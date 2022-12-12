It isn't every day fans are gifted with gems such as Home Alone, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or Elf. Christmas movies are just as much tradition as decorating the tree, and viewers hold on to the DVDs and VHS tapes they received as children even if they only collect dust under that sparkling new HBOmax subscription.

Holiday specials spark romance, melancholy, and laughs. And, let's be honest, who doesn't prefer the latter? But what makes our funny favorites so humorous? Would Home Alone be as goofy if Kevin McCallister had no crooks to prank? What about Rudolph without Hermey, or the Abominable Snowman?

Yukon Cornelius - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

Obsessed with all things shiny, Yukon Cornelius, the "greatest prospector in the North," is one of Rudolph's best supporting characters. He's brave, strong, and has all sorts of climbing gear on demand - not to mention his own personal sled. But Yukon isn't just a handsome face. He's also a goldmine of comic relief.

Yukon's relentless search for silver and gold makes for some outlandish Buster Keaton-style antics, throwing his pickaxe into the air with no accuracy whatsoever, and screaming "WOAHH!" His most amusing moments, however, are his encounters with Bumble, the abominable snowman. Nemeses at first, Yukon and Bumble spend the whole film antagonizing each other until ultimately becoming friends and helping save Christmas.

Cousin Eddie - 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

Sometimes a man just has to empty his sewage tank into your front yard, right? Unfortunately for him - but fortunately for viewers - Cousin Eddie gets into more trouble than most in this Christmas classic. His dog rampages across the dinner table, his false-dicky obtrudes loudly through his thin-white shirt, and he kidnaps Clark's boss in a fit of idiocy and family love. Oh, boy, who invited him?

Despite these shortcomings, Eddie wears his heart on his sleeve. Sure, he breaks decorations. No, he can't cook. Yes, he kidnaps a CEO. But gosh darn it, all the man wants to do is give his children a nice Christmas despite his financial troubles. Nobody said the holidays had to be perfect, but with Eddie, you can count on Christmas being eventful for the whole family.

Harry and Marv - 'Home Alone' (1990)

Immoral, cranky, and clumsy, these two morons are a collective spirit amidst the most wonderful time of the year. Two bandits looking to snag a big score from the McCallisters, Harry and Marv find themselves outmatched when face-to-face with Kevin's intuitive booby-traps.

Frozen steps, flying paint cans, flamethrowers, shattered ornaments, steaming doorknobs...Geez, Louise! Slapstick influences are riddled throughout this charming film as Harry and Marv tumble over railings and get downright pummeled. These are criminals, no doubt about it, and seeing them suffer on Christmas makes for a hilarious watch every year.

Grandsanta - 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Arthur Christmas depicts a long ancestral line of Santa Claus' ('Santa' being a title, not a name) and tells the story of Arthur, a clumsy kid, delivering one last gift alongside his retired grandfather, a.k.a. Grandsanta. Grandsanta is wacky with a capital "W" and is constantly losing his dentures. He struggles to understand the new technological age of computers and gizmos, and yearns for the "good 'ole days."

Aside from having typical old man quirks, Grandsanta enjoys living in chaos; piloting his sleigh with his eyes closed, using outdated machinery, and being the reason for rooftop clatter. Tragically, Arthur discovers that Grandsanta only came along for clout and glory, not for Christmas cheer. However, in reality, Grandsanta only desires for his family to see him for who he used to be; strong and capable, not old and senile. Underneath all that ridiculousness is a big heart.

Klaus - 'Klaus' (2019)

How can Klaus not be the main character of his own movie? Well, the film Klaus focuses on Jesper, a Postman, who is tasked with establishing a post office in a grim town full of rivalry and resentment. Jesper encounters Klaus, a frightening lumberjack who lives deep in the woods. At first, Klaus isn't very funny, speaking only with grunts. But things quickly start to turn around.

Beneath this gruff exterior is a soft, playful soul. Klaus enjoys pranking Jesper at every chance he gets, often putting him in dangerous situations simply for a good laugh. With unmatched strength, Klaus throws Jesper over fences, into snow piles, and down hillsides, and puts him face-to-face with hungry reindeer and angry dogs. This movie Santa is unconventional, but has a lot of fun.

The Ghost of Christmas Present - 'Scrooged' (1988)

Scrooged is the 1988 version of A Christmas Carol, in which Frank Cross (performed by Bill Murray), is visited by three ghosts attempting to show him the meaning of Christmas. The Ghost of Christmas Present is responsible for showing Frank exactly that: Christmas events going on right now, in the present.

The Ghost, a twisted version of a fairy godmother, talks sweetly yet loves smacking Frank with the truth...literally. She kicks Frank right in his sensitive spot, pulls on his ears, pokes his eyes, and punches him in the jaw. But despite this harsh treatment, it's a form of tough love as she successfully shows Frank all the love he's missing in this A Christmas Carol adaptation.

Bernard and the Elves - 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

After a Christmas Eve incident places Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) in the position of Santa Claus, he's brought to the North Pole and greeted by thousands of elves. The elves, who appear to be children, make for an alarming welcoming committee. Especially the Head Elf, Bernard, who manages to steer Scott's sanity off the rails when explaining the rules of being Santa.

Bernard, merely a teenager in Scott's eyes, grabs Scott by the collar and lectures him about the importance of Christmas cheer and being the new Santa Claus. It's a whirlwind of information that's coupled with random outbursts of song by the hundred other elves in the room. Sure, they're weird, but the elves are helpful and kind during Scott's transition into being Santa Claus.

Kevin Bacon - 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

It's time to cut loose! Fans never imagined that the legendary Kevin Bacon would meet the Guardians of the Galaxy, but with Christmastime comes pleasant surprises. In this special, Drax and Mantis endeavor to kidnap Kevin, one of Peter's childhood idols, and bring him to space for a history-making Christmas party.

Unsurprisingly, Bacon isn't too thrilled to be abducted by aliens, and goes as far as to leap off his balcony onto a yuletide hedge to avoid capture. The actor handles himself quite well considering the circumstances, but is ultimately hypnotized by Mantis to accompany her and Drax to space. He's goofy and charming, and gifts viewers with a handful of freakouts and a quirky British accent. Merry Christmas, Kevin.

Old Man Parker - 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Iconic for countless reasons, Old Man Parker has been a family favorite since the '80s. Performed by Darren McGavin, this grumpy dad can mispronounce "fragile" as many times as he'd like, as far as fans are concerned. He's strict, self-obsessed, and downright hilarious. A Christmas Story wouldn't be the same without him.

Despite his faults, Parker is simply a working-class dad trying to give his family a merry Christmas. He fixes the furnace, replaces flat tires, buys great gifts, and does it all with a smile...with a few bad words here and there. He indirectly teaches his children profanity and purchases less-than-appropriate leg-shaped fixtures, but the man has personality and a lot of love to give.

Jingle and Jangle - 'The Year Without a Santa Claus' (1974)

Elves are plenty up at the North Pole, but none are so unique as Jingle and Jangle. The Year Without a Santa Claus is our worst nightmare come true: Christmas is canceled. But lucky for us, Jingle and Jangle, a duo of the likes of Harry and Marv from Home Alone, fly South to collect Christmas cheer in hopes of healing an ailing Santa.

These mischief-makers manage to gain public notoriety, lose their reindeer, and reveal their identities all in one day. But Jingle and Jangle aren't scared so easily. They're determined to save Christmas, help Santa, and confront mean spirits Heat Miser and Snow Miser to achieve success. Never underestimate an elf.

