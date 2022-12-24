What makes something a Christmas movie? A general feeling of good tidings and joy? Snow? A dead henchman in a Santa hat with "Now I have a machine gun ho ho ho" written on his crewneck?

Yes to all. Obviously, Die Hardis a Christmas movie. It's not even much of a debate anymore. The question is: What other action movies sit with John McClane and Hans Gruber? Here are 9 other action flicks that have a lot (or just enough) to do with Christmas.

'Die Hard 2' (1990)

This is sort of a cheat, but a must-see all the same. Die Hard 2 is unequivocally a Christmas movie while also being a solid follow-up to the classic. This time, a band of terrorists takes control of an airport on Christmas Eve and guess who's trying to catch a flight? John "Stop Ruining My Christmas" McClane.

Though not the lightning-in-a-bottle experience of the original, this follow up is still top-notch Christmas action fare. And it may even include the best "Yippee Ki-Yay" of the entire series.

'Violent Night' (2022)

Though a recent movie that's less than perfect, Violent Night is still one of the better Christmas action movies ever released. When a group of criminals threatens the lives of a (highly) dysfunctional family, a disenchanted Santa will turn Navy SEAL to save the day (and, yes, Christmas).

The film is a little rough around the edges, but David Harbour's crude and hilarious lead performance as Santa carries Violent Night from beginning to end. One part Tim Allen's Santa Claus, ten parts Rambo.

'Batman Returns' (1992)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Many of Tim Burton's films contain a subtle suggestion of Christmas, thanks in large part to his frequent collaborator Danny Elfman. Batman Returns is a blatant Christmas treat though, and one of the great holiday action movies of all time.

The film takes place entirely in winter. Its chief villain is the Penguin. One of his dastardly plots centers on the lighting of the Gotham Christmas Tree. Most Batman movies might not evoke much holiday joy, but this one certainly does.

'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

When a seasoned, by-the-book detective is partnered with a loose-cannon on a homicide case, the two will have to work together to solve the crime...and save Christmas?

Danny Glover and Mel Gibson star in Shane Black'sbuddy cop classic. Yes, it's about murder, prostitution, and the underground drug trade. But it's also about having people around you at Christmas. It's kind of like The Christmas Carol, except there's a shootout in a Christmas tree lot. And instead of Tiny Tim getting too sick to walk, Danny Glover is getting too old for, quote, "this shit."

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Like Burton, Shane Black has a serious affinity for Christmas. His 2005 directorial debut takes place in Los Angeles during the holiday season as an aspiring actor and a private investigator become embroiled in a murder investigation.

The holidays don't so much top the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang tree, as provide the tinsel. Robert Downey Jr. is beaten up in the middle of a mini Christmas tree circle, and Michelle Monaghan wears a Santa outfit. Like Lethal Weapon and Die Hard, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang isn't packed with holiday cheer, but it definitely has enough to make this list.

'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Ah, Christmas in L.A. It's kind of like...every other day in L.A. In Curtis Hanson's 1997 neo-noir thriller, three detectives try to get to the bottom of a murderous conspiracy -- without getting murdered themselves.

Ah, Christmas in L.A. It's kind of like...every other day in L.A. In Curtis Hanson's 1997 neo-noir thriller, three detectives try to get to the bottom of a murderous conspiracy -- without getting murdered themselves.

You won't find Santa, reindeer, or many yuletide greetings in this cynical portrait of corruption and greed, but L.A. Confidential's backdrop is decidedly jolly -- even if its story is not.

'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Will Smith plays a Washington lawyer who's roped into a conspiracy involving a congressional murder, government agents, and the looming threat of the surveillance state. Merry Christmas.

Though it takes place in December, there's not a lot that makes Enemy of the State a Christmas movie. There is, however, one scene that clinches it: Will Smith holiday shopping, trying to buy lingerie for his wife. That scene alone justifies its place on this list (as well as the other 131 minutes of its runtime).

'Gremlins' (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

Don't feed the Gremlins after midnight. Why? They'll turn into horrible havoc-causing killers whose one and only goal is to ruin Christmas.

That's, more or less, how it goes in Joe Dante's 1984 horror-action-comedy Gremlins. It might not be the first Christmas movie people think of, but it mostly certainly qualifies here. Or have you forgotten the scene of the Gremlins singing carols? Truly, the stuff of nightmares.

'Home Alone' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Christmas classic Home Alone qualifies as a holiday action movie, thanks to a third act of non-stop slapstick violence. Everyone knows the plot: A family accidentally forgets to bring their eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) on their Christmas trip. He's left home...alone. He's alone...at home.

What begins as a delightful break from parental supervision becomes a battle of cat-and-mouse as Kevin attempts to fend off two burglars with his booby traps. Home Alone is just like Die Hard, except instead of fighting off German terrorists, Culkin has to deal with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Merry Christmas to us all.

