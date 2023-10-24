The Big Picture Best. Christmas. Ever! is a Christmas-centric feature that follows two old friends who have an unexpected reunion right before Christmas.

The movie centers on Jackie and Charlotte, college friends with a frenemy dynamic, as Charlotte tries to prove that Jackie's life isn't as picture-perfect as it seems.

Brandy Norwood, known for her music career, will have a chance to showcase her singing chops in the movie, with two songs including "Let It Snow" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."

Christmas is coming a little early this year, as Netflix is gearing up to release Best. Christmas. Ever! next month. The Christmas-centric feature debuts on November 16 and follows two old friends who have an unexpected reunion. Earlier this month, Netflix offered a new look at the feature, and today, the streamer has finally released the trailer.

Best. Christmas. Ever! centers on Jackie (Brandy Norwood) and Charlotte (Heather Graham), college friends who have more of a frenemy dynamic going on. Every year, Jackie makes it a point to send Charlotte a newsletter that leaves Charlotte feeling less than. However, in the spirit of Christmas miracles, the pair reunite only a handful of days before Christmas. With Charlotte and her family now face to face with Jackie, Charlotte uses the opportunity to prove that Jackie's life can't be as picture-perfect as she makes it out to be.

Best. Christmas. Ever! was written by Todd Gallicano and Charles Shyer, the latter of whom previously penned the screenplay for The Noel Diary, another Netflix Christmas movie. Shyer is also known for movies such as The Parent Trap (1998) and Father of the Bride. Best. Christmas. Ever! was directed by Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary 1989, Halloweentown II). Brad Krevoy produced, with Shyer, Gallicano, Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, and Amanda Phillips as executive producers. Alongside Norwood and Graham, the movie stars Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum.

Brandy Will Have a Couple Musical Numbers in 'Best. Christmas. Ever!'

While Norwood has starred in a number of projects throughout her career — from leading her own series Moesha to playing Cinderella, and much more — she is also well known for her extensive music career. So, it's only natural the singer will have a chance to show off her chops (again) in Best. Christmas. Ever!. When speaking with Netflix, Lambert shared that two songs viewers will hear are "Let It Snow" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." According to the director, "Let It Snow" is meant to emphasize Charlotte's jealousy especially when it comes to Jackie and her husband's relationship, leaning into the romantic tones. The second song "is actually the narrative of the movie (!) and Brandy liked it." Additionally, Lambert praised Norwood, stating that that actress and singer is "a consummate professional and when she sings she transcends. It was an honor and a treat to be so close to her performance."

Best. Christmas. Ever! premieres globally on November 16 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: