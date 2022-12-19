The essential movies to bring in the holiday cheer, as decided by Reddit users.

'Tis the season to plop down on the couch and pop on Christmas movies while gorging on junk food, our minds already formulating the same New Year's resolutions we have failed for the past five years. Whether it is online, on TV, or in stores that have suspiciously whipped out Christmas decorations the moment the clock struck December 1st, the Christmas fever is inescapable. It only makes sense to marathon the best (and worst) cinema has to offer about the holiday.

RELATED: 10 Best Christmas Movies on Netflix, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Everyone has their own favorite Christmas movies, whether it is the wholesome family films from their youth, cheesy rom-coms about finding love in time for the holidays, or even movies that venture into the weirder side of Christmas. But if you have already powered through your annual list of holiday favorites, then Reddit has you covered with their picks for the greatest Christmas movies of all time.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (1966)

One of the best Christmas musicals, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is the most iconic adaptation of the classic story. When the famous character hatches a plan to disguise himself as Santa Claus and steal all the presents from the residents in Whoville, he instead discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

u/Blueberry_Mancakes sums it all up with "it's fun, charming, memorable, and it's done in 30 minutes." Running the same length as a television episode, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a tight and concise story that flies by, and is a more than worthy choice as an "appetizer" before diving into longer Christmas movies.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Peacock.

'A Muppet Family Christmas' (1987)

Everybody loves The Muppets, and A Muppet Family Christmas sees the legendary puppets at their most wholesome. When Fozzie Bear decides to take his friends to his grandmother's house for Christmas, typical Muppets shenanigans ensue as they cross paths with characters from Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock.

A Muppet Family Christmas is another children's special that was created for television, and for many kids, it was an essential part of their childhood during Christmastime. u/TinyTeaLover says it is "just my absolute favourite" and it is easy to see why as the lovable Muppets sing an assortment of classic Christmas songs.

'Trading Places' (1983)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

When a pair of millionaire brothers place a bet to see how two people from opposite walks of life will perform in each other's shoes, they forcibly swap the places of two strangers. When upper-class investor Louis (Dan Aykroyd) and street hustler Billy Ray (Eddie Murphy) discover their plot, they plan their own revenge.

Trading Places also stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Ophelia, a prostitute who befriends Louis once he loses everything. It remains one of her best movies as she sought to move away from the "scream queen" typecasting brought on by Halloween. u/sonoskietto claims "in Italy, it's a tradition to watch it on Christmas Eve" and it is easy to imagine that many fans worldwide make the film part of their annual playlist as well.

'Klaus' (2019)

Image via Netflix

A recent Christmas classic, Klaus follows Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), a lazy postman who is sent by his father to work at a remote village engulfed by snow. Eventually, he befriends the townspeople and becomes especially close to Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a toy maker. Together they bring holiday cheer to the downbeat town.

Despite being a recent release, Klaus deserves a place in the conversation of best Christmas movies. It tells a touching yet funny story about the meaning of the holidays, and features developed and likable characters brought to life with wonderful animation, with one Reddit user saying "it's probably the film that captures the spirit of Christmas best."

Klaus is available to stream on Netflix.

'Scrooged' (1988)

One of the best adaptations of A Christmas Carol, Scrooged stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a selfish and jaded television executive. Haunted by the three classic ghosts from the original story, Frank discovers he needs to change his ways otherwise he risks living a life filled with loneliness and regret.

More than just an adaptation of the timeless tale, Scrooged adds its own intricacies to the plot that makes it a better fit for today's cynical society, despite being released over thirty years ago. u/un4spyder says they love "the blend of comedy and heartbreak, the pacing, the performances. Top tier."

Scrooged is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

'Jingle All the Way' (1996)

One of the most significant outliers in Arnold Schwarzenegger's filmography, Jingle All the Way sees the Terminator playing Howard Langston, a mattress salesman. Realizing he forgot to buy the hot new toy that he promised his son for Christmas, Howard embarks on a crazy journey to secure one on Christmas Eve.

A nostalgic treat for 90s kids, Jingle All the Way features plenty of great lines and moments as Arnie tries his best to play a normal American suburban father unable to hide his Austrian accent, as u/HopelessWanderer105 says "this is hands down my favorite Christmas movie. It’s just so good."

Jingle All the Way is available to stream on Starz.

'Home Alone' (1990)

A Christmas classic adored by fans all over the world, Home Alone is the quintessential family movie for the holidays. When young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is left home alone after his family goes on vacation to Paris, he enjoys his newfound freedom until he must defend the house from a pair of thieves.

u/Dirty-Rat30 says "the burglars getting hurt never gets old" as the film is best remembered for Kevin's random knack for setting death traps that would make Final Destination blush. The sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, is also beloved, though the original holds a special place in many hearts.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his family embarked on several ill-fated holidays throughout their cinematic journey, but Christmas Vacation remains a nostalgic favorite. Rather than going on an actual vacation, the film sees the Griswold clan all coming together for the holidays, with predictably outlandish shenanigans ensuing.

u/RickGrimesSnotBubble says "nothing is quite as nostalgic and Christmas spirit-y as Christmas Vacation" and it is hard to argue as Christmas Vacation is a perfect encapsulation of the heightened tensions and arguments that occur when families are forced to spend the holidays together, airing all their dirty laundries.

Christmas Vacation is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Gremlins' (1984)

One of the most iconic horror comedies from the 80s, Gremlins remains a favorite for horror fans. When Billy's father gifts him an exotic pet named Gizmo, the teenager quickly bonds with his new best friend. After failing to follow the important rules of Mogwai ownership, however, Gizmo spawns an army of gremlins who raise mayhem in his town.

A perfect gateway movie for children to get into horror movies, Gremlins is perhaps a little too dark for its family movie label. This is echoed by u/malthar76 who says "introducing it to my kids this year. Let’s see how messed up I make them." Children have to see people murdered by crazy fantasy creatures eventually, right?

Gremlins is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Of course, Die Hard is on this list. The perfect Christmas movie, it has Bruce Willis as the wise-cracking hero battling a high rise full of goons to save his wife, while Alan Rickman turns in an iconic performance as Hans Gruber, the suave German leader of the ruthless terrorists who are no match for John McClane.

Offering plenty of one-liners as McClane dispatches bad guys with increasing frequency, Die Hard is a newly embraced Christmas classic. For many, it has become a tradition to watch one of the greatest action films of all time during the holidays, as u/laflavor says "it's not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from Nakatomi Plaza."

Die Hard is available to stream on Starz.

KEEP READING: 10 Lesser-Known Christmas Movies That Are A Must-Watch