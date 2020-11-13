The halls are decked, the season is jolly, and there are Jingle Jangles everywhere — Christmastime is officially upon us, which means it's time to get in the spirit with all your favorite holiday films. There's no shortage of ways to find Christmas movies for your viewing pleasure — streaming services are stocked up on Christmas fare, and you can always count on Freeform for their 25 Days of Christmas — but Netflix remains the king of the streaming game, so we've put together a list of the best Christmas movies you can watch right now.

Whether you're looking for Old Hollywood, animation, horror, or a nostalgic classic, Netflix has a little bit of everything this year. Check out our rundown of the best Christmas movies on Netflix below. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Hot Frosty’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 5.3/10

With the premise of a beautifully sculpted snowman that magically comes to life, it's good that Netflix chose the Hallmark rom-com format because we would all melt if this movie was any steamier. Hot Frosty stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) as a widow who encounters the rippling muscles of Dustin Milligan as he brings his signature charm and loveable idiot style we all enjoyed in Schitt's Creek to the titular frosty. The usual trope of a small town being turned upside down by a magical figure that reminds them of the holiday spirit is there, but the vibe of this film is a bit more camp, almost bordering on parody. This is a good thing, by the way, as it puts the comedy back into romantic comedy, providing a fun film to laugh at and with at holiday parties. – Tauri Miller

‘Our Little Secret’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 40% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Lindsay Lohan (Falling for Christmas) is back, baby! Not that she ever went anywhere. In your classic “meet the parents" scenario with a twist, Our Little Secret follows Lohan’s character on her first trip to her boyfriend’s family home for the holidays — only to find that her ex (Ian Harding) is there with her boyfriend’s sister. The movie is filled with the awkward misunderstandings and relatable family hijinks one expects from a holiday rom-com, but there is also a rich emotional core. Lohan and Harding ooze chemistry as their characters try to hide their past while rediscovering their lost love. Also, with Wicked fever at its hottest, we should give the original Broadway Glinda some love as Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!) gets pretty witchy with a capital B as the demanding matriarch of the family. – Tauri Miller

‘The Family Man’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Your changes have been saved The Family Man Release Date December 12, 2000 Director Brett Ratner Cast Nicolas Cage , Tea Leoni , Don Cheadle Jeremy Piven , Saul Rubinek , Josef Sommer , Makenzie Vega , Jake Milkovich , Ryan Milkovich , Lisa Thornhill , Harve Presnell , Mary Beth Hurt , Amber Valletta , Francine York , Ruth Williamson , John F. O'Donohue , Daniel Whitner , Lucy Lin , Lisa LoCicero , Wass Stevens , Thomas James Foster , Irene Roseen , Ken Leung , Mak Fai , Maggi-Meg Reed Runtime 125 minutes Expand

Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and Téa Leoni (Madam Secretary) star in this heartwarming film about second chances. The Family Man showcases Cage’s talents outside of action blockbusters and wild avant-garde drama as he takes on the role of a Wall Street bachelor who suddenly wakes up in the life that could have been — a beautiful marriage with his college sweetheart, played by Leoni, and two kids. Cage and Leoni are great together — we get to see them fall in love again and again, and it hits you in the feels every time. Beyond being a delightful Christmas film, it also serves as a sweet reminder that it’s never too late to go after the life we truly want. –Tauri Miller

‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 32% | IMDb: 5.6/10

So many Christmas movies are made for the whole family to enjoy — something to pacify the kids and give the adults the warm fuzzies — but A Bad Moms Christmas is for the real moms! The messy, imperfect, and hardworking mothers out there who need a hearty laugh and some abs to ogle for a bit. This sequel to Bad Moms brings back our favorite motherly trio played by Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive), and Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) for a holiday raunchfest but turns up the maternal heat by introducing Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines as their moms. With two generations of messy mothers around for the holidays, the only cheer is going to come from the audience as they bask in the misery — and emotional breakthroughs — of all our bad moms. – Tauri Miller

'Falling for Christmas' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 5.2/10

Your changes have been saved Falling for Christmas Release Date November 10, 2022 Director Janeen Damian Cast Lindsay Lohan , Chord Overstreet , George Young , Jack Wagner , Olivia Perez , Alejandra Flores Runtime 93 minutes

A newly engaged heiress has a skiing accident mere days before Christmas. After being diagnosed with amnesia, Sierra (Lindsay Lohan) finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

Falling For Christmas is full of Christmas campiness, and Lohan delivers an outstanding performance. The film is precisely what you expect it to be, but it always feels energized and inspired. It’s a holiday romantic comedy that understands why viewers enjoy Christmas romance.

'A Castle for Christmas' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 5.6/10

Your changes have been saved A Castle for Christmas Release Date November 26, 2021 Director Mary Lambert Cast Brooke Shields , Cary Elwes , Lee Ross , Andi Osho Runtime 1 hr 38 min

Sophie (Brooke Shields), a bestselling author, travels to Scotland to escape a scandal. While in the new country, Sophie discovers her love for a beautiful castle and faces off with the grumpy duke (Cary Elwes) who owns it.

A Castle For Christmas is charming and can easily be a comfort film with its warm feelings and romance. Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes deliver strong performances in the movie, making it that much more memorable.

'Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a Netflix Original special and takes us back to the farm after the events of the film Shaun The Sheep. This 30-minute Christmas special sees the entire farm set out on a holiday adventure as Shaun quests to find a stocking.

Shaun The Sheep is a delightful franchise because of its simplicity. The Flight Before Christmas only highlights why we love this series in the first place. Whether you’ve seen the film or not, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a great watch.

'Single All The Way' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Your changes have been saved Single All The Way Release Date December 2, 2021 Director Michael Mayer Cast Michael Urie , Philemon Chambers , Luke Macfarlane Runtime 1 hr 41 min

To avoid his family's judgment about being single, Peter (Michael Urie) persuades his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend on a holiday trip home. Single All The Way won the GLAAD Media Award For Outstanding TV Movie and is a fun rom-com with some fantastic moments. If you’re looking for a movie that will make you laugh and cry, Single All The Way is the film for you.

'The Knight Before Christmas' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 5.6/10

Your changes have been saved The Knight Before Christmas Release Date November 21, 2019 Director Monika Mitchell Cast Emmanuelle Chriqui , Vanessa Hudgens , Josh Whitehouse , Harry Pellow-Jarvis , Ella Kenion , Jacob Soley Runtime 92

The Knight Before Christmas is definitely one of the more bizarre entries on this list. A medieval knight (Josh Whitehouse) is magically transported to the present day, where he falls in love with a high school teacher (Vanessa Hudgens) who’s given up on love. The Knight Before Christmas is a quirky romantic comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The classic tropes are there but through the enchanted lenses of a fairytale. The film isn’t groundbreaking by any stretch, but it’s an enjoyable time.

'Alien Xmas' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Alien Xmas Release Date November 20, 2020 Director Stephen Chiodo Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Barbara Goodson , Kirk Thornton , Keythe Farley , Tony Oliver , Jessica Gee Runtime 40 minutes

A kids’ Christmas movie from the filmmakers of Killer Klowns from Outerspace? Say no more, I’m in. Adapting from the 2014 book of the same name, co-written by director Stephen Chiodo, the Chiodo brothers put their stop-motion sorcery to work in a sub-hour Christmas special that updates the charms of the classic Rankin & Bass stop-motion Christmas specials for a new generation. With powerhouse producers like John Favreau and Karen Gilchrist on board, Netflix’s Alien Xmas had all the right WTF factors to ensure I tuned in as soon as it was available, and happy to report, it’s a charming Christmas treat that’s a bit thin, but thanks to the 40-minute runtime, never stretches its charms beyond their payoff.

Imagine The Grinch, except its little kleptomaniac aliens coming to steal your Christmas spirit and you’ve pretty much got the gist of it. If you’re not familiar, the Chiodo Bros are some of the most spectacular stop-motion craftsmen in the biz, having provided the enduringly disturbing puppets for Team America: World Police and the North Pole segments of Elf, and in keeping, Alien Xmas features some pretty stunning animation. -- Haleigh Foutch

'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 5.2/10

Your changes have been saved Christmas on the Square Release Date November 22, 2020 Director Debbie Allen Cast Dolly Parton , Christine Baranski , Treat Williams , Jenifer Lewis , Josh Segarra , Jeanine Mason Runtime 98

Do ya want to spend Christmas with Dolly Parton? Yeah, of course you do. It’s not that Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square is a good movie. It’s definitely not. But it knows that and it’s okay with it, and so am I because that’s not what either of us showed up for. There are, however, two very good reasons to show up for this one. Obviously, Dolly, who’s singing all original songs she wrote for the film. They’re not her best work, but when Dolly sings, I listen. Second is the wonderful Christine Baranski, who makes a meal of every line delivery as a Scrooge-y owner of a small town that learns to embrace the Christmas spirit with some help from a Dolly Parton angel. It’s all very campy, a Christmas pageant with a Netflix budget – and yes, it’s all very Godly, but when the message of faith and kindness comes from a bonafide samaritan and a track record of good deeds as long as Dolly Parton’s, you know its earnest. And that’s the real trick to Christmas on the Square, it’s such a product of genuine Good Will Towards Men, overflowing with Parton’s pure spirit (and some squee-worthy sequined angel costumes, while we’re at it) that you can’t help but feel a little cheerier when it’s over. -- Haleigh Foutch

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.5/10

I’m just gonna say it: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a new holiday classic; an instant addition to the canon; the most recent family-friendly Christmas film to so thoroughly capture its audience’s heart and soul since Elf. But unlike Elf, which is rife with childlike glee and slapstick set pieces, Jingle Jangle has another, more unorthodox fuel powering its steampunk-flavored sleigh: Melancholy. Jingle Jangle is a story of loss, of betrayal, of casting aside dreams, of keeping the house standing when the lights have long dimmed, and only eventually of regained hope. Yes there are catchy pop-MT bangers lensed and choreographed with panache, yes the production design is eye-poppingly gorgeous, and yes, every child performer in the film is unstoppingly adorable, optimistic, and joyful. But the center of Jingle Jangle, its silly name and all, is Forest Whitaker’s courageous, unexpected, and frankly bizarre performance. As our central inventor whose greatest products were stolen by a vengeful Keegan Michael-Key (wonderful; he should play villains more often!), Whitaker is a shell of a man, a human reduced to a ghost. He plays this character with a sense of false strength that betrays his inner flimsiness, and gives us no lifeline to the potentially fantastical world around him. It’s astonishing work, one that will no doubt affect kids in unexpected ways - and when he finally let’s go of his traumas to sing, dance, and love his way to a brighter future again, the tears welling in my eyes throughout Jingle Jangle can hold no longer. Put in on the boards, it’s a new Christmas classic. - Gregory Lawrence

'Let It Snow' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 5.8/10

If you're in the mood for some seasonal romance, Netflix delivered a bit of a Love Actually for the teen set with Let It Snow, a breezy holiday rom-com that finds a series of overlapping love stories on one fateful Christmas-season snow day. It's a sweet film from top-to-tail, as interested in the dramas of teen friendship and domestic struggles as it the blossoming romances, and it's filled with delightful performances from a knockout cast of young up-and-comers. A lot of the Netflix Christmas romances follow in the Hallmark channel vein, and absolutely no judgment if that's your preferred thing, but for those who want an old-fashioned feel-good holiday romance, Let It Snow is just the ticket.-- Haleigh Foutch

'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.0/10