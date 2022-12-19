There is perhaps no time of year more wonderful and gleeful than the festive season, a time filled with celebrations with family and friends as Christmas cheer is spread around. A defining element of the holiday season for many is the wide selection of classic Christmas movies which have become an annual event for many families, from timeless gems like It's a Wonderful Life to more modern favorites like How the Grinch Stole Christmas. However, the Criterion Collection has got its own unique range of Yuletide hits which address Christmas a little differently.

Ever since it was founded in 1984, the Criterion Collections – or simply Criterion – has been dedicated to the safeguarding, restoration, and distribution of culturally important films, be they classics or contemporary hits, which may otherwise go unappreciated. The Criterion Collection's holiday selection is no different, featuring many astounding films from all around the world with intriguing links to Christmastime, whether the festive season is playing a major part in the plot or merely existing in the background.

13 'Brazil' (1985)

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

An underappreciated Terry Gilliam masterpiece that meshes dystopian sci-fi with black comedy and searing social commentary, Brazil is a captivating, nightmarish fantasy that is often viewed as being one of the best films of the 1980s. Set shortly before Christmas, it follows a low-level bureaucrat in a hyper-consumerist society as he starts looking for a woman from his dreams, which sees him become an enemy of the state while he sees to a menial clerical error.

While it doesn’t feature the holiday season in abundance, its mere presence plays into the setting of the future world Gilliam creates, one rife with technocracy and unrefined capitalism. Complemented by stunning cinematography, Oscar-nominated set design, and a gripping lead performance from Jonathan Pryce, Brazil is a quintessential sci-fi drama with a great satirical punch.

12 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

Country of Origin: America

A romantic drama with a stern focus on class divides, the power of perception, and complex relationships, All That Heaven Allows is a big-hearted movie that uses Christmas to poignant effect. It follows an affluent widow whose empty life finds fulfillment when she strikes up a romance with the younger landscaper who tends to her garden, but the disapproval she faces from her friends and family – namely her children – causes her to end the relationship.

Her regret comes to a head at Christmas when, while celebrating with her family, her children share their plans and state that Cary (Jane Wyman) should sell her house as they are taking their own lives elsewhere, making her feel as though her sacrifice was all for nothing. The romantic intrigue is beautifully enhanced by the film's striking use of color, which heightens every beat of emotion and drama.

11 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Country of Origin: America

A noir crime thriller with the sinister intrigue of Southern Gothic, The Night of the Hunter was a remarkable achievement as the only credited directing effort of acting great Charles Laughton’s career. It follows a serial killer who, while serving a brief prison sentence, learns of a stolen stash of money from his cellmate who is to be executed. Upon release, he poses as a preacher to marry the inmate’s widow and tries to get information as to the money’s whereabouts from her two young children.

While The Night of the Hunter was a total failure upon release, it has since come to be viewed as an undervalued classic with its confronting and lively story and its unique visual display, which prevented it from aging like many other movies from the 1950s. While not necessarily a Christmas movie, its conclusion does take place during the festive season with its own, unique celebration of family.

10 'Morning for the Osone Family' (1946)

Country of Origin: Japan

As one of the most fraught Christmas movies in Criterion's collection, Morning for the Osone Family is a brilliant and powerful illustration of the societal complexities and familial strains in a war-torn Japan. Starting with the Ôsones celebrating Christmas by singing "Silent Night," the film sets its roots in what were uncharacteristically Westernized family values for its setting, a key component as the story explores how each member of the liberal family responds to the Second World War and the eventual arrival of Uncle Issei (Eitarô Ozawa), an ultra-conservative nationalist who serves as a colonel in the army.

It was Kinoshita Keisuke's first film since WWII ended, and its focus on just one family painted a vivid picture of the political unrest and the sense of mourning that engulfed the divided nation. While the film only opens on Christmas, the holiday establishes the identity of the family with beauty and impact, while an instrumental version of "Silent Night" plays again later when the family learns of Takashi's death in the war.

9 'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

Country of Origin: Sweden

A legend of international cinema who directed some of the most thought-provoking and stimulating movies ever released, Ingmar Bergman is a filmmaker of great influence, to say the least. Fanny and Alexander is one of Bergman's best pictures and among his most accessible for viewers new to the director's work. Set in the late 1910s, it follows two siblings, the children of theater workers, who, following their father's death, find themselves stifled in an abusive environment when their mother remarries a strict bishop.

With a runtime of over three hours, Fanny and Alexander might be viewed as an intimidating watch, but its incredible visual display makes it a worthwhile experience, as does its outstanding coming-of-age narrative. The scenes that take place around Christmastime are truly a delight to watch, rich with striking and lavish colors and awe-inspiring production design that has an uncanny knack for stirring up family Christmas memories in many who watch the movie.

8 'A Christmas Tale' (2008)

Country of Origin: France

Many Christmas movies before have focused on dysfunctional families being brought together by the holidays where deep-rooted feuds rise up and dissipate as familial love prevails, but A Christmas Tale is an attention-grabbing standout of the formula with its powerful emotional volatility. It stars Catherine Deneuve as Junon, the callous matriarch of the Vuillard family who, upon learning she has leukemia, uses a Christmas gathering to ask her children and grandchildren to see if any of them would be eligible blood donors.

Comedy and tragedy ensue in equal measure as her desperate request causes friction within the squabbling family, while the diagnosis causes Junon to reflect on the traumatic loss of her young son Joseph many years prior. The family's in-fighting in A Christmas Tale is beautifully performed, managing to be impassioned, comedic, and heartfelt all at once. Director Arnaud Desplechin creates a superbly messy cacophony of raw emotion that uses pre-determined ideas of Christmas festivities to perfection.

A Christmas Tale Release Date May 16, 2008 Director Arnaud Desplechin

7 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

Country of Origin: France

A bittersweet romantic drama in which every single line of dialogue is sung, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a dazzling display, as playful as it is tragic, which serves as a perfect movie for all musical lovers. The movie spans several years in the late 50s and early 60s as it follows the brief yet passionate romance between a saleswoman and a mechanic which is interrupted when he is drafted to serve in the Algerian War, leaving Geneviève (Catherine Deneuve) as she learns she is pregnant and turns to an older businessman for support.

The music in the film rings out every ounce of emotion in the deeply affecting story, with Deneuve's resonant and heart-aching lead performance nothing short of mesmerizing from start to finish. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg's complex yet satisfying conclusion takes place on Christmas Eve, using the idea of festive cheer to deliver a beautifully poignant exclamation mark on the central relationship. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg won the Palme d'Or at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival.

6 'Mon Oncle Antoine' (1971)

Country of Origin: Canada

A bleak coming-of-age drama that focuses on a young boy coming to terms with his own mortality, Mon Oncle Antoine is a powerful film, even if an unpleasant one. Set on Christmas Eve, it follows Benoît (Jacques Gagnon), the teenage nephew of a small mining town's undertaker who, for the first time, permits Benoît to accompany him to pick up the body of a local boy, which proves to be a life-altering experience for the adventurous youth.

The French-language film is a damning examination of how debilitating the transition to adulthood can be for some, while also doubling as an intriguing cultural and societal analysis of Québec's old, conservative ways on the eve of the Quiet Revolution, which saw the province undergo a dramatic transformation within the next decade. Set in the snowy landscapes of Canada, Mon Oncle Antoine actually makes for a picturesque Christmas movie beneath its macabre subject matter.

5 'Metropolitan' (1990)

Country of Origin: America

New York City boasts a peculiar yet alluring majesty in the immediate aftermath of Christmas day, becoming an entrancing image of buzzing lights and falling snow which is elevated by the festive joy of the holidays and the anticipation of a new year to come. Few films have captured this mystical, sensory beauty as extravagantly as Whit Stillman's directorial debut, Metropolitan.

A critique of the spoiled bourgeoisie, the film follows a group of young socialites through their ventures in Manhattan, focusing on their after-hours gatherings, the romances and friendships they form, and the discussions they frequently have concerning philosophy, love, and what life may have in store for them. Beneath all the high-mindedness and sophistication, however, there is an apparent adolescent immaturity and anxiety which, with its marvelous execution, saw Metropolitan become one of America's greatest indie films, even earning an Oscar nomination for Stillman's screenplay.

4 'Plácido' (1961)

Country of Origin: Spain

A ruthless satire that wields black comedy like a sledgehammer as it takes aim at the false charity of the wealthy who celebrate their own self-proclaimed generosity without acknowledgment of the actual needs of those around them, Plácido takes great delight in mocking the season of giving. It is set in a small provincial town over Christmas as a group of rich old ladies organizes a charity event for the homeless, hiring a humble worker in Plácido (Cassen) to work during the parade without realizing the strain it puts on him as he is required to make a payment for his vehicle that night.

Rife with laugh-out-loud situational comedy as poor Plácido's efforts to make his payment are constantly thwarted by the mounting ridiculousness of circumstance, the film is a laugh-a-minute masterpiece defined by its rapid-fire dialogue and its astute social observations. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 1962 Academy Awards and maintains an impressive score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' (1983)

Countries of Origin: United Kingdom & Japan

A joint production between England and Japan, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence is based on the experiences of Sir Lawrence van der Post - referred to in the movie as Lt Col. John Lawrence (Tom Conti) - through his time as a PoW during WWII. Interestingly, despite its biographical nature, it actually features David Bowie's Maj. Jack Celliers as the protagonist, following him as he arrives at the camp and stands defiant against his captors' orders as a complicated relationship develops between him and the camp commander, Capt. Yonoi (Ryuichi Sakamoto), while Lawrence tries to find ideological similarities between the two men as he works as the translator.

The war drama doesn't revolve around Christmas entirely, but its titular line of dialogue proves to be a compelling thematic idea, while Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence's conclusion uses the holiday in striking juxtaposition to the narrative's outcome. It has proven to be enough to ensure the film is widely regarded as one of the best foreign language Christmas films while also being a compelling look at clashing cultures and the kind of men who define them.

2 '2046' (2004)

Country of Origin: Hong Kong

A characteristically captivating film from the ever mesmerizing and enigmatic Wong Kar-wai, 2046 is an engaging and visually stimulating genre clash, a bizarre foray into the realms of science-fiction and romance. A complicated and unwieldy narrative, it follows a womanizing sci-fi writer whose failed relationships and momentary flings inspire his new book revolving around a mystical location where visitors can recapture their memories.

With its time-jumping narrative and its enthralling fantasy allure, 2046 has come to be celebrated as a classic of Asian cinema and one of the most powerful and stunning pictures in Wong's acclaimed filmography. With a number of sequences taking place during Christmas, it weaves the holiday into its evocative, entrancing visual journey which demands multiple viewings to be appreciated.

2046 Release Date September 29, 2004 Director Kar Wai Wong

1 'A Christmas Dream' (1945)

Country of Origin: Czechoslovakia

A short film rather than a feature, A Christmas Dream caught the attention of the curators at Criterion as an experimental art piece from the Zemen Brothers which blends live-action footage with stop-motion animation with dazzling results for its time. The story follows a young girl who, upon finding plenty of new toys under the Christmas tree, casts away her cherished ragdoll only to dream that it comes to life with a desire to entertain her.

While the story takes some interesting turns, including playing with the idea that the little girl's dream may in fact be real, A Christmas Dream has come to be celebrated for displaying the technical ingenuity, cinematic craftsmanship, and creative storytelling of director Karel Zemen. A divine accomplishment in its ability to mix the two mediums together, the film is considered by many filmmakers to be a pivotal picture even if it has become dated by modern standards today.

