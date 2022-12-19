We've seen some of the best elves from the North Pole!

When you think of the word 'elf,' odds are Will Ferrell is going to come to your mind, dressed in a cheery, green get-up and chowing down on maple syrup-covered spaghetti as Buddy in 2003's Elf. But long before and long after Ferrell's famous elf character are plenty of other notable little helpers to Santa and beyond.

From Harry Potter's beloved house elf to Peter Bilingsly's Christmas character who isn't Ralphie Parker to that one elf who just wanted to be a dentist, there are countless other fictional elves who are just as merry and bright as Buddy the Elf.

Dobby ('Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets')

It's in the second film in the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that Harry meets Dobby, a lowly house elf abused by his former masters who befriend Harry rather than serving him.

A beloved character throughout the franchise, Dobby is set free from his servant duties thanks to his pal Harry and remains a trusted ally to the wizard-in-training during the films that follow. Despite meeting a fatal end in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Dobby remains a fan-favorite character of the Harry Potter series.

Wayne ('Prep And Landing')

The 2009 animated Christmas film Prep and Landing stars two opposing elves when it comes to their festive job, and it's Wayne who lacks the much-needed holiday spirit. After working as an elf for over 200, he's bored with the job and ready for a promotion.

When Wayne is paired with a rookie elf instead, he learns the meaning of the season from his new friend Lanny, softening up to the rookie to the point where he turns down his long-awaited promotion in order to keep working with him.

Lanny ('Prep And Landing')

Eager and ready, when recent graduate Lanny begins working as an elf in Prep and Landing, his cheery demeanor is met with his new partner Wayne's dreary one, but that doesn't stop Lanny from idolizing long-time elf Wayne as they team up to prepare houses for Santa Claus' arrival.

Although he's still just learning and almost cost a kid their presents from Santa, Lanny is a loveable elf who even wins over his bitter partner with his Christmas cheer and determination to make it a wonderful holiday season.

Bernard ('The Santa Clause')

The Santa Clause follows Tim Allen's Scott Calvin who inadvertently winds up becoming the next Santa Claus, being swept away to the North Pole where he meets Bernard, the head elf at Santa's workshop who is anything but merry.

Though he's strict and hardworking, Bernard tends to have a soft spot for Scott's son Charlie while also guiding Scott through the transformation process as he becomes Santa. Bernard proves most loyal to Scott, sending in the troupes to help bail him out of jail and assuring Charlie he'll get to watch his father take the reins as the new Santa Claus.

Pixar's Onward takes place in a mythical world and follows elf brothers who go on a quest to spend a final day with their late father. Leading the pair is Ian Lightfoot, the youngest of the two teens with a sweet but unconfident nature who desperately wishes he could have known his father.

Despite not always enjoying his old brother's outgoing and wild personality, as the two adventure around and discover the magic of the world, Ian quickly realizes that it's the influence of his brother Barley that will remain with him when his fathers can't.

Barley Lightfoot has a much bigger personality compared to his shy and nervous little brother, lucky enough to have known their late father, often consuming himself in his memory rather than living in the present with Ian and their mother in Onward.

Barley may have a big and burley exterior, but the teen remains sweet and caring on the inside as he comes to the conclusion that he's the mentor and father figure that Ian never had during their magical adventure with the magically back-from-the-dead lower half of their father.

Jingle And Jangle ('The Year Without A Santa Claus')

The classic stop-motion Christmas film The Year Without A Santa Claus tells the story of that one Christmas when Santa decides to end his duties out of fear of no longer being believed in, forcing Mrs. Claus to snap her husband back into shape with some help from elves Jingle and Jangle.

Jingle and Jangle are tenacious and full of Christmas cheer as they cross paths with Santa Claus doubters, encountering the rival brothers Snow Miser and Heat Miser on their journey to convincing the world that Santa Claus is real.

Bryony Shelfley ('Arthur Christmas')

Arthur Christmas follows Santa Claus' son Arthur, who embarks on a Christmas Eve journey to deliver a forgotten present to a child that was discovered by an elf named Bryony Shelfley.

With the only important female role in the film, Bryony is a badass elf with a skill for gift wrapping and throws around her Scottish accent as she joins Arthur on his adventure to deliver the missed present. Despite only ever working in the Wrapping Division of Santa's workshop, Bryony's determination gets her promoted to Vice-President of Packing when Arthur is crowned the new Santa.

Hermie ('Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer')

As far as Christmastime elves go, Hermie from Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer just might be the best known for his love of dentistry and earworm "We're A Couple of Misfits." In the stop-motion film that tells the tale of the Christmas song of the same name, Hermie is a brand new addition to the story.

Sweet and kind, Hermie doesn't judge Rudolph for his glowing red nose, accepting the young reindeer exactly how he is and even sharing what makes him different: his aversion to toy-making and desire to become a dentist.

Ming Ming ('Elf')

Buddy may be the signature elf in Elf, but he works among several other memorable elves at the North Pole, including Ming Ming, the elf played by Christmastime icon Peter Billingsly of A Christmas Story fame.

Ming Ming takes the job of an elf seriously, overlooking the elves as they make the toys and assuring Buddy he still has talents even if they aren't for making toys. Billingsly's elf character may not always be favorable for his judgment of Buddy but is easily the most loved elf in the film behind Will Ferrell's iconic character.

