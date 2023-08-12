We all appreciate the slick, thoughtful sci-fi of directors like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, but now and then it's fun to turn off one's brain and watch something a little more low-brow. With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which sci-fi movies are the cheesiest of all.

These movies are over-the-top and ridiculous, often with hammy dialogue and unrealistic (but still frequently memorable) special effects. The best cheesy sci-fi movies wear their silliness as a badge of honor, making for a ton of fun.

10 'The Stuff' (1985)

This satirical comedy-horror revolves around a mysterious white substance found bubbling out of the ground, which is marketed as a delicious and low-calorie dessert. However, it soon becomes apparent that The Stuff is not what it seems. A former FBI agent (Michael Moriarty) teams up with a boy (Scott Bloom) and a group of rebels to uncover the sinister secret behind The Stuff and stop its spread.

Blending humor, horror, and social commentary, the film serves up a critique of consumer culture in between the gross-out gags. It breezes by at a lean 87 minutes long. "Watch The Stuff. It's very cheesy but still good," said user Kittenlovesyou.

9 'C.H.U.D.' (1984)

C.H.U.D. — standing for Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers — is a creature feature that delves into urban legends and government cover-ups. The story follows a New York City police officer (Christopher Curry) investigating a series of disappearances in the subway system. In the process, he uncovers a conspiracy involving toxic waste and mutated humanoids lurking beneath the city.

On release, C.H.U.D. mostly received negative reviews, but one Redditor said that its silliness made for an enjoyable viewing experience. "It’s so much dumber and more fun than you’d imagine," said Redditor needy_needy_55.

8 'Society' (1989)

Society is a body horror about a wealthy teenager (Billy Warlock) who begins to suspect that his parents are members of a cult. As he investigates, he stumbles upon a horrifying world of shapeshifting and grotesque transformations. Dark and gory, Society delivers nightmarish imagery and subversive themes in spades.

User TJTrapJesus praised "the blend of different tones mixing cheesiness with horror, definite vibe of the '80s, 'bad boy, cheerleaders, jocks' and above all else maybe the best makeup/practical effects. There's a sequence I'd put right up there with The Thing for that stuff."

7 'Return of the Killer Tomatoes!' (1988)

User Vanta_Black422 praised this one. Return of the Killer Tomatoes! is a zany and self-aware comedy-horror directed by John De Bello. It's the follow-up to the 1978 cult classic Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. In the film, a mad scientist (John Astin) plots to create an army of (you guessed it) killer tomatoes to take over the world, and the main characters set out to stop him.

The film embraces its absurd premise, jam-packed with slapstick humor, musical numbers, tongue-in-cheek references to pop culture, and several fourth wall breaks. It's a fun and lighthearted riff on the genre that doesn't take itself too seriously.

6 'Christine' (1983)

Shy and bullied teenager Arnie (Keith Gordon) becomes obsessed with a vintage car named Christine. He restores the vehicle to its former glory but discovers that it harbors a malevolent and possessive spirit. The car begins to exact revenge on those who wronged its owner, placing Arnie in a difficult position.

Christine represented the meeting of two of horror's foremost minds: Stephen King, who wrote the original novel, and John Carpenter, who directs. The premise is a little goofy, but it remains a fun ride and a confident piece of filmmaking. "Christine is so good," said user nofuchsgiven1 simply.

5 'Evolution' (2001)

When a meteor containing extraterrestrial organisms crashes in a small Arizona town, a group of scientists and a fireman must race against time to stop the rapid evolution of the creatures. Evolution was directed by Ghostbusters's Ivan Reitman and, while a far cry from that film's easy charm, it does bear flashes of its director's off-beat sensibility.

"I have watched this so many times. I was amazed when I found out the majority of my friends didn’t know of its existence. Still laugh-out-loud during the mall scene with the monster call on the microphone," said Redditor lerking_jerking.

4 'From Beyond' (1986)

Scientist Edward Pretorius (Jeffrey Combs) invents a machine that allows people to perceive alternate dimensions. However, entities from this realm seize Pretorius and transform him into a bloodthirsty monster. The other researchers are left to restore order and deal with these malevolent beings.

"From Beyond is more on the sci-fi cosmic body horror stuff with crazy special effects and a Lovecraftian Beauty and the Beast thing going on," said user pajamatheater. Director Stuart Gordon deserves praise for the slimy, gory visual effects, which required four special effects teams to pull off.

3 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space' (1988)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is a campy comedy-horror that delivers exactly what its title promises. A group of aliens resembling circus clowns lands on Earth and begins capturing and consuming humans in cotton candy cocoons. A group of teenagers teams up to battle the otherworldly invaders and save their town.

Unashabedly ridiculous, the movie combines horror with slapstick comedy and creative practical effects. "It's a favorite of mine. Could definitely be considered a cult classic. It's free on Tubi," said user RonMexico432. "OMG, you will love Killer Klowns," agreed Redditor Kittenlovesyou.

2 'Night of the Creeps' (1986)

Two college friends, Chris (Jason Lively) and J.C. (Steve Marshall), accidentally release the frozen body of a young man cryogenically preserved since 1959. Little do they know, the body is a vessel for an alien parasite, which quickly spreads a zombie-like infection among the unsuspecting town.

Night of the Creeps pays homage to the classic B-grade sci-fi movies of the 1950s, but updates them its own wacky sense of humor. User S0Market said the film had the "best quotes ever." "My all-time favorite movie," said Redditor Oswarez.

1 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Re-Animator is another Lovecraftian horror-comedy directed by Stuart Gordon and is generally considered to be his best work. Jeffrey Combs plays a medical student who discovers a serum that can reanimate the dead. However, his experiments lead to disastrous and horrifying results as the ambulatory corpses wreak havoc.

A cult film, Re-Animator is renowned for its over-the-top carnage, inventive practical effects, and no-holds-barred humor. User Other-Marketing-6167 called it a "classic '80s mix of comedy and gory violence." Edgar Wright has also named Re-Animator as a favorite, describing it as an "outrageous gem."

