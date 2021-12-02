Not everyone is ready to start the holiday movie binge just yet, and that’s okay, especially because there is a cornucopia of movies that are holiday-adjacent and deserve a chance to shine. Some have just a little tinge of the magic, some are set in the holiday season without really talking much about it, and some just have a scene or two that give it a special holiday quality. So, if you’re getting ready to get in the holiday spirit and need a little something to ease your way, check out one of the movies below and feel the Christmas spirit percolate in your soul.

RELATED: The Ultimate Christmas Movie Triple Feature to Take You From Feel-Good Classics to Horror-Comedy

The Holiday

Image via Sony

If you’re looking for a great holiday rom-com that is more Christmas-adjacent than Christmasy, you’ve come to the right place. Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday puts the focus on love and friendship and lets the Christmas of it all just hang out as a background detail. That’s not to say The Holiday doesn’t have some of the holiday rigamarole to start you feeling festive. In addition to a picturesque British winter countryside, we also get Hanukkah parties and classic holiday music and decorations galore. There is no movie more perfect for this list than The Holiday. It lives and breathes the pre-Christmas aesthetic, especially in regards to its kindness and affection for characters old and young.

Die Hard

Image via 20th Century Fox

Yes, it’s a Christmas movie, but since it’s not Santa-centric, it's the perfect kind of movie to watch in these last few days before the Christmas season truly kicks into high gear. It has just enough links to Christmas without being as jolly or magical as, say, Miracle on 34th Street. This is perfect for when you are in the mood for a little action, a little ass-kicking, but still want to keep the cocoa going and have a pile of decorations itching to be put up. It’s set at Christmas, and ultimately is all about reuniting family for the holidays, so what could possibly be more perfect for a pre-Christmas tale?

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Image via Warner Bros.

Maybe it’s because ABC Family always had these on around Christmas, but Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone has one of the sweetest Christmas Day scenes of the series and retains a bit of that festive feeling throughout the rest of the film. It leaves you feeling warm watching Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) realize that not only does he not have to spend the day surrounded by Dudley’s (Harry Melling) mountain of presents only to get a hand-me-down sock himself, but he has gifts from friends under that tree and a wonderful day of holiday frivolity to enjoy to its fullest. But, the movie then moves on to him defeating Voldemort (Richard Bremmer and Ian Hart) and a lot of not-so-Christmasy things, so it's a better fit for the pre-Christmas binge than later in the season.

Gremlins

Image via Warner Bros.

Since it’s set at Christmas but doesn’t fully get that whole Christmas spirit vibe, what with all the mogwais running around destroying things, this is a perfect title to have on this list, especially if you’re a horror fan and don’t want to give up your scary movies just because it's nearing the holiday season. Gremlins begins with the town ready for Christmas, complete with decorations, It’s a Wonderful Life on TV, and carols being sung by a choir. Just because the rest of the movie has a bunch of mogwai chaos and death doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a little bit of the holiday spirit. Enjoy!

Iron Man 3

Image via Marvel Studios

This one is especially helpful for the houses with Marvel fans. The whole movie is set at Christmastime, so there are restaurants decked out with Christmas lights, giant rabbit-shaped presents on the front lawn, and trees sparkling with Christmas magic from beginning to end, California to Tennessee. But it's the part in the middle where Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) spends quality time with a young kid (Ty Simpkins) that gets to the heart of the holiday season. Not only is Tony surrounded by snowy scenery and small-town holiday festiveness, but he’s reminded of all the reasons he needs to get his head straight and get back to the people he loves. What’s more holiday-riffic than that?

Serendipity

Image via Miramax

Another movie set at Christmas that often gets overlooked is Serendipity. What encompasses the pre-holiday quality we’re looking for more than a movie that trusts in the magic of love? The complete lack of holiday paraphernalia for 80 percent of the movie is probably why this one gets forgotten more often than not. It takes a full year for our hero (John Cusack) and heroine (Kate Beckinsale) to find their way back to each other, moving through all the seasons in New York along the way. But it starts and ends with enough holiday spirit to earn a spot on our holiday pre-game list. Plus, the emphasis is put on the magic of their romance and of serendipity than on Christmas, making it more of a rom-com than a holiday movie in the long run.

Let It Snow (2019)

Image via Netflix

Set entirely on a very snowy day in a small town, this ensemble film follows myriad teens experiencing a day in a dozen different ways, almost all of them revolving around some sort of love. Some are meeting new people and establishing a firm basis for a possible relationship down the line, others are reevaluating existing friendships and trying to decide whether or not to cross the line into more. Each story perches right on the edge of happy right up to the end, and while there isn’t a ton of stereotypical Christmas or Hanukkah stuff going on, you can just feel it in the cold, wintry air. You know the feeling: that special warmth in your heart even though it’s cold, where your toes are warm even after hour four or five in the snow. It’s the perfect pre-Christmas feeling, and afterward, you’ll be more than ready to go full holly jolly.

Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas & Holiday Sketches to Put You in a Festive Mood “When I was a child, we used to suck on pennies...and it was a delight.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email