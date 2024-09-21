Faith can be a very difficult subject to discuss on screen, so it’s not all that unusual that the number of truly great faith-based films are few and far between. Some audiences may simply not be interested in seeing a film that does not conform to their inherent beliefs about God and the afterlife; others may not see the value in watching something that confirms what they already believe to be true.

While it's a subject that may inherently engender controversy, some truly great films have been able to discuss Christianity in a compelling way. There is certainly room for more comedic interpretation of what faith can be, like The Life of Brian or Dogma, but more dramatic films have the potential to truly connect with their audiences on an emotional level. Here are ten ten best drama movies about Christianity, ranked.

‘Mass’ (2021)

Directed by Fran Kranz

Image via Bleecker Street

Mass is a riveting examination of an all-too real crisis in America today that examines the role that Christianity can play in helping communities heal from trauma. The extraordinary directorial debut from Fran Kranz centers on two sets of parents who meet in the aftermath of a school shooting that left several high school aged teenagers dead; one of the couples lost their son in the massacre, and the other raised the child who would eventually become the school shooter.

Mass asks uncomfortable questions about the role that faith has to police and respond to outbursts of violence, and features riveting performances from an all-star cast, including Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, and Ann Dowd. While it may provoke discussions that are exclusively centered on Christianity, the themes of non-violence and the spread of mental health resources in Mass are universal.

Mass Years after a tragic incident that changed their lives, two sets of parents agree to meet in a small church basement to discuss the unimaginable pain caused by their sons. Through their conversation, they confront their deepest grief and seek a path toward understanding and reconciliation. Release Date October 8, 2021 Director Fran Kranz Cast Breeda Wool , Kagen Albright , Michelle N. Carter , Martha Plimpton Jason Isaacs , Reed Birney Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Fran Kranz Expand

Watch on Hulu

‘First Reformed’ (2018)

Directed by Paul Schrader

Image via A24

First Reformed is another powerful examination of faith from the brilliant screenwriter Paul Schrader, who touched on themes of redemption and resurrection in such classics as Hardcore, Light Sleeper, and Auto Focus. First Reformed peers into the mind of a lonely priest (played in a career best performance by Ethan Hawke), who begins to wonder if he should take more extreme actions on climate change after the widow (Amanda Seyfried) of an environmental terrorist asks him for support.

First Reformed does a great job at contextualizing faith in a modern context, and showing how current events may affect the beliefs that many have taken for granted. As with many of Schrader’s films, First Reformed begins as a straightforward drama, but eventually draws on more existentialist themes and pivots into being a hard genre movie by the time that it wraps up.

First Reformed In a narrative that combines spirituality with environmental and personal crises, a pastor faces a profound moral and existential dilemma after meeting an eco-activist couple. As he delves deeper into the environmental cause, his growing radicalization confronts him with troubling questions about his capacity for violence and his commitment to his faith. Release Date May 18, 2018 Director Paul Schrader Cast Ethan Hawke , Amanda Seyfried , Cedric the Entertainer , Victoria Hill , Philip Ettinger , Michael Gaston , Bill Hoag , Kristin Villanueva Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Paul Schrader Expand

Rent on Amazon

‘Black Narcissus’ (1947)

Directed by Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell

Image via General Films Distributor

Black Narcissus is a classic film from the Golden Age of Hollywood that examined the plight of a group of Christian nuns as they attempt to establish a place of worship in a particularly dangerous area in the Himalayas. While Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell have directed some of the greatest psychological thrillers ever made, Black Narcissus adds an undercurrent of eroticism that makes its debate about the merits of having faith in difficult times far more interesting than it would have been otherwise.

Black Narcissus is such a visually arresting work of art that it is worth appreciating on a purely aesthetic level, as the cinematography is some of the best in cinematic history. That being said, it is equally as engaging on a thematic and emotional level, particularly with its strong feminist slant on the traditional Christian doctrine.

Black Narcissus

Watch on Prime Video

‘Women Talking’ (2022)

Directed by Sarah Polley

Image via United Artists Releasing

Women Talking is an unusual masterpiece from Sarah Polley, as the film is constructed in a way that makes it not feel grounded to any specific point in history. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, Women Talking centers on a group of women in a highly religious community who band together to hold community discussions after they all discover that they’ve been assaulted by the same group of men.

Women Talking gets into important religious themes about faith, redemption, healing, and the necessity for civil action, and even ends with an Exodus journey that mirrors that of the Bible. While the dialogue-centric narrative structure may cause a barrier for those expecting something more traditionally based on plot developments, Women Talking does feature some truly extraordinary performances from Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Whishaw among others.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Doubt’ (2008)

Directed by John Patrick Shanley

Image via Miramax

Doubt is proof that a great play can also be a great movie, as writer/director John Patrick Shanley did an amazing job bringing the acclaimed theatrical production to the big screen. Doubt centers on an older Christian nun (Meryl Streep), who confers with a younger sister (Amy Adams) when the head priest (Philip Seymour Hoffman) as their Christian school begins to show signs that he may have been sexually abusing a young boy.

Doubt examines the systematic issue of abuse within the Christian church, and forces the viewer to address the importance of both faith and doubt when it comes to determining the innocence of someone in a situation that they do not entirely understand. A brilliant 10-minute performance by Viola Davis as the presumed victim’s mother makes the film even more powerful as an exploration of the effects of religion on race.

Doubt A Catholic school principal questions a priest's ambiguous relationship with a troubled young student. Release Date February 27, 2008 Director John Patrick Shanley Cast Meryl Streep , Philip Seymour Hoffman , Amy Adams , Viola Davis , Alice Drummond , Audrie Neenan Runtime 104 Main Genre Drama Writers John Patrick Shanley Tagline There is no evidence. There are no witnesses. There is no doubt. Website http://doubt-themovie.com/ Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

‘Spotlight’ (2015)

Directed by Thomas McCarthy

Image via Open Road Films

Spotlight is one of the great journalism thrillers of all-time, and unsurprisingly won the Academy Award for Best Picture because of what a strong work of activism it was. Spotlight centers on the reporters of the Boston Globe newspaper who discovered that the systematic abuse of young boys by Catholic priests had been covered up by higher-ranking members of the church; while initially it appears to be an isolated incident exclusive to the Boston area, the team eventually discovers that it might be a crisis with international implications.

Spotlight does a great job at giving the victims of abuse a voice, and examining how the Christian doctrine has been subverted by those that seek to take advantage of their positions of authority. While the intense discussion of such traumatic material do not make it an easy watch, Spotlight is necessary viewing for those interested in what the Catholic Church is dealing with today.

Spotlight The true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core. Release Date November 6, 2015 Director Tom McCarthy Cast Rachel McAdams , Mark Ruffalo , Liev Schreiber , Stanley Tucci , Michael Keaton , Billy Crudup Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Tom McCarthy , Josh Singer Studio Open Road Films Tagline Break the story. Break the silence. Website http://SpotlightTheFilm.com Expand

Rent on Amazon

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ (2015)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Image via Summit Entertainment

Hacksaw Ridge is one of the best war films of the 2010s, but it's also a powerful examination of those who hold on to their faith in the midst of a challenging conflict that threatens to destabilize the world. Based on an incredible true story, Hacksaw Ridge stars Andrew Garfield as a World War II recruit who refused to carry a gun out of religious beliefs; in lieu of combat, he became a medic and saved thousands of lives during the most ruthless campaign of the war.

Hacksaw Ridge features some of the most extraordinary sequences of prolonged combat in recent memory, as Mel Gibson is very well accomplished as an action filmmaker. While Gibson’s name remains a controversial one, he certainly addressed strong Christian themes in the epic films he directed, like Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto, and Braveheart.

Hacksaw Ridge Release Date November 4, 2016 Director Mel Gibson Cast Andrew Garfield , Richard Pyros , Jacob Warner , Milo Gibson , Darcy Bryce , Roman Guerriero Runtime 139 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Robert Schenkkan , Andrew Knight Studio Summit Entertainment Tagline When the order came to retreat. One man stayed. Website http://www.hacksawridge.movie/ Expand

Watch on Netflix

‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ (1988)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Universal Pictures

The Last Temptation of Christ is perhaps the most controversial film of Martin Scorsese’s entire career, which is no small statement considering the backlash he received for films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The film examines the last days in the life of Jesus of Nazareth (Willem Dafoe) as he walks through the desert and is tempted by evil to forget his obligations to God and truly become human.

The notion that Jesus would ever consider abandoning his duty to live a human life was quite divisive among Christian audiences, as some asserted that Scorsese’s revisions to the traditional Biblical narrative were a work of blasphemy. However, Scorsese’s ability to show the resilience of Jesus during this harrowing period proved how strong his personal faith actually was, resulting in a more complex film.

Rent on Amazon

‘Silence’ (2016)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Silence is another masterpiece discussing religion from Scorsese, but is instead based on a harrowing period in history in which Christians were persecuted by ruthless overlords in feudal Japan. Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver star as Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in search of their mentor (Liam Neeson), who is rumored to have given up his faith entirely.

Silence examines the challenges that the faithful have as they attempt to justify their beliefs in the wake of tangible, real world violence that shakes their understanding of religion to its core. Scorsese makes some bold decisions in the manner he depicts the will of god, and certainly allows Garfield to give one of the most defining performances of his highly acclaimed career. It’s almost completely unlike anything that Scorsese has ever done before, but that is of itself not necessarily a bad thing.

Silence In the 17th century, two Portuguese Jesuit priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor, who is rumored to have committed apostasy, and to propagate Catholicism. Release Date December 22, 2016 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Andrew Garfield , Liam Neeson , Adam Driver , Ciarán Hinds , Tadanobu Asano , Ryo Kase Runtime 195 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Shusaku Endo , Jay Cocks , Martin Scorsese Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline Sometime silence is the deadliest sound Website http://www.silencemovie.com/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

‘The Tree of Life’ (2011)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Tree of Life is an experimental masterpiece from Terrence Malick, a filmmaker who has often pushed the boundaries of surrealism and authenticity to make dreamlike films that require multiple viewing to truly understand. Describing the plot of The Tree of Life is an inherent challenge; while there is a segment of the film that shows a young boy (Tye Sheridan) coming of age alongside his kind-hearted mother (Jessica Chastain) and brutish father (Brad Pitt), there is also an extended examination of the origin of life on Earth.

The more spiritual elements of The Tree of Life are beautifully intertwined with the personal, leading to a very emotional ending that examines the way that life on Earth has evolved (and will continue to grow) over the course of several lifetimes. It’s the boldest film of Malick’s career thus far, and also might be his best.

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked