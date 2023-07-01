Voice acting is one of the most crucial professions in the animation industry. An eye-popping design and good writing give an animated movie character personality, but it's the actor or actress behind the character that really brings them to life and makes them stand out.

Over the course of cinema's history, there have been many outstanding voice performances that have become the standard of quality in the field. However, a group of voice actors that deserve much more praise and recognition is children. From Jacob Tremblay in Lucato Tsutomu Tatsumi in Grave of the Fireflies, talented young actors and actresses prove that you don't need to be over the age of 18 to deliver a powerhouse of a voice performance.

10 Gregory Mann in 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Over the course of his career, Guillermo Del Toro has proved that no director can pull off dark fantasy stories with nuanced themes quite like him. His take on the classic story of Pinocchio is different from anything else audiences had gotten before, cementing itself as the definitive adaptation of the tale.

The whole cast is amazing, but Gregory Mann hits it out of the park in the title role. He plays a different version of the character from what audiences had grown accustomed to, filling him with sass and unbridled curiosity. He nails the emotional moments, and makes Pinocchio's journey to maturity entirely believable.

9 Auli'i Cravalho in 'Moana' (2016)

After the massive success of Frozen, audiences around the world were craving more empowering female-led musicals in the style of classic Disney movies. Moana came as a response, and fans quickly fell in love with what was quick to be branded one of the best animated movies of the 2010s.

With great music, stunning animation, and a phenomenal lead performance by Auli'i Cravalho, Moana makes it unsurprising that it's so widely loved by Disney fans. The actress imbues the titular character with poise and complexity, and her rendition of all the showstopping songs is simply delightful.

8 Anthony Gonzalez in 'Coco' (2017)

For Coco, the movie's creative team spent some time in Mexico studying the Day of the Dead and the general way of life. The dedication paid off: Coco is a beautiful celebration of Mexican culture, just as much as it is a touching tearjerker about the beauty of family, music, and community.

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who wasn't moved to tears by the scene near the end of the movie where protagonist Miguel sings to his abuelita, and a huge part of that emotional power is the incredible voice of Anthony Gonzalez. He sings like a pro, and makes Miguel a compelling character that's fun to follow around the Land of the Dead.

7 Jacob Tremblay in 'Luca' (2021)

Although Pixar has admittedly seen a drop in its general level of quality in recent years, it's hard to deny that they're still putting out a few solid movies that beautifully capture the magic of their past. One of those movies is Luca, a refreshing slice-of-life coming-of-age set in the idyllic Italian Riviera.

The strength of the film all comes from its charming visuals, welcoming tone and atmosphere, and enchanting characters. Such a laidback narrative requires fittingly naturalistic work from the cast, and Jacob Tremblay is more than up to the challenge. He makes Luca's fears believable, and his journey toward overcoming them all the more engaging and sweet.

6 Dakota Fanning in 'Coraline' (2009)

Once upon a time, Dakota Fanning was one of the biggest child stars in Hollywood, which made it unsurprising when she landed the lead of Coraline. Based on Neil Gaiman's classic novella, it's an exquisitely dark family movie perfect for introducing kids to horror without scarring them for life.

This was the first feature film by Laika, a production company that has come to be known for leading the charge when it comes to modern stop motion animation. Aside from having amazing visuals, Coraline has an outstanding lead actress in Fanning, who gives her character such nuance that she makes the scariest moments of the story easier to endure.

5 Rosalie Chiang in 'Turning Red' (2022)

Perhaps one of Pixar's most divisive efforts in recent memory, Turning Red is nevertheless is a very welcome breath of fresh air, and a change of pace from the studio's typical shtick. As funny as it is moving, it's a beautiful story about generational trauma and the challenges of maturity.

Rosalie Chiang approaches the role of Meilin with enthusiasm and charisma so big that they're almost palpable. She perfectly captures the feeling of being a teen at the end of middle school, but also nails the transitions to more serious scenes that require much more emotional line delivery. If the movie works at all, it's largely because of her.

4 Alexander Gould in 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Finding Nemo has had an incredible legacy, transcending its relatively simple story to still be considered one of the best animated movies ever after all these years. It isn't hard to see why, since it's such a touching and incredibly fun father-son story that just so happens to be set a few dozen feet underwater.

Although it's Albert Brooks as Marlin and especially Ellen DeGeneres as Dory who typically get all the credit from the fantastic voice cast, Alexander Gould does just as incredible a job playing the role of Nemo. He perfectly sells the young clownfish's initial headstrong personality, and makes his arc of learning to be patient and appreciate his dad profoundly affecting.

3 Daveigh Chase in 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

As one of the last traditionally 2D animated movies that Disney made, Lilo & Stitch stands as a beautiful relic of simpler times. It's what you get when you mix intergalactic sci-fi with a traditional family dramedy: An emotional tale about found families and connection through tough times.

The movie's touching story is beautifully paced and conveyed in the most engaging ways, making for one of the best Disney Animation movies of the 21st century. Chris Sanders's work as Stitch is legendary, but Daveigh Chase as Lilo deserves just as much recognition. Her chemistry with Sanders is incredible, and the way she handles all of her character's complex emotions, from repressed grief to childlike joy, is simply a delight.

2 Jonathan Taylor Thomas in 'The Lion King' (1994)

According to many people, the original The Lion King is nothing short of the greatest animated film of all time. Thanks to its memorable songs, compelling characters, and briskly paced Shakespearean story, it's a movie that's pretty much impossible to not enjoy.

Say what you will about Disney Animation, but they sure do know how to make a musical that touches the hearts and souls of audiences all across the globe. Jonathan Taylor Thomas played a big part in that, voicing the young version of protagonist Simba for a large portion of the film. He sings beautifully, fills his character with charm and personality, and does a heartbreakingly great job in his more emotional scenes.

1 Tsutomu Tatsumi in 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

The legendary Studio Ghibli has made some of the most emotionally resonant animated films of all time, and Grave of the Fireflies might just be the most gut-wrenching movie in their entire library. When it comes to anti-war dramas, it hardly gets sadder than this.

A movie so reliant on the journey of its two main characters being compelling enough to bolster an entire film needed to have a solid voice cast, and it certainly succeeded at that. Even if you don't speak Japanese, Tsutomu Tatsumi's line delivery is so heartbreakingly spot-on that you'll have a hard time trying not to break down in tears.

