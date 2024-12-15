The holiday season is an excellent time to catch up with movies, especially when relatives are gathered to look back at the year’s best. While there is certainly an opportunity to add some more recent titles to one’s watchlist, there are many holiday-themed films that are worth revisiting on a yearly basis. A great Chrsitmas movie can range between many different genres; some are unabashed romances, others are thrilling action epics, others are raunchy comedies, and some are more traditional adaptations of classic stories.

Christmas movies that have strong performances have the ability to stand the test of time. While there are holiday feelings that make these films iconic, it is ultimately a set of endearing characters that inspire viewers to revisit them every year during the Christmas season. Here are the ten best Christmas movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Home Alone may feature the single greatest child performance in the history of cinema, as it is hard to think of a more iconic role than Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCalister. Culkin is not only a hilarious performer who makes the dark humor in Home Alone even more effective, but someone who is willing to engage in the more heartfelt scenes.

Home Alone has a truly stacked ensemble cast, which features the legendary Catherine O’Hara, Culkin’s brother Kieran Culkin, and even Joe Pesci in a villainous role. It’s frankly rather surprising that an actor who takes on as many serious projects as Pesci was willing to appear in a family comedy, but the genuine nuance that his brings to his performance in Home Alone is why it is such a unique film that can connect with adults and children alike.

9 ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Batman Returns is easily one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, and allowed Tim Burton to expand the mythology that he had created in 1989’s Batman with a dark, psycosexual odyssey set during the Christmas season. Michael Keaton remains one of the best actors to have ever played the Dark Knight; he is able to capture both the sharp intelligence of Batman, and the lurking sadness that defines Bruce Wayne.

Batman Returns features the definitive depiction of Selina Kyle, as Michelle Pfeiffer was able to add dimensions to the classic character, who couldn’t be easily classified as a hero or villain. Additionally, Danny DeVito delivers a performance as Oswald Cobblepot, who eventually becomes the villain “The Penguin,” that is so genuinely frightening that it is shocking it was allowed to be in a film that was ostensibly marketed towards children.

8 ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ (1992)

Directed by Brian Henson

The Muppet Christmas Carol isn’t just one of the best live-action films featuring the characters from The Muppet Show, but one of the stronger adaptations of any of Charles Dickens’ work. There is certainly a lot of comedy that comes from seeing the Muppets involved in the classic story, as The Great Gonzo appearing as a version of Dickens himself is a brilliant way to get viewers interested in the story.

However, Michael Caine’s performance as Ebenzer Scrooge is filled with depth, and is not sanded down in the slightest to meet the requirements of a children’s film. Caine makes Scrooge’s journey from being a dogmatic, cruel miser into a kindly member of the community very compelling; it is odd for such dramatic moments to be included in a film with singing puppets, but that is exactly why The Muppet Christmas Carol has managed to stand the test of time.

7 ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

It’s A Wonderful Life is one of the definitive classics of the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” and served as one of the many great collaborations between director Frank Capra and James Stewart. Although the pair had worked together on the Best Picture winner You Can’t Take It With You and the groundbreaking political drama Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, It’s A Wonderful Life was arguably the most sincere and emotional of any of their projects together.

Stewart is able to convey pure innocence and kindness in a way that is initially very charming, but becomes more upsetting when George Bailey is consistently taken advantage of. While there will always be a debate as to whether Bailey truly did have “a wonderful life” as the film’s title suggests, it’s a credit to Stewart’s amazing performance that the conversation is worthy of having.

6 ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

Directed by George Seaton

Miracle on 34th Street may feature the definitive version of Santa Claus on the big screen, as Edmund Gwenn’s performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. While Miracle on 34th Street is actually just as exciting as a legal thriller as it is a holiday comedy, the fact that Gwenn was able to portray a version of Santa that could theoretically exist within modern New York City makes the film all the more timeless.

Miracle on 34th Street is also a great romantic comedy, as the chemistry between Maureen O’Hara and John Payne is simply palpable. The film also offered insights as to why Natalie Wood was one of the biggest icons of her time, as Miracle on 34th Street was one of her first performances before her appearance in all-time classics like Rebel Without A Cause, The Searchers, and West Side Story.

5 ‘White Christmas’ (1954)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

White Christmas is one of the most important Christmas films of its time, as it examined how the nation was healing in the aftermath of World War II. The notion that soldiers would have to return to their regular lives after fighting overseas was quite important, but White Christmas features a great depiction of the ties that bind men-in-arms thanks to the excellent chemistry between Bob Hope and Danny Kaye.

Hope and Kaye are two great actors who can also sing and dance wonderfully, making the film’s transitions into musical interludes feel more authentic. There is a lot of eccentric physical humor that Kaye does that helps add a necessary sense of comic relief, but the genuine moments of intimacy between Hope and Rosemary Clooney are why White Christmas is remembered so fondly to this day as being representative of an entire era.

4 ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

Die Hard is easily one of the most influential action films ever made, as copycats would attempt to replicate its premise for decades afterward. The reason that the imitators of Die Hard could never live up to the first film’s legacy is the simple fact that they did not have a hero who was as charismatic as Bruce Willis as John McClane; McClane is the ideal version of an “everyman caught in an extraordinary situation,” and his snarky sense of humor became essential to the mythology of Die Hard.

While it is Willis’ heroism that provides the film with its initial hook, Die Hard would not have been as impactful if it was not for Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber, who easily ranks among the greatest villains in film history. It’s even more impressive to remember that Die Hard was actually Rickman’s first screen role.

3 ‘The Holdovers’ (2023)

Directed by Alexander Payne

The Holdovers is one of the few recent films that has already established itself as a future classic, as Alexander Payne’s heartfelt dramedy offers empathetic storylines centered around three titanic performances. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film, and deservedly so; rarely has the cinematic portrayal of a grieving mother been so beautifully captured.

Paul Giamatti brings one of his best performances ever with his Oscar nominated role as a stubborn professor forced to confront his own loneliness when he stays with his students over holiday break. However, the real revelation of the film is the breakout performance by Dominic Sessa; although it was actually the first screen role he ever had, it is safe to assume that Sessa will become a significant movie star within the next decade of his career.

2 ‘A Midnight Clear’ (1992)

Directed by Kieth Gordon

A Midnight Clear is a very unique war film, as it takes place towards the end of World War II, in which it has become clear that the Allied forces are heading for a victory. The film tells a unique story about how German and American soldiers were able to bond for a brief moment during the Christmas season, only to be drawn back to fighting with one another once the regular war resumed.

A Midnight Clear does a great job at showing the diversity of soldiers who served in the Allied forces, and features fantastic performances from Peter Berg, Kevin Dillon, Gary Sinise, and Frank Whaley among others. However, the true standout of the film is Ethan Hawke as a troubled young soldier who begins to lose his sense of innocence as the conflict wages on; it’s one of the roles that signified that Hawke was no longer a child star, and was worthy of being taken seriously as a legitimately great actor.

1 ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick