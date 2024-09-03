Faith can be a very challenging topic to depict on screen, as much of a film’s impact is based solely on the personal reaction that an audience member has when leaving the theater. Although it can be challenging to appreciate a film that contradicts one’s personal beliefs, even if it is a great piece of drama in its own right, great acting has the ability to expose viewers to a great diversity of cinematic experiences.

Faith-based films often get a bad reputation, as there are certainly a number of low quality projects that only aim at appeasing those that share its beliefs. However, there are many profound films from veteran filmmakers that deal with the ways in which faith intersects with historical events, modern issues, and one’s personal mental health struggles. Here are ten faith-based films with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Black Narcissus’ (1947)

Directed by Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell

One of the most defining films of the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” Black Narcissus was yet another example of the genius work of Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell, the award winning directorial team behind such classics as The Red Shoes and A Matter of Life and Death among many others. Although the two directors worked in a variety of different genres, Black Narcissus focused on a small covenant of Anglican sisters who work to establish a headquarters on top of a mountain.

The brilliant work by Deborah Kerr and Jean Simmons elevates Black Narcissus into a profound meditation on what it is like to hold on to one’s faith in the midst of dangerous circumstances. The film was also notable for giving a breakout performance to David Farrar, whose performance as the military agent Mr. Dean became the unexpected heart of the film when he decides to join forces with and support the sisters in their seemingly insurmountable mission.

9 ‘The Seventh Seal’ (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

The Seventh Seal is one of the defining medieval films of all-time, and for good reason, as some of the striking shots that Ingmar Bergman conjured up rank among the most aesthetically striking in film history. While it's a film that will be studied for its unique visual design forever, The Seventh Seal is just as emotional of a viewing experience because of the great performance by Max von Sydow as a knight who must contend with the literal manifestation of death.

While eventually he would become more closely associated with playing on screen villains, Sydow gives a complexity that captures the chivalry of knighthood and the perils of having to literally contend with the possibility of death. While the film itself is reliant on the audience’s ability to buy into many extended metaphors, Sydow’s performance is strong enough to carry the emotional weight of the narrative.

8 ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ (1988)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Last Temptation of Christ is one of the most controversial films of Martin Scorsese’s entire career, as the backlash from radical Christian movements due to his depiction of key events from scripture became so significant that at one point FBI agents were brought in to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Tackling the story that Scorsese did with The Last Temptation of Christ was in of itself an act of cinematic bravery, but Willem Dafoe took on an even greater challenge when he accepted the role of Jesus of Nazareth.

Dafoe was able to do the seemingly unthinkable and turn Jesus into a relatable character as he is seduced with the possibility of living out a human life during his pivotal walk in the desert. Harvey Keitel is also strong in a memorable supporting role as Judas.

7 ‘Dead Man Walking’ (1995)

Directed by Tim Robbins

Dead Man Walking is an unusual legal thriller that made the bold choice to spend just as much time on the victims as it did on the supposed criminal culprits. Sean Penn gave one of the biggest breakout roles of his career as a convicted murderer who is on trial for murdering a teenage couple; Susan Sarandon won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing a timid, yet quietly powerful Catholic nun who helps the convicts prepare for their last days on Earth by finding a relationship with God.

Dead Man Walking is very well-acted because of its director, as Tim Robbins decided to step behind the camera and ask his friends to co-star in this masterful drama. As a result, an actor like Robbins was able to inspire more intimate performances out of the cast than a non-actor may have been able to do so with the same material.

6 ‘Doubt’ (2008)

Directed by John Patrick Shanley

Doubt is a brilliant ethical drama lifted from the play of the same name, but was able to make the necessary alterations in its narrative structure in order to seem inherently cinematic. Philip Seymour Hoffman gives one of his most challenging performances as a beloved Catholic father who is accused of assaulting a young boy under his care; Amy Adams and Meryl Streep are simply astounding as the two nuns who must hold him to justice, despite their warring beliefs on his innocence.

Doubt is best remembered for a ten-minute sequence involving Viola Davis, who co-stars as the mother of the boy who is considered to be a possible victim. Despite the relative brevity of her screen time, Davis was able to bring to life the racial and religious conflicts that her character dealt with to life in such a profound manner that she earned the first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress of her career.

5 ‘The Tree of Life’ (2011)

Directed by Terrence Malick

The Tree of Life is a beautiful arthouse epic that attempted to tell the story of all of life on Earth, tracing back in time to the emergence of the dinosaurs and following through to the eventual collapse of the human race. While it may have been easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer ambition of what The Tree of Life is attempting to pull off, writer and director Terrence Malick makes the smart decision to focus on how a young Texan boy (Tye Sheridan) grows up to question the beliefs of his compassionate mother (Jessica Chastain) and more aggressive father (Brad Pitt) as he discovers the person that he wants to be.

An appearance by Sean Penn as an older version of Sheridan’s characters helps improve the film’s third act, as the consistency of characterization allows The Tree of Life to merge some of its more audacious visual qualities with a more intimate coming-of-age story.

4 ‘Silence’ (2016)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Silence is another very personal film for Scorsese, who tackled another issue regarding Catholic faith with this historical epic set in the heart of feudal Japan. Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver star as a pair of Jesuit priests who travel deep into enemy territory to find their mentor (Liam Neeson), who is rumored to have given up his faith entirely.

Garfield’s performance is one of the best of his career, as the dangerous situations that he finds himself in only heighten his personal anxieties about praying to a God that he is unsure is listening. Silence is just as beautifully made and brilliantly staged as any of the other masterpieces in Scorsese’s career, but it's the intensely personal work that Garfield does as a man who questions what his life’s work has amounted to that elevates it among the greatest faith-based films of all-time.

3 ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge tells the incredible true story of Desmond T. Doss, a World War II veteran that served as a medic and rescuer in the heat of combat because of personal religious beliefs that prevented him from ever holding a weapon. While someone as inspiring as Doss became a challenging protagonist to depict because of his seeming flawlessness, Andrew Garfiled delivered an incredible performance that captured the specific reasons why he felt he could not ever be associated with weapons.

Garfield added a gentleness and sincerity to Hacksaw Ridge that made it only more powerful in the third act, in which director Mel Gibson delivers some of the most harrowing World War II battle footage ever captured on film. While Garfield’s work earned him a well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, the film also featured strong performances from Luke Bracey and Vince Vaughn.

2 ‘First Reformed’ (2018)

Directed by Paul Schrader

First Reformed is an astounding modern neo-noir classic that manages to ask existential questions about whether faith in God can be justified when the world is struggling with serious environmental issues. Ethan Hawke gives one of the best performances of his career as a grieving priest who is called upon to become a hero when a member of his church (Amanda Seyfried) comes to believe that her husband may be considering becoming a radical terrorist.

First Reformed is a film that is reliant on slower scenes of character interaction and dialogue, and it's to Hawke’s credit that it never becomes dull or unfocused. Although there are some bold visual and narrative choices that writer and director Paul Schrader made when pulling off the film’s ending, it's the diligence of Hawke’s work in the film that makes First Reformed hit like such an emotional gut punch.

1 ‘The Two Popes’ (2019)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles

The Two Popes brings to life an interesting chapter in Catholic history, in which the younger Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) was elected to serve as the leader of the faith after Pope Benedict (Sir Anthony Hopkins) chose to step down in the wake of a series of scandals relating to the institutional coverup of child sexual abuse by priests. Although the film has important historical context regarding the direction that the faith has taken, The Two Popes is at its best when it allows its two stars to simply interact with one another.

Pryce and Hopkins were able to show how two leaders with very different beliefs formed a friendship that ended up strengthening the direction that the Catholic church took moving forward; both Pryce and Hopkins received well deserved Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

