With Valentine's Day coming up, it's the perfect time to rewatch romance movies for a date night, girls' night, or even a night to themselves. Romantic comedies, or "rom-coms," can be the most suitable genre of romance films for any night. This is because it can give viewers a cute love story while laughing.

Some of these romantic comedies can be cheesy but super nostalgic! Whether it's because of how a character declares their love, an awkward meet-cute, or elaborate plans that can make someone cringe in real life, viewers can't help but watch the movie again. They will look past the cheesiness and add the movie to their list of go-to movies for when they want a laugh.

10 'Valentine's Day' (2010)

While many Valentine's Day stories can be watched in one movie, Valentine's Day has a series of love stories to follow in one film bought to life by a star-studded cast. All the characters' love stories in Valentine's Day interconnect with one another.

As a romantic comedy, Valentine's Day has its cheesy moments of cliché love stories and a massive mess of drama. Nevertheless, it's an entertaining movie worth rewatching because of how the stories can be relatable from all perspectives. Whether a viewer is happy and in love like Alfonso (George Lopez), or Anti-Valentine's Day like Kara (Jessica Biel), the movie keeps them glued to their screen.

9 'What Happens in Vegas' (2008)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Jack (Ashton Kutcher) and Joy (Cameron Diaz) had a unique love story where they weren't even in love when they married. Instead, they unknowingly married during a drunken night, and Jack won the lottery the next day. Initially, having to stay married to keep the jackpot, they fell for each other.

Watching a couple who don't really want to be married sabotaging each other is already a cheesy plot line. Nonetheless, fans enjoy all the characters' comedic moments that give viewers genuine laughs. It's an easy romantic comedy to watch as the pace is easy to keep up with, and the silly dialogue is entertaining.

8 'The Proposal' (2009)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

A boss avoiding deportation by forcing her young assistant to marry her looks like the love story won't end well. While it is a romantic comedy, from the outlook, the storyline seems like this "rom-com" has more drama than comedy.

Watching Margaret (Sandra Bullock) and Andrew (Ryan Reynolds)acting like they are in love, especially in front of Andrew's family, tends to be cheesy. However, all of those scenes made the film consistently funny.

7 'Just Go With It' (2011)

Just Go With It follows Dr. Daniel Maccabee (Adam Sandler) getting his assistant Katherine Murphy (Jennifer Aniston) and her kids to pretend to be his family to convince his new lover Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) that he's not a womanizer. Ultimately, Daniel realizes that Katherine was the woman meant for him all along.

A typical "love was right in front of me" story comes with its fair share of cheesy romantic gestures. Sometimes, it does get cheesy seeing Daniel's lies get him into deeper trouble as the film goes on. Nevertheless, this makes Just Go With It rewatchable because the plot lines gave room for a lot of gags that kept viewers laughing.

6 'She's the Man' (2006)

Initially, a film about a girl disguising herself as her brother to be part of the boy's soccer team, only to fall for the school's star player, seems cringeworthy to watch. Viola (Amanda Bynes) pretending to be a boy wasn't 100% convincing, especially since the disguise didn't even look like her brother Sebastian (James Kirk). On top of that, some viewers may think that her boy's voice isn't 100% accurate, and the plan looks like a recipe for disaster.

Nonetheless, fans enjoyed Amanda Bynes' performance and say that it's still a good movie despite most of the concepts not making sense. It had a great combination of good slapstick, making it an enjoyable romantic comedy movie.

5 '13 Going On 30' (2004)

13 Going on 30, starring Jennifer Garner, isn't just a must-see movie from the 2000s but also a rewatchable romantic comedy that had its sentimental messages. At first, it may seem cheesy watching a 13-year-old living in the body and life of a 30-year-old, but it had a bittersweet message towards the end of it. Jenna (Jennifer Garner) realizes that wishes coming true don't always turn out to be good.

While this film makes viewers laugh, it gives that emotional punch and reminder of the importance of family and staying true to yourself. On top of that, there were cheesy moments, including Jenna having a sleepover with 13-year-olds and having a dance party. Ultimately, this made it an entertaining movie that viewers would love to watch more than once.

4 'Just Married' (2003)

Just Married was known for its cheesy storyline of a poor guy (Ashton Kutcher) and a rich girl (Brittany Murphy) getting married without knowing much about each other and seeing the marriage go down the rails on their honeymoon. That in itself came with many crazy mishaps, including Tom getting his foot stuck in the airplane toilet and a high-mile club attempt leading to a flight attendant's broken nose.

After all that, Just Married didn't end as an emotional break-up movie. Instead, it had a predictable ending of Tom and Sarah realizing they still loved each other and getting back together. However, all the mishaps that happened along the way made Just Married hilarious. Somehow, their series of unfortunate events on their honeymoon made it a rewatchable romantic comedy movie.

3 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days revolved around Andie (Kate Hudson) trying to lose a man she met by being clingy for an article piece. Unbeknownst to her, that man, Benjamin (Matthew McConaughey), is trying to make her fall in love with him and therefore, puts up with her invasiveness. Throughout the film, it can get cringy seeing Andie going above lengths to push Benjamin away, like calling him "Benny Boo" and leaving 15 messages.

Despite this, those cheesy moments formed the makings of a classic rewatchable romantic comedy. Although it can make a viewer cringe, it does feel heartwarming at the same time, with the ending being sweet and a tear-jerker. Ultimately, they both achieved what they wanted and still fell in love with each other in the end, making it a 'rom-com' that lifts a viewer's spirit.

2 '27 Dresses' (2008)

27 Dresses was the typical "always a bridesmaid, never a bride" movie. After always being a bridesmaid, Jane (Katherine Heigl) finally got married, leading to the iconic ending of her bridesmaids wearing the dresses she wore to their wedding. The film had its silly and cheesy dialogue, and the storyline was predictable from start to finish, but it was an enjoyable chick flick.

Firstly, 27 Dresses is worth rewatching because of its amazing costuming, especially the pretty and unique dresses that Jane wore to weddings as a bridesmaid. Even though the film's plot was predictable, it's an ultimate comfort movie to go back to, as it's easy to get caught up in Jane's drama of her own love life.

1 'She's All That' (1999)

She's All That gave a cheesy '90s vibe that could be seen as stereotypical. The premise of a jock turning an "unattractive girl" into the prom queen may seem cheesy, but She's All That became a popular teen movie in the 90s, and there's even a gender-swap remake called He's All That.

Nevertheless, this is a rewatchable romantic comedy not just because it remains an iconic '90s movie but also because it accurately reflects high school drama and the pressures that high schoolers feel. Sometimes, those accurate and realistic depictions form a great, entertaining, and rewatchable romantic comedy.

