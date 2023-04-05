Charlie Day has become recognized in the entertainment industry for his diverse comedic acting and writing talents. His strengths with comedy and light-hearted fun have proven his abilities to entertain audiences of all ages and show that he'll be a true delight to watch in the role of Mario's helpful brother Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Best known for his part as the likable tv show character Charlie Kelly on FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Day has since shined on the big screen for playing various genre roles ranging from comedies to action dramas. Whether they were sequels or low-budgeted pictures, these films are some of the best of his career so far.

10 'Hotel Artemis' (2018)

IMDb Score: 6.1

In this underrated crime film set in a bleak, crime-ridden futuristic Los Angeles, Jean Thomas (Jodie Foster), the head nurse of the 'Hotel Artemis,' a clinical building designed to safeguard criminals, goes about her night shift while dealing with mischievous patients. Among these criminal clients is the sleazy arms dealer, Acapulco (Day), who, along with other more sinister criminals, conspire to make Jean's night a lot more violent.

Charlie's performance as Acapulco is much more of a deviation from his usual upbeat film roles, as he comes across as arrogant and selfish and becomes a secondary antagonist to the film's heroes. However, he still manages to sprinkle some of his comedic charm expressed through his character's superiority complex.

9 'Horrible Bosses 2' (2014)

IMDb Score: 6.3

Day returns as the relatable and loving husband, Dale Arbus, in this amusing follow-up to the first installment. Dale, along with his two best friends, once again enter another wacky revenge plot to take back what's theirs, only this time involving kidnappings, conspiracies, and even more uncomfortable situations.

Although it's a pretty forgettable sequel, Day still helps the film get a chuckle out of the audience by playing Dale with his usual naive and childlike humor. His chemistry with his returning co-stars Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, and Jennifer Aniston is again comedic gold as they all play off each other and give the film a fun atmosphere.

8 'Going the Distance' (2010)

IMDb Score: 6.3

When they're forced into a long-distance relationship, new couple Erin (Drew Barrymore) and Garrett (Justin Long) try to keep their romance strong while living separate lives and dealing with the strange antics of their friends and family. Day plays Garrett's friend Dan, who, along with his reoccurring co-star Jason Sudeikis, struggles to give Garrett helpful relationship advice.

It's a feel-good romance story about couples dealing with similar long-distance relationships and ups and downs. Charlie, for his part, adds heart to the film as he plays Dan as a good friend who can't help but unintentionally makes things awkward for Garrett.

7 'I Want You Back' (2022)

IMDb Score: 6.5

In this leading romance performance, Day plays Peter, a caring but inoffensive thirty-something who's become depressed after the break-up of his six-year relationship. Along with his new friend Emma (Jenny Slate), another dumped thirty-something, the two decide to infiltrate each of their ex-partners' lives to try and win them back.

This role showcases Charlie's act of performing awkward humor while taking part in a story that tackles mature issues about relationships and adulthood. His Platonic partnership with Jenny Slate's Emma is a tender addition to the film as it gives a unique subversion of the romantic comedy genre since the two never indeed act romantically with each other until the final act. Day transitions into his role without skipping a beat and delivers laughs while keeping a dramatic tone.

6 'The Hollars' (2016)

IMDb Score: 6.6

With astar-studded cast of comedy stars including, John Krasinski, Randall Park, and Anna Kendrick, The Hollars follows the titular family as they deal with their mother's illness and handle their own different personal issues. Krasinski's, John Hollar, sparks a funny rivalry between him and his ex-girlfriend's husband, Jason, played by Day.

It's an inspiring family film that shows the dynamics of relationships and how a family such as the Hollars can survive as a unit when faced with tragedy. Krasinski and Day's scenes add much to the film's overall comedic tone as their one-on-one moments generate awkwardness and hilarity reminiscent of their previous sitcom roles.

5 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' (2019)

IMDb Score: 6.6

In this continuation to the highly popular The Lego Movie, Emmet (Chris Pratt) and his pals return for another fun adventure full of action, catchy songs, and all-around juvenile humor. The super hyper astronaut Benny (Day) also returns to help his friends and build more of his usual spaceships.

Like his work on the previous installment, Day continues to win the viewer over with his energetic voice performance. He still portrays Benny as having his usual quirks and penchant for yelling, and it becomes all the more satisfying to see this lovable character finally have a fun and epic space battle in the climax.

4 'Horrible Bosses' (2011)

IMDb Score: 6.9

This raunchy comedy sees Charlie Day playing an unfortunate dental assistant named Dale as he and his friends plot to get rid of their criminal bosses. Throughout the film, Dale and his friends get into ridiculous situations and has a satisfying final confrontation against his seductive employer Julia (Jennifer Aniston), to protect his marriage.

The film contains many bizarre moments of laugh-out-loud humor, helped by Day's ability to feel relatable and goofy as he and his two co-stars bumble their way through their hilarious scenes. Coupled with a few clever jokes and rare comedic performances from well-known dramatic actors like Colin Farrell, this film becomes a genuinely hysterical joyride that still feels entertaining during rewatches.

3 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

IMDb Score: 6.9

During humanity's war against the giant other-dimensional sea monsters known as Kaijus, a group of unlikely heroes and scientists work together to find a way to stop the creatures from destroying the world. Among these scientists is Dr. Newt Geiszler (Day), who, along with his partner Gottlieb (Burn Gorman), study Kaijus remains to learn how and stop the monsters from entering their dimension.

Day brings his usual enthusiasm to the role, and it's hilarious to see him geek out and obsess over explaining the Kaijus biology. In a story full of explosions and giant monster fights, it's interesting to see this beloved comedian take a shot at more straightforward action films. Although he does add comic relief, Charlie still transitions into this underrated Sc-Fi film without seeming out of place.

2 'Monsters University' (2013)

IMDb Score: 7.2

This prequel to the beloved Pixar classic Monster, Inc. sees Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) in the early years of their friendship during their time at the esteemed Monsters University. The duo, including thier misfit group of other cheerful monsters, including the free-spirited Art (voiced by Day), try to earn their right to enter the scare program.

With great animation and a return of comedic legends Crystal and Goodman in their iconic roles, this charming film made for kids once again captures the fun of the original. Its success is also helped by Charlie providing hilarious voice talent as he stands out among the film's stellar cast.

1 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

IMDb Score: 7.9

The Lego Movie continues to be the best Lego film of all time for its unique colorful style, hilarious pop-culture references, and exciting voice performances from well-established actors. It's a heartfelt and smartly written tribute to one of the most iconic toy brands in the world.

The supporting character Benny also has become one of the most memorable additions to the film due to Day's success with making young and old audiences laugh at how comedically absurd and enthusiastic he could be. With a love for his "Spaceship!" and an act for being loyal to his friends, Benny has become a genuinely lovable animated character, and he's become one of Charlie Day's most significant roles outside of It's Always Sunny.

