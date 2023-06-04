Few things are more thrilling in cinema than an intense car chase scene. No matter who you are or what your taste in movies is like, we all become hypnotized by cars going fast in a reckless display of motorized violence. It's not just brainless entertainment either. A lot goes into filming a car chase. It's painstakingly choreographed like a fight scene, except with much greater stakes. If a stuntman messes up, someone could lose their lives. When a car chase scene comes together just right, it can result in something unforgettable.

The Fast and the Furious franchise has certainly created many memorable car chase moments, even if some of them are pretty preposterous. A car racing down the Hoover Dam in Fast X anyone? Other recent examples involve John Wick 4 or Baby Driver. Car chases and movies go back over the decades. 1998's Ronin with Robert De Niro sticks out. It's in the 1970s where they were really perfected, though, from Vanishing Point to Duel, to The French Connection, and Smokey and the Bandit. Topping them all, however, is a film that came out before all of them. 1968's Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen, had one of the first memorable car chase scenes, and 55 years later, it's still the best.

'Bullitt' is a Classic Action Film Even Without the Chase Scene

Steve McQueen was known as the "King of Cool." In 1968, at the age of 38, McQueen's reign was still in its prime. The 1960s had seen him become one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to monster hits like The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape. In 1967, he was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar thanks to his work in The Sand Pebbles. His dominance continued in 1968, first with The Thomas Crown Affair, then Bullitt, where McQueen gave audiences the epitome of cool.

It's the chase scene that's remembered most, but even if never happened, there's still a smart, classic action film to be found. McQueen plays a San Francisco police detective named Lieutenant Frank Bullitt. It's his job to guard a mobster named Johnny Ross (Felice Orlandi) before his testimony in front of Congress, led by Robert Vaughn as a cocky, self-absorbed Congressman. Ross is hiding from a Chicago gang called the Outfit. When Ross is killed, Bullitt makes it seem as if he's still alive as a way to draw out and catch the mobsters who are after him.

McQueen is his perfect stoic self. He's like Clint Eastwood in a western, but instead of a horse, the hero has a car, a loud and powerful black 1968 Ford Mustang GT. Even without the car, Bullitt is a badass in his black turtleneck and pants. Everything about McQueen's look in Bullitt says, "Don't mess with this guy." Then comes the scene where two Outfit hitmen dare to do just that. They try to take Bullitt out while he's driving his car through the streets of San Francisco. It's a huge mistake for their characters, but a win for cinematic history.

The Car is the Star of 'Bullitt'

It's broad daylight in downtown San Francisco when Bullitt is getting into his Mustang. He immediately notices a car, a black 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440. It's just as impressive as Bullitt's car, which was necessary if you're about to create something iconic. The Charger sits under an overpass, two shadowy figures inside watching. Bullitt gives his cool, unflinching stare their way and starts up his car. He drives away slowly as if begging them to follow him. They do, but quickly lose sight of him through the busy San Francisco streets.

Bullitt turns the tables on the hitmen (Paul Genge and Bill Hickman) by coming up from behind them. They're now the ones being followed. They take it easy for a moment, but once the driver puts on his seatbelt, it's on. The Charger takes off and so begins 10 straight minutes of movie bliss. They fly up and down San Fran's famous hills, around trolleys and smashing into cars. Smoke pours from the burning rubber around Bullitt's Mustang. Even when it slows down, it's exciting. One moment has the Charger getting away and Bullitt coasting over the steep hills filled with houses, the Mustang bouncing at the bottom of each street.

They eventually get to the bottom and race around the straight streets by the bay before heading to the winding countryside. A small but meaningful moment has the hitmen almost hitting a guy on his motorcycle. Bullitt veers off the road into the dirt to avoid the man now sliding across the pavement. Rather than continue on, he first stops, and once he sees the motorcyclist getting up and others coming to help him, Bullitt continues on. Our hero first had to know that the bystander was okay. Bullitt quickly catches up, getting side by side and smashing into the Charger. The passenger pulls out a shotgun and aims it Bullitt's way, but he's able to miss the shots aimed at him. He then smashes into the Charger one more time, sending it flying off the road where it crashes and bursts into flames. The hitmen have failed and they've paid the ultimate price.

Why 'Bullitt's Car Chase Scene is the Greatest Ever

So much works in this scene. There are no special effects, and of course, no CGI, and no characters shouting one-liners as they drive either. It's just two cars going down real streets at breakneck speed. It feels incredibly real, not like some staged production. Steve McQueen, whose expression never changes, and who never speaks, does most of his own driving and it shows. Much of the action focuses on his face. When he's driving by, we can see him behind the wheel. That's important.

The San Francisco setting and its changing landscape becomes its own character in a way. The sloping streets give us the cars bouncing off the asphalt in perfect rhythm together. There were even plans to race across the Golden State Bridge, but the city denied the request.

It's easy to see why Bullitt won an Oscar for Best Editing. There's no barrage of quick cuts to hide the tricks. Bullitt lets its action play out in long shots, only cutting when necessary. Then there's the sound, which should have won an Oscar as well. The Mustang and Charger roar like lions, their warrior wails reverberating. Even someone who isn't into cars at all would get sucked in by the purr of those engines.

Last year it was announced that none other than Steven Spielberg would be directing a Bullitt reboot with Bradley Cooper in the lead. Perhaps one of our greatest directors can give us a fine film on par with the original, but there's nothing he or Cooper can do to recreate Steve McQueen's kingdom of cool or that legendary chase scene. Anything they attempt will only be mimicry.

The king of cool's reign came to a sad at end when McQueen passed away in 1980 at the age of 50. In the years following Bullitt, he continued to be a Hollywood action badass, with movies like The Getaway, Papillon, and The Towering Inferno. It was Bullitt, though, that is his lasting image. If Clint Eastwood will always be the bearded man in the cowboy hat, Steve McQueen will always be the man in the open jacket driving a Mustang. As he once told a production partner, "He always said that this movie was a western in which he would strap on a car like a gun belt."