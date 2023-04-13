Netflix hosts over 3,000 movies ready for streaming, including an entire genre devoted to films that deal with faith and spirituality. Faith-based films have proven themselves to carry their weight at the box office (with 2023's Jesus Revolution notably over-performing and surpassing expectations), and there will likely be many more to come.

Netflix's current films about Christianity range from heartwarming to heartbreaking, dramatic to delightful. You'll see actors you know and love, and some new faces too. See below for what's currently streaming.

1 'The Two Popes' (2019)

IMDB Score 7.6/10

The Two Popes starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce explores the true life story of something (nearly) unprecedented: the abdication of a sitting Pope. Hopkins and Pryce play Popes Benedict and Francis, respectively, and the film charts their sometimes rocky relationship immediately before and after Benedict's abdication and Francis's filling of the role.

With subtlety and finesse, the movie highlights the stark differences and some unlikely similarities between the two. And while they differ, on many things, they both share a deep love of Christ, the Catholic Church, and soccer. This film humanizes the historical figures. Most of the magic of this film is due to strong performances by its two lead actors.

2 'Blue Miracle' (2021)

IMDB Score 6.6/10

Blue Miracle is a classic feel-good, faith-based film. And it packs an extra punch with leading man Dennis Quaid in the cast. It's also backed by a story that strums the heartstrings: Our main protagonist, Hector has a heart of gold and a troubled past. He's running an orphanage, but needs money. So he teams up with Dennis Quaid's grumpy, hardened character to win the money he needs in a fishing competition. It'll take a miracle to pull this off.

While the plot is predictable, and some of the characters can be one-dimensional, it's truly a movie that makes you feel good and gives you hope to do the impossible. It's also beautiful to look at, with an intentionally blue aesthetic throughout.

3 'Fatima' (2020)

IMDB Score 6.6/10

Fatimafollows the story of three children in Fatima, Portugal, who witness visions of the Virgin Mary. While their reports inspire believers, they upset both the Catholic Church and local secular officials. The children's resistance to recent, even under great pressure demonstrates the tenacity of their belief.

While it can be difficult to tell a story about faith on film, especially one that incudes supernatural miracles, this one does a great job. The visuals focus on nature, and what's 'real' to highlight what is surreal. Harvey Keitel also makes an appearance as a professor researching the events.

4 'Father Stu' (2022)

IMDB Score 6.5/10

Father Stu is a biopic, based on the true story of Stu Long, an amateur boxer turned priest. The titular role is played by Mark Wahlberg. Stu feels called to become a priest, leaving his life of boxing behind. After going to semilary, he learns he has a rare muscular disease. And while his health is failing, pursues his dream to become ordained. Along the way, he inspires many people to come to faith.

This is exactly the type of role that reformed Marky Mark is dawn to. Wahlberg was so committed to the role that he gained over 40 pounds to represent Father Stu in his last days. While the twists and turns of the real Father Stu's life are as unpredictable as a roller coaster, the story of his life ultimately follows an inspiring arc of redemption and hope.

5 'Walk. Ride. Rodeo.' (2019)

IMDB Score 6.4/10

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. is based on the inspiring true story of rodeo barrel racer Amberley Snyder. Snyder is paralyzed after a car accident, losing her ability to ride horses. With her dreams broken, she is supported by her family and through fans, to pursue healing that the doctors didn't think was possible.

This story is carried by the power of this inspirational true story. Amberley proves herself to be even stronger, opening her heart after losing her ability to use her legs.

6 '2 Hearts' (2020)

IMDB Score 6.3/10

2 Hearts is two love stories in one. In the present, we meet Chris and Sam and Jorge and Leslie are two couples who we witness fall in love. Their stories parallel each other in many ways, including that both men are sick. Through an unlikely connection, the two couples interact in a way that changes all of their lives forever.

This film claims to be a true story, which adds a level of meaning and hope to what we learn about these two couples. While there are heartbreaking moments, the depth of love shown is moving and the precariousness that both relationships face offers us suspense.

7 'The Resurrection of Gavin Stone' (2017)

IMDB Score 6.2/10

The Resurrection of Gavin Stonetells the story of a washed up child star, forced to do community service after partying too hard. He is able to perform his penance in his hometown at a local megachurch. He even gets to do the thing he is good at: acting! But in order to portray Jesus Christ in the church play, he pretends to be a Christian. Through the experience, Gavin, played by Brett Dolton, gets a lot more than he bargained for.

This film is directed by Dallas Jenkins, who also directsThe Chosen. Jenkins is committed to creating high quality, entertaining Christian content. That commitment to excellence is apparent in this film.

8 'Come Sunday' (2018)

IMDB Score 6.0/10

Come Sunday was inspired by a true story, first explored on the podcast "This American Life." The pastor Carlton Pearson is ostracized by his community after preaching the doctrine of universalism - that Hell does not exist. In pursuing this belief, Pearson lost everything.

This movie is upheld by strong performances by a stellar cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Sheen, Jason Segel, Danny Glover, and Lakeith Stanfield. While the film reaches few conclusions, the questions it raises are engaging and will challenge its audience to think.

9 'Good Sam' (2019)

IMDB Score 5.7/10

Good Sam follows the story of NYC reporter Kate Bradley, who is reluctantly investigating a human interest story. It seems that a modern day Good Samaritan "Good Sam" has been leaving $100,000 anonymous gifts to people throughout the city. While investigating, Kate learns a great deal about human nature.

This movie is a modern take on the idea of The Good Samaritan, an anonymous hero who provides help when desperately needed. It's a fun watch, and Tiya Sircar's performance as our main character is engaging and compelling. It's a feel-good movie that will give you hope.

10 'A Week Away' (2021)

IMDB Score 5.7/10

A Week Awayis a Netflix original film, and it's a musical! It follows the story of Will, a kid in foster care who gets in trouble with the cops. Given the choice between juvenile detention and a church summer, camp, he chooses the latter. Along the way, Will meets a girl and learns that he is loved, despite all that's happened to him.

The music is catchy, the story is uplifting, and the chemistry between leads Bailee Madison and Kevin Quinn is undeniable. Sherri Shepherd also has a strong performance as Will's foster mother.

