Since his break-out comedic performance as Andy Dwyer in NBC’s hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most established leading men. Starring in blockbuster mega-hits and headlining original sci-fi flicks for nearly a decade, he has featured in some of the biggest movies ever.

Whether it’s voicing Mario in the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. The Movie or reprising his role as Star-Lord for the final time with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 2023 seems to be the year of Chris Pratt. The question remains: will either of those films join this list of his highest-rated movies on IMDb?

10 'Passengers' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

In the middle of a voyage to a planet in space, Jim (Pratt) is abruptly woken up from hypersleep after his pod malfunctions. After years of becoming increasingly lonely, he decides to revive Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) for companionship and the two begin a relationship. But, as she finds out what Jim has done, they are put in grave danger.

Passengerswas a considerable hit at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing original movies of 2016. While the story was criticized for being fatally flawed, many critics agreed that Pratt and Lawrence’s chemistry was naturally strong and that their touching relationship was a real highlight in the sci-fi romantic-drama film.

9 'Onward' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

In 2020, Chris Pratt teamed up once again with Tom Holland to star in Pixar’s animated adventure film Onward. The film follows two elven brothers as they set out on a magical journey to resurrect their father for a day. In their way, however, are a series of obstacles and puzzles they must overcome and solve.

Pratt voices the older, confident brother that craves adventure whilst Holland voices the younger, more awkward, and shy brother. It was filled with great chemistry between Pratt and Holland, plenty of fun and enough funny character beats that kept critics entertained before the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close. Like many Pixar films before it, Onward tugged at the audience’s heartstrings.

8 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Kathryn Bigelow followed her Academy-Award-winning film The Hurt Locker with Zero Dark Thirty, which was another critically-acclaimed picture from the Oscar-winning director. The thriller follows a team of operatives, led by Maya (Jessica Chastain), as they spend a decade tracking world terrorist Osama bin Laden.

Containing an action-packed cast (including the likes of Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong and Kyle Chandler among others), Chris Pratt also starred as Justin who was part of the US Navy. Bigelow’s 2012 thriller received five Academy Award nominations at the 85th Oscars, including Best Picture.

7 'Moneyball' (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

As his baseball team loses its star players, General Manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) is tasked to assemble a talented and competitive team on a limited budget. With the help of data analyst Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), he recruits underperforming players with game-winning potential. Chris Pratt also stars as one of these players undervalued by the scouts, but soon realizes his potential.

2011’s Moneyball was an inspiring and moving story about believing in others that don’t believe in themselves, it earned critical acclaim and is regarded as one of the best sports movies. Intelligently written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian and injected with fantastic performances, Moneyball proved to be a success at the box office that touched the hearts of both general audiences and sports fans.

6 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

2017 saw everyone’s favorite band of space misfits return to the big screen when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released. Tasked to protect a valuable item from potential enemies, the group of heroes are soon chased down as it’s revealed they stole the items. As they escape, Quill’s family is revealed which puts them in grave danger.

One of the most vibrant entries in the Marvel film series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw Chris Pratt suit up as Star-Lord again as it became an instant crowd-pleaser that was packed with a tear-jerking ending. It was praised for its ‘70s-inspired soundtrack, heartfelt-yet-funny story, exciting new characters, and was just as fun as its predecessor.

5 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

From the legends of animated movies, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, The Lego Movie was a sensation when it was released in 2014. Emmett (voiced by Chris Pratt), is an ordinary construction worker when he finds himself tasked to take down a tyrannical businessman on a mission to conquer the world.

Fresh, fun, and funny, The Lego Movie contained a highly entertaining story and an incredibly catchy song that is still in our heads today. A star-studded voice cast (that includes the likes of Pratt, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, and several others), a scene-stealing side character, and some terrific world-building made this laugh-out-loud animated adventure-comedy fun for kids and adults.

4 'Her' (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Written and directed by Spike Jonze, Her tracks the life of Theodore (Joaquin Pheonix) who is a lonely introvert working for a business that composes personal letters. One day, he decides to purchase an operating system and develops a romantic relationship with its artificially intelligent virtual assistant Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

The sci-fi romantic drama was released in 2013 to widespread critical acclaim, filled with a thematically rich story and deeply moving performances. Chris Pratt sported a mustache for his portrayal of Paul, who is Theodore's co-worker, and Her remains one of his best-reviewed non-MCU films to date.

3 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

When Peter Quill (Pratt) finds a mysterious space orb, he is hunted down by bounty hunters and a ruthless and powerful villain called Ronan (Lee Pace). Along for the ride, Quill is joined by Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) as they form a team of intergalactic heroes known as The Guardians.

Inject with freshness and vibrancy, Guardians of the Galaxy was break-out hit when it became the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2014. It turned Pratt into a bonafide movie leading man, contained some all-time great music needle drops in the MCU, was packed full of colorful visuals, and dazzled audiences with its entertaining action. Helmed by James Gunn, the comic-book blockbuster was well-liked by critics and is regarded as one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Set five years after the events of the last film, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and the other remaining Avengers try and figure a way to bring back the vanquished heroes before an epic showdown with a Mad Titan.

2019’s Avengers: Endgame was a massive critical and commercial success, it broke box-office records and proved to be an incredibly satisfying conclusion to a 22-film story. Exciting, entertaining, and emotional, Avengers: Endgame provided fans with plenty of epic and sad moments in the MCU and hard-earned character pay-offs. Even though Chris Pratt has the briefest of appearances, the superhero juggernaut has become the joint-highest-reviewed movie of his career so far.

1 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin) sets out on a mission to collect all six infinity stones in order to wipe out half of the universe. As his threat grows and he gets closer to achieving his quest, The Avengers and The Guardians must band together to stop him.

One of the biggest cross-over events in film history, Avengers: Infinity War was a dizzying spectacle filled with thrilling action sequences back when it was released in 2018. Chris Pratt played a pivotal role in the film as Quill’s actions in Infinity War faced backlash from fans. Still, the big-budget superhero blockbuster was very well-received and was critically acclaimed by audiences.

