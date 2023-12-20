Movies have become a staple of the holiday season. We want nothing more than snuggling under a blanket as we tune into the films that hit us with that holiday cheer. Netflix has become the go-to place for movies, and they offer a wide variety of films.

If you're looking for a classic like White Christmas or something a bit more modern, like The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, Netflix has everything you could ever want. Here are the best movies on Netflix to watch this holiday season.

Related What Is the Highest-Grossing Christmas Movie? The Grinch and Home Alone franchises battle for the top four spots.

Falling For Christmas

Run Time: 1 hr 33 min | Director: Janeen Damian Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, Aliana Lohan, and George Young A newly engaged heiress has a skiing accident mere days before Christmas. After being diagnosed with amnesia, Sierra (Lindsay Lohan) finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter. Falling For Christmas is full of Christmas campiness, and Lohan delivers an outstanding performance. The film is precisely what you expect it to be, but it always feels energized and inspired. It’s a holiday romantic comedy that understands why viewers enjoy Christmas romance. read more

Watch on Netflix

Klaus

Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Sergio Pablos Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones Klaus is one of the most heartwarming Christmas films ever made and is required viewing every year. After proving himself the worst student at the academy, a deliveryman is sent to a frozen town in the North, where he discovers a toymaker named Klaus. What makes Klaus so special is that it doesn't just try to be a fun Christmas adventure but instead hits us on a deeper emotional level. Those joyous and heartbreaking moments are something we rarely see in a film about Santa Claus, but this film attempts to accomplish something and goes beyond expectations. read more

Watch on Netflix

A Castle For Christmas

Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Mary Lambert Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Drew Barrymore, Lee Ross, and Vanessa Grasse Sophie (Brooke Shields), a bestselling author, travels to Scotland to escape a scandal. While in the new country, Sophie discovers her love for a beautiful castle and faces off with the grumpy duke (Cary Elwes) who owns it. A Castle For Christmas is charming and can easily be a comfort film with its warm feelings and romance. Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes deliver strong performances in the movie, making it that much more memorable. read more

Watch on Netflix

A California Christmas

Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino Cast: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Amanda Detmer, Montana Gillis A California Christmas is a story we’ve seen before, but the film manages to hit the right mix of fresh and new ideas. As his carefree life hangs in the balance, Joseph (Josh Swickard) poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer (Lauren Swickard) to sell her family's land. The farm setting starkly contrasts the usual snow globe aesthetic seen in holiday rom-com. read more

Watch on Netflix

Operation Christmas Drop

Close

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Director: Martin Wood Cast: Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Trezzo Mahoro, Bethany Brown, Rohan Campbell, and Virginia Madsen Congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) lands at a beachside Air Force base, where she clashes with Capt. Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig) over his pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop. Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig both deliver solid performances in this film. Operation Christmas Drop is a holiday rom-com with a good message, touching moments, and a unique premise that helps it stand out among the rest. read more

Watch on Netflix

White Christmas

Image via Paramount

Run Time: 2 hr | Director: Michael Curtiz Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen, Dean Jagger, and Mary Wickes Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join the sister duo of Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) as they perform a Christmas show in Vermont. The four performers discover that Wallace and Davis’ former commander in World War II is suffering from financial trouble. To help out their old friend, the four attempt a Christmas miracle and set out to make a musical production for the ages! White Christmas is a bona fide holiday classic. The music is phenomenal, the story is full of laughs, and it evokes the heartwarming feelings we associate with the Christmas spirit. Crosby and Kaye deliver great performances, but Clooney and Ellen elevate this film to new heights. read more

Watch on Netflix

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Run Time: 30 min | Director: Steve Cox Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Laura Aikman, Marcus Bridstocke, and Kate Harbour Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a Netflix original special that takes us back to the farm after the events of the film Shaun The Sheep. This 30-minute Christmas special sees the entire farm set out on a holiday adventure as Shaun quests to find a stocking. Shaun The Sheep is a delightful franchise because of its simplicity. The Flight Before Christmas only highlights why we love this series in the first place. Whether you’ve seen the film or not, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a great watch. read more

Watch on Netflix

Single All The Way

Run Time: 1 hr 41 min | Director: Michael Mayer Cast: Luke MacFarlane, Philemon Chambers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy, Michael Urie, and Jennifer Robertson To avoid his family's judgment about being single, Peter (Michael Urie) persuades his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend on a holiday trip home. Single All The Way won the GLAAD Media Award For Outstanding TV Movie and is a fun rom-com with some fantastic moments. If you’re looking for a movie that will make you laugh and cry, Single All The Way is the film for you. read more

Watch on Netflix

The Knight Before Christmas

Close

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: Monika Mitchell Cast: Josh Whitehouse, Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kat Graham, Rob Lowe, and Harr Jarvis The Knight Before Christmas is definitely one of the more bizarre entries on this list. A medieval knight (Josh Whitehouse) is magically transported to the present day, where he falls in love with a high school teacher (Vanessa Hudgens) who’s given up on love. The Knight Before Christmas is a quirky romantic comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The classic tropes are there but through the enchanted lenses of a fairytale. The film isn’t groundbreaking by any stretch, but it’s an enjoyable time. read more

Watch on Netflix

Dreamworks Holiday Classics

Image via DreamWorks

Run Time: 1hr 10min | Director: Walt Dohrn, Raman Hui, Gary Trousdale, David Soren, and Tom Owens Cast: Michael Myers, Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Antonio Banderas, Cameron Diaz Dreamworks Holiday Classics is a one-hour special that takes us back to the worlds of Shrek, Madagascar, and How To Train Your Dragon. Whether you want to spend time with Shrek and Fiona or return to Burk with Hiccup and Toothless, Dreamworks Holiday Classics is fun for fans of these properties. Netflix has the shorts available in individual segments or as an hour-long event. read more

Watch on Netflix

Holiday Rush

Close

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: Leslie Small Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Amarr M. Wooten, Romany Malco, Darlene Love, Deysha Nelson, and Stormi Maya When a widowed DJ is fired, he and his four entitled children must leave their lives of luxury behind and move in with his aunt right before Christmas. Holiday Rush is an energetic family romp. Romany Malco, Stormi Maya, Deon Cole, and Sonequa Martin-Green are fun to watch, even if the story is pretty basic. It’s another Christmas romance, but the 92-minute runtime makes it an easy watch. read more

Watch on Netflix

Love Actually

Love Actually Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England Release Date September 7, 2003 Director Richard Curtis Cast Bill Nighy , Gregor Fisher , Rory MacGregor , Colin Firth , Sienna Guillory , Liam Neeson Rating R Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Richard Curtis

Run Time: 2 hr 14 min | Director: Richard Curtis Cast: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Love Actually follows nine interconnected stories and examines what connects us all: love. Throughout the film, we follow several characters as they are forced to confront what love is and how that plays into our feelings during the holiday season. For many, Love Actually has become a staple during Christmas, and for good reason. The film features a fantastic cast and strong performances as it attempts to balance all of their different lives before wrapping it up with a wonderful bow. read more

Watch on Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Run Time: 1 hr 55 min | Director: Chris Columbus Cast: Kurt Russell, Julian Dennison, Darby Camp, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, and Sunny Suljic The Christmas Chronicles was a surprisingly good film, and the sequel is no different. Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) is reunited with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) as they try to stop a troublemaker from canceling Christmas. While the film might not live up to the first, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is still delightful and reaffirms that Kurt Russell is a great Santa Claus. read more

Watch on Netflix

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Image via Netflix

Run Time: 25 min | Director: Bret Haaland Cast: Michael Godere, Ezekial Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday serves as a prequel to the animated film and takes us back to when Wolf and his friends pulled a holiday heist. Seeing the bad guys be in their element as they attempt to steal Christmas is a great showcase of how much these characters have grown throughout the film and allows us to see more of their natural chemistry as a unit. If you loved The Bad Guys, this is a prequel worth watching. read more

Watch on Netflix