A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is the most beloved and prolific Christmas story of all time (apart from that first one). The story of a mean old miser who learns the error of his ways and embraces life has inspired millions over several generations. Many have adapted and re-imagined it over the years, especially on television.

It has become so well-regarded that dozens of shows have done episodes that follow the book’s structure. Many do a straight retelling of the story, while others choose to play around with its foundation and tropes. Regardless, they all add to the incredible legacy this story has left for Christmas as a whole.

Mr. Magoo — "Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol" (1962)

One of the earliest shows to utilize the Christmas Carol format and holds the unique distinction of being the first animated Christmas special in television history. Everyone’s favorite oblivious old blind man (Jim Backus) takes on the role of Scrooge in a Broadway musical performance of the story.

Strangely enough, this version switches the order of Past and Present, with razzleberry-loving Tiny Tim (Joan Gardner) and family being shown first. While not having aged the best, this special was remembered well enough that a parody of this version helped Homer Simpson on his own Christmas redemption journey.

'Ducktales' (2017) — "Last Christmas!"

Mickey’s Christmas Carol is one of the most popular takes on the story, with Scrooge McDuck in the role he was born to play. So when the Ducktales reboot began, it paid tribute to the story and played around with the conventional Christmas Carol structure.

The three Christmas ghosts visit Scrooge (David Tennant)—not because he’s a greedy old miser, but because they’re old friends who meet every Christmas Eve to party. Scrooge eventually decides spending Christmas with family is better, but the Ghost of Christmas Past (Jack McBrayer) has other ideas.

'The Flintstones' — "A Flintstones Christmas Carol" (1994)

The Bedrock Community Players are putting on A Christmas Carol, and the modern Stone Age family is leading the cast. Bamm-Bamm (Don Messick) is Tiny Tim, Barney Rubble (Frank Welker) is Bob Cratchit, and Fred Flintstone (Henry Corden) is Scrooge himself.

But the role of Scrooge quickly starts to go to Fred’s head, and he begins ignoring his family in favor of preparing his lines. But through experiencing the role (and a quick bit of present shopping), Fred comes to his senses, and all have a Merry Christmas. Not bad, considering this holiday and book weren’t even invented for another few million years.

'The Real Ghostbusters' — "Xmas Marks the Spot" (1986)

Ever wonder what Christmas would be like if the ghosts’ plan for Scrooge were foiled somehow? Well, if there’s anybody in history up to that task, it would be the Ghostbusters. At Christmastime, they’re accidentally brought back in time to Victorian London and witness the three visiting Scrooge (Peter Renaday).

They capture the ghosts and return to their present, only to discover everyone in the future treats Christmas with the same contempt and hate towards it as Scrooge did. So now they must return to the past and continue Scrooge’s redemption, while Egon (Maurice LaMarche) must go into the containment unit to free the ghosts.

Blackadder – 'Blackadder’s Christmas Carol' (1988)

Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) is one of the most infamously cynical characters in TV history, so inhabiting taking on the Scrooge role is indeed appropriate. But instead of showing the standard Scrooge redemption, this take on the story flips it entirely on its head.

Ebenezer Blackadder is everything Scrooge isn’t at the beginning – the kindest and loveliest man in England. But unfortunately, this causes people to constantly take advantage of his generosity and lead him and Baldrick (Tony Robinson) to live in squalor. But when the Spirit of Christmas (Robbie Coltrane) shows him his evil ancestors at Christmas, he decides to become the jerk we know and love.

'Roseanne' — “Halloween IV’ (1992)

This special makes for an exciting adaptation by switching the holidays around – instead of Christmas, this carol focuses on Halloween. It’s Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) favorite holiday, but she’s not feeling up to it this year. So, as one might guess, she’s visited by three spirits to scare her back into the Halloween spirit.

Each of the ghosts has a unique appearance that corresponds perfectly with Halloween—Past (Lee Arenberg) is a bedsheet ghost with a throbbing heart. Present (Mario Roccuzzo) is a man dressed as Candy Corn. Future (Gary Bullock) is a hooded figure with a Jack-o-Lantern for a head.

'Beavis and Butthead' — "Huh-Huh-Humbug" (1995)

The first of a two-part Christmas special, the second half parodying It’s a Wonderful Life. Before Butthead (Mike Judge) dreams of the world where he was never born, he tells Beavis (Judge) that three spirits will visit him—specifically Tom Anderson, Mr. Van Driessen, and Coach Buzzcut (all voiced by Judge).

They showcase how Beavis has never really gone anywhere in his life (just sitting on the couch giggling with his best friend), how his principal’s family can’t eat, and how he will eventually die never getting with anyone. Before he can do much, he wakes up, ready for Butthead to begin his dream.

'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' — "An Always Sunny Christmas" (2010)

This special uses the structure of Scrooge’s redemption among various subplots that mock several Christmas tropes (even including a stop-motion sequence). After remembering how Frank (Danny DeVito) always gave them a crummy Christmas, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) decide to give him some payback, Christmas Carol-style.

Contacting Frank’s old business partner Eugene (David Huddlestone), they try to show Frank the error of his ways. But, of course, this is Always Sunny, and every attempt to follow the story’s beats backfires in hilarious and characteristically crude ways.

'All Dogs Go to Heaven: The Series' — "An All Dogs Christmas Carol" (1998)

It’s the finale of the series based on All Dogs Go to Heaven, and it’s an interesting note to end things. Carface (Ernest Borgnine) is working with the evil Belladonna (Bebe Neuwirth) to ruin Christmas by hypnotizing all the dogs in San Francisco to steal Christmas presents from their owners.

After a few failed attempts, Charlie (Steven Weber) and Itchy (Dom DeLuise) decide to pull a Christmas Carol plot on Carface to convince him to change his ways. While lacking the darkness of the first two movies, it does add more dimension to Carface’s character than being a one-note yet intimidating villain.

'Doctor Who' — "A Christmas Carol" (2010)

Doctor Who is well-regarded for its Christmas specials, but fans particularly love this one. The Doctor (Matt Smith) and his companions (Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill) are attempting to save a spaceship from crashing into a planet.

Kazran Sardick (Michael Gambon) is the only one with authority to save them, but he’s a greedy old miser who doesn’t care if they die. So, thinking fast while taking all the time in the world, The Doctor decides to use his skills to show the man his past, present, and future to save the day and ensure a happy Christmas.

