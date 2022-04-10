The original Charmed saw Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and later, Paige (Rose McGowan) fight dozens of demons and other threats that attempted to destroy San Francisco… or simply kill them. As the series progressed, the villains changed quite dramatically, too, with upper-level demons introduced and other magical beings, such as Avatars, brought in to shake things up. As the sisters became more powerful, the threat level had to increase to keep things entertaining. While not all of their enemies quite landed as interesting antagonists (and, with 178 episodes, there were a lot!), there were a few that shined brighter than the others and offered something special to the series, whether bringing out a new side of one of the characters or the Halliwell sisters as a unit. We’ve put together a list of the nine best villains to come from the series’ eight-season run.

9. Inspector Sheridan

Inspector Sheridan (Jenya Lano) — first name unknown — proved herself an annoying and incredible threat to the Halliwell sisters during Seasons 6 and 7. Before she met her end in the Season 7 finale, her investigation into the Halliwell sisters and all of the mysterious circumstances surrounding their involvement in many of San Francisco’s unsolved cases put a huge weight on the sisters and made their life as witches even more difficult. She came close to busting them and outing them as witches to the world a couple of times, which made her a threat that the sisters learned to take more seriously. What lands her on this list is that she is a one-of-a-kind villain on Charmed, the only human to really get close enough to give the sisters and Inspector Daryl Morris (Dorian Gregory), the sisters’ inside man with the police, something to worry about. In the end, the sisters just got lucky that other means became involved before Sheridan could uncover the truth, like Kyle Brody (Kerr Smith) having her put into a coma and later erasing her memories.

8. The Stillman Sisters

Image Via The WB

The Stillman Sisters — Mabel (Jennifer Sky), Mitzy (Jenny McCarthy), and Margo (Melody Perkins) — the villains in “The Power of Three Blondes” proved themselves an entertaining and more powerful threat than anyone had intended them to be. Ultimately, it was their lack of sisterhood, the bond that the Halliwell sisters share, that tore them apart and foiled their plans. However, they got quite far with their plan, further than most villains ever have the chance to. Despite their disrespectful entry into the Book of Shadows, these low-level witches managed to steal the sisters’ identities and their powers, with Paige retaining her whitelighter abilities as their only way to prove themselves to Chris (Drew Fuller). While a one-episode threat, they tested the sisterhood of the Charmed Ones in a way that nobody had before while providing enough comedic relief to make it a fun episode amidst the chaos.

7. Vinceres

Image Via The WB

Another one-episode threat, Vinceres’ appearance in “Primrose Empath” really tested Prue individually. After being tricked — by Cole (Julian McMahon), no less — Prue is led to Vinceres, a shut-in that she believes she needs to help. Unfortunately, he’s actually an invulnerable demon that was cursed with empathic abilities by another as demons cannot feel human emotions and that was the only way to contain him. Oh, and he transfers the ability to Prue, one that slowly begins to chip away at her because it’s not a power that she’s meant to have. As the resident super-witch before her death, this experience causes quite a bit of growth for Prue. She proves herself as a witch, managing to temporarily channel the empathic abilities to her advantage, powering her up so that she’s able to fight alongside her astral self for the first (and only) time. Since viewers are never able to see what Prue’s powers would grow to become, this is the only taste, and it’s clear that Prue would’ve been a nearly unstoppable threat if the Source hadn't taken her out first.

6. The Seer

Image Via The WB

The Seer (Debbi Morgan) is one of the most understated threats throughout the entire show. She’s overlooked by beings, like the Source, that see her as nothing more than a means to an end, but does she ever prove them wrong? In the end, the Seer is the final threat surrounding the Source arc in Season 4, the last thread of the Underworld as it was before anarchy and chaos reigned. It is her wit that keeps her alive until Phoebe and Cole’s unborn baby (though the jury is still out on whether or not it was their baby in any capacity), which Phoebe could barely stand to carry despite her power, overtakes the Seer, destroying her and the other surrounding demons. However, before her untimely demise, she manages to manipulate the Source multiple times, showing that even less powerful beings can make for great threats to the Charmed Ones.

5. Nathaniel Pratt

Image Via The WB

Nathaniel Pratt (Pat Skipper) is the villain in one of the series’ best episodes, “Morality Bites,” which saw the sisters transported to the year 2009 (from 1999) to learn why Phoebe would be publicly burned at the stake. Pratt is just a means to an end, but he teaches the sisters an important lesson about using their powers to punish the guilty, rather than to protect the innocent. It all started one morning in 1999 when the sisters decide to use their powers to make Pratt (unbeknownst to them until after their trip to the future) step in his dog’s feces that he’s been leaving on the sidewalk in front of their house. Pratt himself may not be a villain like the Source but he does show the danger of humans finding out the sisters’ secret as well.

4. Zankou

Image Via The WB

Zankou (Oded Fehr), the Big Bad of Season 7, is probably the most powerful and dangerous enemy the sisters are ever forced to face over the course of the show. He’s more intelligent and clever than the Source, which was definitely necessary with how impossible it seemed to the sisters to be able to vanquish the Source only a few years prior. He manages to take their house, lessen their powers as witches by making them doubt themselves, and cause quite a bit of emotional distress for each of them by making them come face-to-face with innocents they had lost. On every level, he manages to get the upper hand, leaving the sisters scrambling and unsure of how they could even stop him. In true Charmed fashion, his end makes sense, as it’s his desperation for more power that becomes his downfall when the sisters are able to destroy the Nexus and take Zankou with it.

3. Christy

Image Via The WB

Christy (Marnette Patterson) is on this list, and so high up too, because she’s a very unique threat to the sisters with numerous demons helping to make it so. The story with the Ultimate Power — a.k.a. Billie (Kaley Cuoco) — didn’t quite land how the writers expected, but Christy individually is a very interesting threat to the sisters. It was ingenious, really, for the final threat to the sisters to be another set of sister witches, used by powerful demons to take out two potential forces of infinite good so they could carry on with their mission to destroy the world. It’s sad what becomes of Christy, despite how infuriating she can be. She’s completely brainwashed by the Triad, unable to see how she’s been used. Her love for Billie is real, yes, but still jaded because of being kidnapped at such a young age. It provides the Halliwell sisters with an interesting dilemma, as they hadn’t been put in the situation before to consider their attacker’s point of view. The payoff could have been better, but the character is very intriguing and quite powerful in her own right as a firestarter. If only the writers had put in more effort to explore Christy’s side of things and given her a more satisfactory ending than to be killed by her sister.

2. Shax

Image Via The WB

Of course, Shax (Michael Bailey Smith) has to make the list, as the only demon to succeed in killing one of the sisters. As the Source’s assassin, he certainly made quite a bit of trouble for the sisters, such as killing Prue and helping to cause magic to be exposed to the world that, in the end, resulted in Prue dying instead of Piper when time was reversed by Tempest. Shax succeeding in a way no other demon had left the sisters scarred, aware of the cost of their lives as the Charmed Ones in a way they had never felt before. So, Shax going after Paige in the Season 4 premiere as Piper and Phoebe learn Paige is their sister brought new depths to the drama and made Paige’s introduction far more urgent than it would have been otherwise. However, even after over two decades, not knowing why Shax was after Dr. Griffith in the first place, which caused Prue’s death, is so frustrating.

1. The Source

Image Via The WB

Frankly, no other Charmed villain comes close to the Source. He was the threat of the show, someone teased from early on and gradually built upon until he was finally revealed in the Season 3 finale and developed in Season 4. The series put so much care into slowly building up the Underworld before delving into the Source, it’s unlike anything else that had been done on the show. Though he did not kill Prue himself, he is responsible for her death, proving himself a fearsome and formidable opponent repeatedly. His attempts to undermine and kill the Charmed Ones remain some of the most exciting episodes of the show, like when he kidnaps Piper and convinces her that she’s been hallucinating being a witch for years inside a hospital for the mentally ill and the episode that finally sees him battle against the Charmed Ones and stealing their powers along the way.

The sisters had to put more thought and effort into this vanquish than they did with any other villain, and it emphasized Prue’s death in the best way, with Piper and Phoebe living without their older sister who they always deemed to be the most powerful of the group. Even with the Source vanquished, the writers found a way to show Paige as a vital part of the plan, using her powers to do things that Prue wouldn’t have been able to do. So much thought, care, and time were spent on the Source. He even appears again briefly in Season 8, resurrected by Wyatt’s demon-possessed preschool teacher, and it helps to show how smart and powerful the sisters had become that he wasn’t even alive again long enough to do any real damage.

All eight seasons of Charmed are streaming on Peacock.

How the Original 'Charmed' Has One of TV's Most Surprisingly Poignant Depictions of Grief

