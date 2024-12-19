For many people around the world, the Christmas season truly is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a time to be with friends and family, celebrate love, eat good food, and — of course — watch some great movies. Prime Video is home to some of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, including both acclaimed seasonal classics and more underrated fare. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, drama, or something in between, the streamer has something for everyone. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best Christmas movies you can watch on Prime Video right now.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies and shows on Prime Video, the best Christmas movies on Netflix, Disney+, and Max.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Love Actually’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually is a Christmas romantic comedy anthology that follows 10 loosely connected stories exploring different aspects of love. Filmed mostly in London, the movie features an ensemble cast primarily composed of iconic British stars, including Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, and more.

Love Actually was a commercial success when it premiered in 2003, grossing over $250 million worldwide. It has also been a deeply divisive movie among critics ever since. There are those who hate the film and call it one of the worst Christmas movies ever — don’t listen to them. Sure, some of its stories are better than others, but on the whole, Love Actually is actually one of the most heartwarming holiday films ever made, with warmth, humor, and emotion that can touch even the grinchiest of hearts. The film went on to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and a made-for-television short film sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, was released in 2017.

‘The Holiday’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 51% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Holiday Release Date December 14, 2006 Director Nancy Meyers Cast Cameron Diaz , Jude Law , Jack Black , Kate Winslet Runtime 138 Minutes

Written, produced, and directed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday is a 2006 romantic comedy that follows the story of two women from either side of the Atlantic Ocean who swap homes during the holiday season. Kate Winslet plays Iris, a shy British columnist who’s still in love with her ex, and Cameron Diaz plays Amanda, a confident Los Angeles woman who has recently broken up with her cheating boyfriend. The film also stars Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Shannyn Sossamon, Edward Burns, and Rufus Sewell in supporting roles.

The Holiday received mixed reviews from critics at the time of its premiere, but it was wildly successful at the box office, earning over $205 million worldwide. Sure, the plot is nothing to write home about, but the movie features endearing characters and excellent performances, especially by Kate Winslet and Jude Law. Further enhanced by its charming cinematography, The Holiday is a delightful, romantic, and sorely underrated Christmas movie that ought to be considered a modern classic.

‘Holiday Inn’ (1942)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

holiday inn Release Date September 4, 1942 Director Mark Sandrich Cast Bing Crosby , Fred Astaire , Marjorie Reynolds Runtime 1h 40m

Starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, Holiday Inn is a 1942 musical film directed by Mark Sandrich, with music by Irving Berlin. The film centers around Jim Hardy, Ted Hanover, and Lila Dixon, who have a popular New York City song and dance act. Jim is all set to marry Lila when she leaves him for Ted, who leaves the city heartbroken. During the following Christmas season, Jim meets an aspiring performer, Linda, who helps him open a “Holiday Inn” — an entertainment venue open only on holidays. Crosby stars as Jim and Astaire plays Ted, with Marjorie Reynolds as Linda and Virginia Dale as Lila.

One of the most acclaimed holiday movies of all time, Holiday Inn is best known for its Oscar-winning song "White Christmas," a seasonal favorite. The film is a brilliantly performed and masterfully directed old-school musical with a solid story and excellent tunes. While certain parts of the movie haven’t aged well (including a blackface minstrel sequence), Holiday Inn is a Christmas entertainer that still brings joy to fans old and new today.

‘The Family Stone’ (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, The Family Stone is a comedy-drama film that follows the holiday misadventures of the titular Stone family. Set in a small New England town, the film’s story kicks off when the eldest son (Dermot Mulroney) brings his conservative girlfriend (Sarah Jessica Parker) home for the holidays, planning to propose to her. Overwhelmed by his family, she asks her sister to join her, which leads to further complications. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, and Tyrone Giordano.

The Family Stone received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial hit, grossing over $93 million worldwide. The movie has received praise for the performances of its star-studded cast, even though the characters they play are pretty hard to like. The movie is an entertaining watch, with loads of comedy and a tragic streak that lends some reality to the proceedings. The film earned a number of accolades as well, including a Golden Globe nomination for Sarah Jessica Parker and Satellite Award nominations for Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, and Rachel McAdams.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.6/10

It's a Wonderful Life Release Date December 20, 1946 Cast Donna Reed , James Stewart , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell , Henry Travers , Beulah Bondi , Frank Faylen , Ward Bond , Gloria Grahame , H.B. Warner , Frank Albertson , Todd Karns , Samuel S. Hinds , Mary Treen , Virginia Patton , Charles Williams , Sarah Edwards , William Edmunds , Lillian Randolph , Argentina Brunetti , Robert J. Anderson , Ronnie Ralph , Jeanne Gail , Jeanine Ann Roose , Danny Mummert Runtime 130 minutes

Produced and directed by Frank Capra, It's a Wonderful Life is a 1946 Christmas drama starring James Stewart as George Bailey. Based on Philip Van Doren Stern’s short story “The Greatest Gift," the film follows the story of George’s life, showing how he has always sacrificed his own dreams for the sake of other people’s happiness. But one Christmas Eve, faced with financial ruin, George contemplates suicide, which brings an angel down from Heaven to show just how important he has been to the world. Besides Stewart in the lead, the film also stars Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, and more.

It’s a Wonderful Life was not a hit at the time of its release, underperforming at the box office and receiving mixed reviews from critics. The film did, however, earn five Academy Award nominations, and decades after the movie’s premiere, it became a cult classic thanks to its regular Christmas season broadcasts on TV. Now considered one of the greatest films ever made, It’s a Wonderful Life is a cultural landmark. A life-affirming story of love, sacrifice, and goodwill, the film is the perfect encapsulation of everything Christmas stands for and a tribute to the everyday, oft-forgotten people who truly make life wonderful.

‘Christmas with the Kranks’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 5% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Christmas With the Kranks Release Date November 24, 2004 Director Joe Roth Cast Tim Allen , Jamie Lee Curtis , Dan Aykroyd , Erik Per Sullivan , Cheech Marin Jake Busey , M. Emmet Walsh Runtime 98 minutes

Directed by Joe Roth and written by Chris Columbus, Christmas with the Kranks is a comedy movie based on John Grisham’s 2001 novel Skipping Christmas. The film stars Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis as a couple who decide to skip Christmas since their daughter won’t be home for the holidays. But when their daughter decides to come home after all, it sparks a mad race to put together the perfect family Christmas at the last second. Besides Allen and Curtis, the movie also stars Dan Aykroyd, Erik Per Sullivan, Cheech Marin, Jake Busey, and M. Emmet Walsh.

Christmas with the Kranks was heavily panned by critics upon its release and wasn't a huge success at the box office either, but it did become the third highest-grossing movie domestically in its opening weekend. By all accounts, Christmas with the Kranks has unlikable characters, a flat sense of humor, and practically no real plot. Despite all that, however, it’s a silly little Christmas movie that turns out to be surprisingly fun — even if it is in a “so-bad-it’s-good” way.

‘Something From Tiffany’s’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Something From Tiffany's Release Date December 9, 2022 Director Daryl Wein Cast Zoey Deutch , Kendrick Sampson , Shay Mitchell , Ray Nicholson Runtime 1 hr 27 min

Based on the eponymous novel by Melissa Hill, Something from Tiffany's is a Christmas romantic comedy directed by Daryl Wein and written by Tamara Chestna. The film follows the story of a woman whose boyfriend is hit by a car outside a Tiffany’s store on their anniversary. When she finds an engagement ring meant for someone else in his belongings, it leads her on a path to the person she’s meant to be with. The movie stars Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, and Shay Mitchell.

Released on Prime Video in December 2022, Something from Tiffany's received mixed but largely positive reviews. While the comedy is pretty middling, the film makes up for it with its cinematography, performances, and the excellent chemistry between its leads. The plot may be paper thin, but Something from Tiffany’s is a cute, fun, and warm movie that’s perfect for cold winter nights on the couch.

‘Last Holiday’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Last Holiday Release Date January 13, 2006 Director Wayne Wang Cast Queen Latifah , LL Cool J , Timothy Hutton , Giancarlo Esposito , Alicia Witt , Gérard Depardieu Runtime 108 minutes

Loosely based on the eponymous 1950 British film, Last Holiday is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Wayne Wang and written by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman. The film stars Queen Latifah as a department store assistant who discovers that she has a rare and terminal illness. With only a few weeks to live, she quits her job, gathers the last of her money, and heads to Europe for a luxury holiday. Besides Latifah, the movie also stars LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Gérard Depardieu, Alicia Witt, and Giancarlo Esposito.

At the time of its release, Last Holiday was neither a box-office hit nor was it a critical success, as the film has been criticized for its predictable and formulaic plot. But the movie’s saving grace is its leading lady, who delivers an excellent performance that’s amusing, warm, and life-affirming. Her performance in the film earned Queen Latifah a nomination for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. As holiday movies go, this one is just about passable, but it is a great watch for fans of the Queen.

