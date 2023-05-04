Chris Pratt is still at the peak of his career. The one-two-punch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has confirmed that Pratt is still a box-office draw that can put butts in seats, a feat that becomes increasingly difficult for A-listers in the current cinematic landscape.

Leading two franchises hasn't been easy, and Pratt's career has gone through several peaks and valleys since his early days as a teen heartthrob. However, audiences still consider him one of Hollywood's most likable actors, and his resumé is full of good-to-great projects as both leading man and supporting player.

10 'Everwood' (2002-2006)

Chris Pratt's first major gig was playing Bright Abbott in The WB's teen drama Everwood. The show also starred future MCU supporting player Emily VanCamp and followed a recently-widowed father of two who moved to the small town of Everwood in Colorado. Pratt was a series regular for the show's four seasons, starring in a prominent supporting role as VanCamp's character's older brother.

RELATED: Why Everwood Is Still One Of The All-Time Best Family Dramas

Everwood might not be the most famous teen show from the noughties, especially compared to contemporaries like The O.C. or One Tree Hill. However, the show was, in many ways, superior to its fellow teen dramas, thanks to a stellar cast and a particular focus on family dynamics instead of petty adolescent squabbles.

9 'The Tomorrow War' (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

Like many other A-listers, Pratt has formed a close and fruitful relationship with a streaming service, in his case Amazon. The partnership's first major hit was 2021's The Tomorrow War, an action sci-fi about a group of soldiers sent to the future to fight against alien invaders.

At some point in the late 2010s, Pratt lost his way as a leading man. However, projects like The Tomorrow War helped remind audiences of his appeal, with the film providing him with a classic action leading man role. It's still unclear what role streaming will play in shaping future A-listers' careers, but The Tomorrow War was crucial in giving Pratt a much-needed win at a pivotal time in his career.

8 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

A million eyebrows raised in disbelief when Illumination announced Chris Pratt as the voice of iconic video game character Mario in their upcoming animated picture. Most people expected a trainwreck; even the most faithful were skeptical of the choice. Alas, The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out, and Pratt's voice was the least of the movie's flaws.

RELATED: 10 Highest-Rated Video Game Adaptations On Rotten Tomatoes

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is less a big-screen adventure and more a collection of video game cutscenes featuring familiar voices. However, fans of the beloved video game IP will be satisfied to see their favorite Italian plumber fighting the King of the Koopas. Against all odds, Pratt does a good, and at times even great, job as Mario, successfully translating the character's spunk into the big screen.

7 'Jurassic World' (2015-2022)

Image via Universal

Following the wild success of his stint at Marvel, Hollywood gave Pratt the keys to another franchise. 2015's Jurassic World was an attempt at relaunching the once-mighty Jurassic franchise without Steven Spielberg. However, the film went for a fresh route and successfully launched a new trilogy.

Unfortunately, the new Jurassic trilogy got worse with each new entry, and not even the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum could save it. Pratt gives it his all, but his character is too stuck in dated 2000s ideas of what a leading man should be to work with modern audiences. Still, the actor does a valiant effort to elevate the character and make him compelling, despite the screenplay's best efforts to do everything but.

6 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning war drama Zero Dark Thirty stars Jessica Chastain and follows the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden following the September 11 terrorist attacks. Pratt plays Justin Lenihan, a Navy SEAL who plays a key role in bin Laden's apprehension and death.

Zero Dark Thirty features a large ensemble of familiar faces playing major supporting roles, including Pratt. However, the film belongs entirely to Jessica Chastain, delivering a dramatic tour de force that earned her an Oscar nomination. Pratt and the rest of the cast are great, making the film fuller and more engaging and aiding in turning it into one of the all-time great political thrillers.

5 'Moneyball' (2011)

Bennet Miller's Moneyball stars Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics' manager attempting to assemble a strong team for the 2002 seasons. Pratt co-stars as Scott Hatteberg, one of Beane's recruits who becomes one of the team's star players.

A crowd-pleaser with plenty of heart, Moneyball is among the best sports movies from the past decade. Pitt and co-star Jonah Hill might've gotten all the praise, but Pratt's performance as Hatteberg is also crucial to the film's success. The actor takes what could be a one-note role and turns him into a charming, funny, and memorable performance worthy of standing toe-to-toe with the film's leads.

4 'The Lego Movie' (2014-2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Pratt's first major voice role came in 2014 with The Lego Movie. The film follows Emmet, a Lego figurine mistaken for the Special, a legendary figure meant to save the world. Joined by other rebels, Emmet leads a resistance against a greedy businessman who plots to destroy the Lego world.

Although it might sound like a shameless cash-grab, The Lego Movie is a surprisingly thoughtful and heartwarming adventure with beautiful visuals and a stellar voice cast. Pratt is perfect as Emmet, an average Joe with a heart of gold. The film showcases Pratt's greatest strengths as a performer, with the actor turning a run-of-the-mill character into a true hero through sheer will and courage. Pratt is a great action star, but he shines the most in the roles that exploit his everyday persona, and both Lego movies are great examples.

3 'Her' (2013)

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Spike Jonze's Oscar-winning romantic comedy-drama Her. The plot centers on Theodore Twombly, a card writer who develops an intimate relationship with Samantha, his virtual AI assistant. Pratt plays Paul, Theodore's well-meaning co-worker who shares a memorable double date with him and Samantha.

RELATED: The 7 Most Underrated Joaquin Phoenix Performances

Pratt's intervention in Her is short but meaningful. The film is a thoughtful, insightful, and thought-provoking look at romance and intimacy in a rapidly-changing technological world. Pratt's Paul and his more traditional relationship serve as an interesting and endearing contrast to Theodore and Samantha's more unique dynamic. And while his role is small, it's a crucial part of Her, enhancing an already brilliant screenplay and providing another layer to this beautiful love story.

2 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014-2023)

Image via Marvel

Pratt became an A-lister thanks to his performance in James Gunn's love letter to found family, Guardians of the Galaxy. The film and its sequels revolve around the titular team of ragtag heroes who protect the galaxy against dangerous threats. Pratt plays Star-Lord, the series' protagonist and another of Marvel's loveable men-children heroes.

Star-Lord is one of the main reasons behind the Guardians' success. Charming, funny, and easy to root for, Star-Lord is a loveable idiot and the glue that holds the team together. Pratt is at his most relaxed as Peter, delivering an effortless performance that perfectly understands how to utilize his charisma to the fullest. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will seemingly mark Pratt's last appearance as Star-Lord, and it's for the best. Because while Marvel refuses to let other characters rest, the Guardians will receive a well-deserved send-off, departing the struggling franchise while still at the top.

1 'Parks And Recreation' (2009-2015)

Image via Universal Media Studios

Despite his current leading man status, there's no denying Pratt's best role was the loveable doofus Andy Dwyer in NBC's ode to community spirit, Parks and Recreation. Amy Poehler stars as Leslie Knope, a perky mid-level bureaucrat working in the Parks Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Pratt co-stars on the show as Andy, a dim-witted slacker who eventually matures and becomes Leslie's assistant.

Like many of the show's other characters, Andy is sweet, unassuming, and hilarious. Parks and Recreation had some of television's most wholesome characters, and Andy was no exception. Pratt shined in the role, with his brand of childish comedy being a perfect fit for a show about the importance of togetherness and enthusiasm. In more ways than one, Andy is the role of Pratt's career, showcasing everything the actor excels at to craft a near-perfect character for him. Many of his future roles are variations of Andy's spirit, proving how crucial a role he plays in Pratt's acting legacy.

NEXT: 20 Most Powerful Marvel Characters, Ranked