema.

Showtime will debut the in-depth documentary The Real Charlie Chaplin later this month, an exploratory secret history of one of the most influential and important figures in film history. Chaplin’s real life was riddled with controversies and scandals. He’s a figure that’s both worth celebrating for his achievements in filmmaking and promotion of anti-fascism without lionizing due to his scandalous real life relationships.

The 1992 biopic Chaplin starring Robert Downey Jr. covers a good portion of the life of “The Tramp,” but Chaplin’s work is now more readily available than ever thanks to streaming services like HBO Max and Kanopy. It can be overwhelming for film fans interested in exploring Chaplin’s films, as he was extremely prolific. These five films are a great starting point for new Chaplin fans.

The Kid

Chaplin’s first feature-length film as a director was an early example of his heartfelt nature, and showed how a simple story could be stretched to narrative length. Chaplin had already been successful with his “Little Tramp” persona in short films and early serials, but The Kid developed his madcap stunts into an actual character who goes on an emotional journey. 100 years later, it's still quite touching and entertaining.

Chaplin discovers an abandoned baby through a strange series of circumstances; the infant is left in a pricey car that is stolen, leaving the baby to live amongst poor, working-class folk like the Tramp. The adventure picks up five years later when the boy has now matured into a rambunctious child (Jackie Coogan) who the Tramp must protect from government services that try to separate them.

The Circus

The Circus was among the most ambitious productions of Chaplin’s career, as a studio fire and numerous production delays nearly derailed the production. Capturing circus performers was no easy task, as it required both the usual constraints of a live performance with the wacky mayhem that the Tramp introduced. The Circus was a significant development for Chaplin as a filmmaker on technical merit alone.

However, it was also a more mature film emotionally that introduced a bit of self-awareness about stage performers that is surprisingly melancholy. The Tramp is mistaken for a real thief and pursued by the police, eventually earning a job at a run down circus. Although he desperately seeks the approval of the ringmaster, The Tramp is only unintentionally funny.

City Lights

Although Chaplin’s later films would explore more mature themes and develop more complex storylines, City Lights is perhaps his most gorgeously constructed work. It came at a critical period where Chaplin’s profession itself was in question; four years earlier, the success of 1927’s The Jazz Singer signified that the silent film era may be over. City Lights was an act of defiance that drew acclaim that inspired generations of other great filmmakers, including Orson Welles, Stanley Kubrick, Andrei Tarkovsky, and Damien Chazelle.

Chaplin proved once again that even the simplest of premises could be stretched to feature length, as the Tramp’s mayhem introduced more than a few detours. In City Lights he’s hopelessly smitten with a blind girl (who he comically adorns with flowers), and becomes roped into the indulgences of an eccentric billionaire. It's Chaplin’s most romantic film; the closing scene is one of the defining pieces of pure movie magic.

Modern Times

Modern Times was a breakthrough in many ways for Chaplin, as it was both the last time he ever portrayed the Tramp and the first of his films to incorporate audio dialogue (albeit briefly). It also responded to current events with a critical perspective, as the Tramp became overwhelmed amidst the oppressive industrialization working conditions. All it takes is one “kink in the system” to create chaos, a role Chaplin was all too eager to provide.

Modern Times is a great time capsule for the Great Depression, and as a work of filmmaking it features the most tactile and ambitious stunt work of Chaplin’s entire filmography. The mechanical, rotary labor facilities were brilliantly synchronized with Chaplin’s gorgeous score, and the chaos the Tramp introduced stood out even more amidst the automated environment. Still, the film is wrapped up within a heartfelt narrative as the Tramp woos the orphan girl Ellen (Paulette Goddard); it was this emotional quality that distinguishes Chaplin from other silent film stars like Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton.

The Great Dictator

Image via Criterion

The Great Dictator is perhaps Chaplin’s most distinctive masterpiece, as it's hard to overstate how brave it was to develop a parodical version of Adolf Hitler before the United States had even entered World War II. While films like The Mortal Storm and Casablanca were released around the same time and directly incorporated the Nazi threat, Chaplin’s unique blend of comedy was just as impactful. The simplest image of Chaplin playing around with a bouncing globe conveyed the danger of leaving too much power in one ruler’s hands.

Chaplin dual roles expertly. He set aside the Tramp persona for a role as an unnamed Jewish barber, who just so happens to be identical to Adenoid Hynkel, the fascist dictator of the fictional nation of Tomonia. The barber naturally is able to disguise himself as the ruthless leader in order to escape persecution, and while his misadventures managing a war effort feature just as many visual gags as his earlier work, they came as a grim prophecy of world events. Chaplin’s closing monologue in particular was both a courageous political statement and proof that he was just as impactful with a voice.

