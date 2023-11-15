It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year once again, and Netflix is celebrating the holly, jolly festivities with a new Christmas comedy, The. Best. Christmas. Ever! The streaming giant, which is no stranger to holiday films and specials, has amassed a star-studded cast for their latest Christmas caper, including several 90s icons such as leads Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood. Graham and Norwood star as two lifelong frenemies whose battle for Christmas-time supremacy will have a profound impact on their respective families this holiday season.

Though their reunion as adults is bittersweet, the two moms will likely discover that it's better to spend this oh-so-cherished annual season as companions rather than rivals. The love they have for their families will of course prevail over petty and bitter rivalries, right? We shall see, but first let's learn more about Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham's "Christmas treat", along with the remaining cast members, a sneak peek of the trailer, release dates, and much more. Here is everything we know so far about Best. Christmas. Ever!

Best. Christmas. Ever. Release Date November 16, 2023 Director Mary Lambert Cast Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs Rating TV-PG Runtime 80 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy

When Is 'Best. Christmas. Ever!' Releasing?

Heather Graham and her best frenemy Brandy Norwood will be spreading some of that Christmas cheer when Best. Christmas. Ever! premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Best. Christmas. Ever!'?

Best. Christmas. Ever! will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting November 16, continuing the streamer's long-standing tradition of delivering a wealth of holiday-themed content every year. Admittedly, some of these movies could be compared to a sizable lump of coal, but the ones that aren't have been accepted as modern Christmastime classics. This includes the Oscar-nominated and much-needed return to 2D animation, Klaus; the catchy musical cheer of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey; and the Kurt Russell-starring take on Santa, The Christmas Chronicles. That doesn't even include the variety of third-party Christmas movies Netflix has to offer. It's a tradition that Netflix isn't planning on ceasing anytime soon, as the streamer is also working on Red One - a Christmas-themed action adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons.

Does 'Best. Christmas Ever!' Have a Trailer?

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Best. Christmas. Ever! on October 24, just days before Halloween. The trailer begins with the peppy and energetic Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) publishing a piece for her annual holiday newsletter. This instantly incenses Jackie's childhood rival, Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham), whose long-standing jealousy of Jackie's perfect life has given her the desire to show up to her inn for Christmas unannounced. She isn't completely serious, but her son Grant (Wyatt Hunt) plugs the address of Jackie's inn into the GPS before the Sanders family goes on vacation. Jackie welcomes the Sanders with open arms and promises to give them the "Best. Christmas. Ever"!

Charlotte's jealousy of Jackie's so-called "perfect life" only grows when her own children start growing attached to Jackie. Charlotte begins a vain quest to find evidence that Jackie's life isn't as flawless as it seems. In the process, Charlotte may just learn the error of her ways and regain a lifelong friend in the process.

Who's In the Cast of 'Best. Christmas. Ever!'?

Best. Christmas. Ever! boasts a cast filled with several iconic actors from the 1990s, starting with Heather Graham, best known for her work in Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Her on-screen co-star is another legend, Brandy Norwood. Sometimes referred to by her mononymous stage name "Brandy", Norwood is a singer and actor best known for the TV interpretation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which has become a fan-favorite take on the iconic story. In fact, Brandy's interpretation of Cinderella is so popular that she is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie prequel, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Graham and Norwood's respective on-screen partners will be played by American Pie franchise star Jason Biggs and Power star Matt Cedeño.

What Is 'Best. Christmas. Ever!' About?

The official plot synopsis of Best. Christmas. Ever! reads as follows:

"When a twist of fate lands Charlotte (Heather Graham) and her family at her old college friend’s Jackie’s (Brandy) house only days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life isn’t as wonderful as it seems from her holiday newsletter."

Who's Making 'Best. Christmas. Ever!'

Best. Christmas. Ever! is directed by prolific film and television director Mary Lambert, whose resume of over 90 directorial projects includes Pet Sematary (1989) and The Blacklist. Father of the Bride scribe Charles Shyer and first-time screenwriter Todd Calgi Gallicano penned the screenplay for the holiday film. The film is also being executively produced by Charles Shyer and Falling for Christmas producers Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Jimmy Townsend, and David Wulf.

Also attached to the film's crew are composer Jeff Rona (A Castle for Christmas), cinematographer Graham Robbins (Falling for Christmas), editor Jeffrey Wolf (Holes), production designer Diane Millett (Haul out the Holly), and costume designer Emerson Alvarez (Halloween Wars).

