As he prepares to play a thief in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a fantasy epic from Paramount, Chris Pine has boasted a career that has seen him star in critically-acclaimed comic-book hits and headline a popular sci-fi mega-franchise. Whether playing a character in 14th Century Scotland, portraying a WW2 soldier in a world populated only by women, or venturing into the edges of space, the actor has demonstrated his acting range for nearly two decades.

Before leading commercially successful blockbusters, Chris Pine made a name for himself appearing in several romantic comedies throughout the 2000s. While those rom-com flicks have received less-than-impressive reviews, the actor has featured in other films that have scored higher ratings on IMDb.

10 'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Olivia Wilde followed up her impressive debutBooksmartwith Don’t Worry Darling, which saw Pine play a rich-yet-mysterious businessman called Frank. The psychological thriller follows Alice (Florence Pugh), a 1950s housewife, as she grows concerned with the life she’s living.

The film received polarizing reviews from critics, with many agreeing that the film met an unsatisfying conclusion and resulted in somewhat disappointing box-office returns. While Pine may not have had the largest part to play in the end, however, he and Pugh garnered praise for their excellent performances with some even stating that Pine was the best part in Wilde’s divisive drama.

9 'The Finest Hours' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

In the wake of a terrible storm, a ship carrying dozens of sailors starts to fall apart and collapse. Consequently, as word of this catastrophe makes its way to the mainland, the Coast Guard crew decides to embark on a daring rescue mission to save the lives of everyone on board the sinking ship.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, 2016’s The Finest Hours didn’t make too much of an impression on critics. But, Chris Pine stars as a crewman on the Coast Guard who has fallen in love with a local before he is dispatched to lead a rescue mission on water. Based on a true story, The Finest Hours also starred Casey Affleck and Eric Bana and was one of a number of big-budget flops from Disney.

8 'Outlaw King' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Taking place In 14th Century Scotland, Outlaw King sees Chris Pine portray Robert the Bruce as he is forced into exile after being crowned King. In turn, he decides to form a band of outlaws as he leads them into a war to retake his throne. This medieval thriller from Netflix was based on a true story.

Despite being accused of historical inaccuracy, Outlaw King was heralded for its muddy and brutal battle scenes in 2018. The action-packed film also contained strong performances from a stellar ensemble cast (that was also composed of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Florence Pugh), with Pine taking center stage as a King with a vengeance.

7 'Star Trek Beyond' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

After diminishing box-office returns, Star Trek Beyond would mark the third and final time Pine would reprise his role as Capt. James Kirk. In the threequel, the crew of the USS Enterprise continues to explore the farthest corners of space where they come under attack from lizard-like dictator Krall (Idris Elba).

Helmed by Justin Lin, Star Trek Beyond proved to be yet another critical success in the reboot trilogy. With a fast-paced story and a lovable A-list cast, the film managed to please Star Trek fans all around the world. Although, it remains to be seen whether a fourth film will be developed, with Pine unsure about the future of Star Trek.

6 'Rise of the Guardians' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Based on a popular book series and a short film, Rise of the Guardians was a star-studded adventure animated film back when it was released in 2012. When Pitch (voiced by Jude Law) carries out an assault and attack on Earth, a team of Guardians must band together to save all the children around the world.

Chris Pine leads an all-star cast as the voice of Jack Frost, who is a teenage rebel that’s enlisted by the Guardians to stop Pitch. The 3-D animation mixed with its escapist fantasy made Rise of the Guardians a fun-filled fantasy for both kids and adults. However, despite fairly strong reviews, the animated film failed to make a profit (even though it grossed double its budget of $145 million) and any talks of a possible sequel were stopped.

5 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Whilst living in her home on Themyscira, a hidden paradise populated by women, Princess Diana (Gal Gadot) becomes a highly-skilled and trained warrior. However, when a US pilot called Steve Trevor (Pine) crash lands on the island and speaks of a growing threat in the outside world, Diana decides to leave her home and discover her true powers and destiny.

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman was a box-office success and quickly became the highest-grossing female-directed superhero film of all time when it was released in 2017. It was one of the best-reviewed films in the DCEU, with praise mostly aimed at Pine’s charming portrayal of a fighter pilot and his fantastic chemistry with Gadot.

4 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Among the decade’s most underrated westerns, Hell or High Water tracks Toby (Pine) and his short-tempered brother Tanner (Ben Foster) who plan a series of heists to save their family ranch. But, standing in their way is Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) as he hunts the criminals down.

Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water was a massive hit with critics. While it earned Bridges a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars, Pine’s portrayal of a divorced father trying to lead a better and more fulfilling life still earned plenty of plaudits ever since the neo-noir western was released in 2016.

3 'Star Trek Into Darkness' (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

In 2013, Star Trek Into Darkness saw Pine once again reprising his most well-known role as Capt. James Kirk in the modern reboot of the Star Trek film series. The sci-fi blockbuster sequel sees the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the 23rd Century as they set out to find former Starfleet member John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Star Trek Into Darkness proved to be a worthy follow-up, combining visual spectacle with emotionally strong performances to bring audiences a crowd-pleasing blockbuster. It would outgross its predecessor at the worldwide box office, while Chris Pine would once again bring his dry charm and wit to his portrayal of Kirk.

2 'Star Trek' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

2009’s Star Trek, J.J. Abrams’ big-budget blockbuster reboot of the popular sci-fi franchise, saw Pine portray his most well-known role when he played James Kirk. In the film, Kirk and Spock (Zachary Quinto) aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise for the first time before they are tasked to face a ruthless and cold-blooded leader.

It proved to be a box-office smash and a critically-acclaimed entry in the film series, bringing back exciting action sequences and state-of-the-art visual effects. Chris Pine’s charismatic and charming performance as rebellious yet smart Kirk earned rave reviews, with many critics also citing his chemistry with Quinto as one of the highlights in the movie.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

A big hit with critics and fans, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) lead an ordinary and normal life until he is bitten by a spider. As a result, he becomes the new Spider-Man and meets other spider-powered heroes from alternated realities in the process.

Chris Pine voices Peter Parker, the version of Spider-Man that lives in Miles Morales’ universe and who offers to coach Miles after he gains spider-like abilities. Even though he makes a brief cameo, the animated superhero film has still become Pine’s most successful movie critically as it went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

