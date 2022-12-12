Christmastime is just around the corner; so, as is tradition, people are starting to watch and re-watch their favorite Christmas movies, from modern gems like Klaus to older classics like Home Alone, from movies that give off cozy winter vibes to ones that are much different from what you'd expect from a film set in Christmas. Whatever the case, these films never fail to light up homes during these lovely December days.

Wholesome, heartwarming, and an awful lot of fun, Christmas movies tend to be populated with a bunch of interesting characters and their complex relationships with the season. From Klaus' delightful interpretation of the character of Santa Claus to the master strategist Kevin McAllister from Home Alone, Christmas characters tend to be iconic audience favorites. Some are much better known than others, but they're all an awful lot of fun.

10 Klaus — 'Klaus' (2019)

Played by J.K. Simmons

Despite only having been out for a few years, Sergio Pablos's Klaus has already become part of many families' Christmas checklist. One of the best family movies on Netflix, it's the story of a town's new mailman and how he befriends an old toy maker called Klaus. Together, they work to transform the cynical townspeople's view of the holidays in creative and moving ways.

When it comes to iconic Christmas characters, Santa Claus simply can't be beat. He's the very representation of Christmastime, and there have been many great movie adaptations of him. However, arguably no portrayal of the character is as amazing as that of Klaus, which encapsulates the magic of Santa and gives him a unique personality and backstory. He may not yet be as ingrained in the public consciousness as other festive movie characters, but in time, there's no room for doubt that he will be.

9 Gizmo — 'Gremlins' (1984)

Played by Howie Mandel

Aside from being one of the best movies to introduce children to the horror genre, Joe Dante's Gremlins is a Christmas classic unlike any other, where a young man is given a strange but adorable pet creature called Gizmo. He soon realizes this introduction leads to endless antics and scary misadventures.

Incredibly cute and charming, Gizmo is one of the main factors that make Gremlins such a memorable movie. He's not just a simple MacGuffin, either; he even has a sweet little character arc of his own, as well as enough moments of heroism to make him an amazing protagonist in his own right. Voiced by Howie Mandel in a rather underrated voice performance, he's a staple of this category of films.

8 Harry and Marv — 'Home Alone' (1990)

Played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, Respectively

Chris Columbus's Home Alone needs no introduction. The comedy about an eight-year-old defending his house from a pair of clumsy burglars is often considered one of the best Christmas movies ever, and for good reason. It's a timeless classic that's part of countless viewers' annual tradition of sitting down with the family and having a good laugh.

Joe Pesci's Harry and Daniel Stern's Marv are two of the funniest movie villains that have ever graced the screen, and thus unsurprisingly two of the most famous Christmas movie characters. Their idiosyncratic personalities would be reason enough to love them; but the consistently hilarious ways in which they fall into Kevin's traps make them even funnier. Add to that Pesci and Stern delivering a pair of performances that make it impossible to hold in laughter, and it makes it no surprise why pretty much everyone is familiar with this couple of doofuses.

7 Buddy the Elf — 'Elf' (2003)

Played by Will Ferrell

In Jon Favreau's Elf, a young boy falls into Santa's gift sack on Christmas Eve, where he's transported to the North Pole and raised as a toy-making elf. Curious about why he seems so different from everyone else, he soon finds himself embarking on a wacky journey. Amusing and infinitely charming, it's a classic that most families have watched in December at least once.

Judging by how it looks on the surface, it would be easy to dismiss this movie as a generic silly comedy, yet it's anything but. It's sweet, smart, it has a great sense of humor, and the protagonist (one of the best fictional elves) is one of the most endearing characters that Will Ferrell has ever played, a fish out of water with a hilarious personality and a bunch of memorable scenes.

6 John McClane — 'Die Hard' (1988)

Played by Bruce Willis

There are many superlatives that can be applied to the iconic classic Die Hard. It's one of the best action movies of the '80s, and one of the most iconic and most unconventional Christmas movies ever made. It's a movie loyal fans have likely seen over and over again through the years, and for good reason. Explosive, suspenseful, and masterfully directed by John McTiernan, it's a blast that's impossible to not have fun with.

At the center of it all stands John McClane, the quintessential action movie protagonist. He's got it all: An endless supply of catchy catchphrases, all sorts of thrilling ways of defeating his enemies, courage and toughness, and an entertaining character arc. There's no way of celebrating the holidays more badass than with him.

5 Kevin McCallister — 'Home Alone' (1990)

Played by Macaulay Culkin

Forget about Rambo or the Terminator. Kevin McCallister, played by young Macaulay Culkin, is perhaps the most dangerous character in the history of cinema, bound to instill terror in the heart of any villain. The star of Home Alone, a movie that is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining Christmas action flicks, will forever be remembered for his iconic role as the cunning and ridiculously funny kid who can outsmart any no-good thief.

Ingenious and clever, Kevin deals with Harry and Marv in the most creative and fun-to-watch ways an inventive eight-year-old could possibly come up with. His journey toward maturity is very satisfying, without him ever losing the mischievous spark that makes him so unique and charming. With Home Alone being such a pivotal Christmas tradition for so many people, it's no wonder why Kevin is one of the best-known characters in the category.

4 George Bailey — 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Played by James Stewart

Even after all these decades, Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life is still the greatest Christmas movie ever made, transcending whatever tropes may come with that label to tell a movie that is far more powerful than any genre or any season could limit it to. The award-winning and influential classic tells a beautifully life-affirming story about generosity, kindness, and family.

The lead character, George Bailey, is one of the most well-written characters in classic Hollywood cinema. Played movingly by the great James Stewart, he's an ambitious and energetic man with a heart of gold, struggling with his mental health. George's journey to discovering the beauty of his existence is enough to warm even the coldest of hearts, and the essence of why Christmas movies are so magical and universally loved. His run through Bedford Falls wishing a merry Christmas to everyone and everything he sees is an instantly recognizable pillar of pop culture, one of the most touching moments in any Hollywood classic.

3 Jack Skellington — 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Played by Danny Elfman

Whether it's Halloween, Christmas, or any other time of the year when you're in the mood for a great family musical with a dark tone, The Nightmare Before Christmas is an ideal watch. Henry Selick's beloved stop-motion movie, a classic of kid-friendly horror, is about the king of Halloween Town and his attempts to bring Christmas to his home, which cause confusion among the townspeople. Jack soon takes it too far by planning to kidnap Santa Claus, causing mayhem during the holidays.

Famous Christmas characters are aplenty. In fact, this film is full of memorable heroes and villains with creative designs and rich personalities, but none of them are as iconic as the protagonist: Jack, who schemes to take over the holidays. Jack Skellington encapsulates the creepy fun of Halloween as well as he does the charm and joy of Christmas, and it's impossible not to like him. It's the perfect combination of the macabre and the festive, effortlessly anchored by its unique protagonist.

2 Ebenezer Scrooge — 'A Christmas Carol' Film Adaptations

Played by Various Actors

Scrooge is the protagonist of A Christmas Carol, the classic Charles Dickens novella about a cold-hearted miser who hates Christmas, and throughout the course of the story learns love and empathy. It's a heartwarming classic that has been retold numerous times across many media, and Scrooge never fails to shine and inspire in each version.

There have been many different portrayals of Scrooge on the silver screen, from Jim Carrey's voice work on 2009's A Christmas Carol to Michael Caine's acclaimed rendition of the character in The Muppet Christmas Carol, one of the best musicals for children. No matter the version, Scrooge's transformation is always moving, sweet, and deeply entertaining. Perhaps the oldest of the most popular holiday movie characters, he has such a rich history of endearing iterations that you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't know him.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to stream on Disney+.

1 The Grinch — 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Played by Jim Carrey

Created by Dr. Seuss, the character of The Grinch is a mean green grouch from Whoville, with a heart two sizes too small and a profound hatred for Christmas, other Whos... and almost everything else. He's an instantly recognizable character for fans who grew up with this story, and one who is easy to introduce to younger audiences. The very concept of "Grinch" has come to define a person who hates Christmas, which is testament to the character's importance to pop culture.

Jim Carrey's version of the Grinch in Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas is no doubt the definitive version of the character, thanks to Carrey's idiosyncratic mannerisms and the passionately written script. In any case, the Grinch is incredibly fun and absolutely hilarious, and his tender arc is absolute Christmas magic. If there's one movie character who embodies Christmas through and through, it's him – as much as his old self would loathe the idea.

