Even if you've never seen a Cheech & Chong movie, there's a very good chance you know who Cheech & Chong are. They're iconic within the stoner comedy genre, given their anarchic, crude, and surprisingly laidback style of humor usually revolves around them being very stupid and very high. Without a doubt, they are an acquired taste, but have proven popular enough over the decades to remain household names.

The duo - Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong - began recording comedy albums in the early 1970s, and then began making movies together from the late 1970s onwards, with their discography generally being seen as funnier (or at least more consistent) than their filmography. The pair have made a total of nine official Cheech & Chong movies, with their body of work featuring rambling live-action skits, concert footage, a mockumentary, and even an animated film. Some are not good, as a warning. These nine movies are ranked below from worst to best (some are eventually worth watching, man - that's a promise, man).

9 'Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie' (2013)

The most recent Cheech & Chong movie, 2013's Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie, is easily their worst. There is no contest here. This is a sad and lazy animated movie that even fans of the duo will probably find difficult to stomach in parts (or entirely, to be perfectly honest).

You don't go into a movie called Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie expecting Ratatouille or The Lion King, of course (funnily enough, Cheech Marin voiced one of the hyenas in the latter), but it still shouldn't have been this bad. It has some of the worst animation of all time, is consistently gross without also having the courtesy to be at least a little funny, and none of the disconnected scenes even work on their own. Everyone should steer clear of this one, man.

8 'Still Smokin' (1983)

With the title Still Smokin, this Cheech & Chong movie - their fifth overall - recalls the title of their first film (which will be gotten to in due time). This sets up something of an expectation that perhaps Still Smokin will at least live up to that original film, even if just in some small way. Unfortunately, it doesn't.

There should be something going for this one, even just a little, because the premise has potential. It sees the duo travel to Amsterdam: a city known for its drug culture, so Cheech & Chong should fit right at home there. But they fail to do much that's funny; not even having the duo get inexplicably mistaken for Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds provides laughs. It ends with an extended portion of footage from a live performance by the duo, suggesting they didn't have enough material to get the film to 90 minutes otherwise. It's definitely the worst live-action Cheech & Chong movie, man.

7 'Hey Watch This' (2010)

Speaking of live performance footage: Hey Watch This is essentially just a concert film featuring the duo doing a reunion tour in the late 2000s. There are a few pre-recorded skits in between, but most of it has the two on stage, performing predominantly old gags in front of a live audience.

At least the audience seems to be enjoying themselves. Cheech & Chong had a messy falling out in the 1980s, and it took about two decades for the two to reform, so old fans were probably just delighted to see them on stage together again. Die-hard fans may similarly enjoy watching this live recording, too, even if most of the funny stuff is familiar, and it can be a little odd to see the pair - Cheech in his 60s, and Chong pushing 70 - recycling it all. Could be worse, man, but definitely not one of the best movies of 2010, man.

6 'Get Out of My Room' (1985)

The best way to describe Get Out of My Room is to say it feels like Cheech & Chong doing their take on This is Spinal Tap, only it's not nearly as good as that 1984 comedy classic. Get Out of My Room is a mockumentary where the two play themselves to an even greater extent than usual, as they're shown undertaking the difficult task of creating a video album.

It's partially redeemed by the fact that it's less than an hour long, because even if it runs out of steam at about the same point that a good many Cheech & Chong movies do, there is less steam-less stuff to wade through as a result of the runtime. This one's short, but sadly not so sweet, man.

5 'Nice Dreams' (1981)

Nice Dreams was the third movie featuring Cheech & Chong, so going back that early into their filmography means this is where the films start to get good, right? Unfortunately, not really. As the aforementioned movies show, Nice Dreams can't be called the worst Cheech & Chong movie, but it still feels far from their best (and isn't really a great pick for fans' annual 4/20 movies).

It features Cheech & Chong in their element: consistently high and causing chaos all over a heightened version of Los Angeles packed with people even stranger than themselves. But it's also the point where their usual movie shtick starts to feel a little tired, and eventually, the series would start taking a few more risks (with what could charitably be called mixed results). Nice Dreams might be a nice movie if you're like, really out of it, man.

4 'Things Are Tough All Over' (1982)

Things Are Tough All Over's title nicely reflects Cheech & Chong's filmography, because indeed, it can sometimes feel like a tough one - all over - to sit through. The premise lets them take their chaotic brand of comedy to Las Vegas, as they take a job that sees them driving a limo from Chicago to the U.S.'s iconic city of casinos.

There's also $5 million stashed in the limo, unbeknownst to the duo, which various shady characters want to get their hands on. This gives their fourth film together the faintest of pulses, but it's still not enough to make the movie an overall good one. Hey man, you'll be glad when Things Are Tough All Over is over, man.

3 'Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers' (1984)

If Mel Brooks can mine comedy out of the French Revolution, who's to say Cheech & Chong can't do the same? They do just that in the very odd Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers, their sixth movie overall and the first starring the duo to move away from being set in contemporary times. Here, they play brothers who can feel each other's physical pain and pleasure, with the premise being inspired by Alexandre Dumas' novel, The Corsican Brothers.

The attempt to branch out is admirable to some extent, though the execution still isn't particularly funny, outside the odd scene here and there when things get to an adequate level of absurdity. Hey, at least they tried to do something a little different here, man.

2 'Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie' (1980)

What's this? A decent Cheech & Chong movie? Yes! It was never going to win Oscars, or hold up alongside the greatest comedy sequels of all time or anything, but the duo's second movie - the appropriately named Cheech & Chong's Next Movie - really isn't all that bad, and has held up better than most of their movies.

The loose plot here sees the two particularly down on their luck and looking for whatever work they can get, with the chemistry between the pair still feeling charming and a fair few sketches throughout being reasonably funny. Things fall apart a little in the second half, though, with Cheech playing a second character called Red, who isn't particularly funny... but hey, man, at least this one delivers some bursts of solid stoner comedy, man.

1 'Up in Smoke' (1978)

Up in Smoke is easily the best movie featuring Cheech & Chong, making this one series of films where the first installment clearly stands as the greatest. It's the one Cheech & Chong movie that's worth watching for anyone in the mood for a solid old-school comedy, as it's likely to even have some appeal for those unfamiliar with Cheech & Chong; people who might want to see what all the fuss is about.

The plot? There's no plot! The two cause chaos, annoy people, and consistently get high, and that ends up being enough to make Up in Smoke a stoner comedy classic. You might want to watch this one, because it's pretty good, man. But then, like, maybe dip after this, or the next one, man. The later stuff... it might go harshing your vibe, man.

