Christmas movies may be full of classic carols and moments of joy and nostalgia, but a lot of the time you'll find romance as a subplot, if not the center of the film. Whether it's meet-cutes with a holly jolly love story or couples celebrating their umpteenth holiday together, some couples set the standard when it comes to festive flings.

From the real-life to the animated, the destined to the doomed, the happy ending to the endgame, some Christmas couples will forever be iconic characters in their films and considered merry matches made in heaven.

Present And Kimberly ('Spirited')

Romance certainly isn't the point of 2022's Spirited, but it does have a life-changing impact on Will Ferrell's Present. As the Ghost of Christmas Present, this character spends his days longing for the Christmas season when he and his ghost friends can haunt someone into becoming a better person.

But when Present meets his perp, Ryan Reynolds' Clint, he's introduced to Clint's assistant Kimberly, and it's the thought of a life with Octavia Spencer's leading lady that allows Present to retire from his A Christmas Carolrole and create a family with his dream girl.

Abby And Harper ('Happiest Season')

They may have some rocky moments during the Christmas season, but Abby and Harper remain a beloved LGBTQ+ couple of holiday romance. Played by Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart in the actress' first queer role, Happiest Season tells a typical Christmastime tale for queer romcoms.

When Abby plans on proposing to girlfriend Harper over Christmas, her plans take a turn when she joins Harper and her family for the season and learns Harper has yet to come out to them. Though tensions rise as Harper gets backed into the closet, by the following Christmas, the couple is beginning their happily ever after by being engaged.

Jack And Sally ('The Nightmare Before Christmas')

Equally, a Halloween-time supercouple, Jack and Sally's romance in The Nightmare Before Christmas is one for the ages despite Jack being far too focused on his spooky duties and merry mischievous at the start of the film to notice Sally's pining.

But by the film's end, Jack reunites with his love interest, serenading her with a ballad as they climb that winding tree trunk up to look out at Halloweentown as the full moon rises behind them in what's considered the most romantic moment of the film and proving they truly are simply meant to be.

The Old Man And Mrs. Parker ('A Christmas Story')

A Christmas Story primarily follows the holiday season for Ralphie Parker, whose main focus in life is to convince everyone that he should get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. But when the film isn't set through a child's eyes, his parents' love truly shines.

Known simply as The Old Man and Mrs. Parker, despite being that old married couple who bicker and get jealous over electric sex in the window, they're also inseparable, celebrating Christmas by the end of the film with a sweet moment together looking out at the falling snow.

Kate And Tom ('Last Christmas')

Kate and Tom share an unforgettable holiday meet-cute in Last Christmas during a moment of bird watching, and their relationship only grows from there. After some merry ups and downs for Kate, she finally reveals to Tom she received a heart transplant last Christmas.

It's not until the twist ending of the movie that it reveals its devastating take on Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Kate learns that her boyfriend Tom was actually dead all along, and last Christmas he literally did give her his heart as her organ donor.

Hugo And Patrick ('The Christmas Setup')

Same-sex couples have become much more celebrated in Christmas films over the years, most recently with Jonathan Bennett leading Hallmark Channel's first-ever LGBTQ-centered holiday flick. But back in 2020, the honor of Lifetime's first queer Christmas couple went to Hugo and Patrick from The Christmas Setup.

Not only are Hugo and Patrick the couple to root for throughout the film, but these two are an extra merry match because they're played by real-life husbands Ben Lewis and Blake Lee, whose off and on-screen chemistry earned the film a GLAAD Award nomination in 2021.

Uncle Lewis And Aunt Bethany ('National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation')

When it comes to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, as admirable of a relationship Clark and Ellen have, it's nowhere near the marriage shared by Uncle Lewis and Aunt Bethany. These two characters bring the humor to the holidays, despite the antics they get up to during the Griswold Family Christmas.

Sure, they bicker and fight, Aunt Bethany is turning senile and Uncle Lewis sets his wife's cat ablaze with a cigar, but it all only proves how many years these two spent together, full of love and holiday cheer.

Mark And Juliet ('Love, Actually')

For the sake of shouting out arguably one of the most famous and most romantic scenes in the film, it's Andrew Lincoln's Mark and Kiera Knightley's Juliet from Love, Actually who became one of the most memorable couples in the movie.

Mark may not have admitted his feelings for Juliet at the start, but by the end of the film, he was holding up card after card containing sweet somethings in order to profess his love to her. With sentiments like, "My wasted heart will love you" and "To me, you are perfect," who wouldn't follow that man down the street and smooch him?

Buddy And Jovie ('Elf')

Elf may be about a man who grew up believing he was an elf and, after learning he's truly human, goes searching for his birth father during a Christmas in New York City, but it also tells the sweet love story of Buddy the Elf and Jovie.

Played by Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, Buddy and Jovie get off to a mundane start, but once they share an unforgettable restroom duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," it's all butterflies from there as romance grows between the couple just in time for Christmas.

George And Mary ('It's a Wonderful Life')

The 1946 black-and-white It's a Wonderful Life is a profound Christmastime tale about a man who learns the importance of his worth and everything he has in life. And one of those things for George Bailey is his partner Mary.

Throughout the film, the audience watches as George meets Mary, sharing a memorable dance at the swim-gym and eventually four beloved children, and despite watching what life would have been like without her, the couple is still married and in love when Christmas rolls around and an angel finally gets his wings.

