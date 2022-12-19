The holidays are all about the most wonderful time of the year – filled with friends, family, all things peppermint, and classic, comforting Christmas movies. For the Criterion Collection though, Christmas means something a little different. Criterion is dedicated to the important classic and contemporary films from around the world that often go unnoticed.

One can see then, that the collection might not be as holly-jolly as most family-friendly holiday films. The Criterion Collection is home to some of the most brutal and harrowing movies ever made. Their holiday collection is no different – the Criterion Christmas list this year is even titled “Blue Christmases.” Even though their movies may stray from the ordinary Christmas carols and family cheer, they all have important holiday messages of their own.

'Morning for the Osone Family' (1946)

In one of the most fraught Christmas movies in the Criterion Collection, Kinoshita Keisuke’s first film after the Second World War is a morose and powerful illustration of familial relationships in war-torn Japan. It masterfully weaves between the personal and the political to paint a picture of the painful effects of war.

Morning for the Osone Family follows an affluent and intellectually-minded Japanese family. The opening scene is set on the eve of Christmas in 1943 right as World War II is turning bad for the Japanese. The family consists of a mother and her four grown children, whose political beliefs stray left. Their domestic bliss is interrupted when the war and their militaristic uncle take over the Osone home.

'A Christmas Tale' (2008)

In A Christmas Tale, callous French matriarch, Junon, learns she has leukemia. She asks her children at the family Christmas gathering if any of them are eligible to donate bone marrow. This ends up causing deep friction within the family, whose relationships with each other are already tumultuous.

Junon also uses her sickness to recall the traumatic loss of her son, Joseph, which only brings about more trouble for the family. The friction between the characters feels as real as any family that deals with death. Catherine Deneuve and Mathieu Almaric's mother-son banter alone is enough to make this dysfunctional family's love language feel universal.

'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

Fanny and Alexander is one of the best films for Ingmar Bergman newcomers, mostly because of its lavish visuals, as well as its captivating story. While this Swedish film is over three hours long, there is a reason why it's considered a classic: it is one of the most emotional coming-of-age movies of all time.

The scenes that take place around Christmas are a delight for the eyes, with striking colors and stunning production design that will transport you to days of holidays long past. The movie follows Fanny and Alexander as they enjoy their happy lives as children of theater parents. After their father dies unexpectedly, they end up in a joyless home where their bleak situation gradually grows worse.

'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a rare, bittersweet romance movie in which every line of dialogue is sung. Exuding emotion and pain through music, this French film hits all of the painful parts of life. Much in the same vein as La La Land, the movie ends on a poignant note of love at the wrong time.

The movie spans several years and the lives of two young lovers, a beautiful Frenchwoman who sells umbrellas, and the dashing mechanic, Guy. Their brief romance is interrupted by the Algerian War when Guy is drafted for service. It is revealed that Geneviève is pregnant with Guy's child, but marries an older businessman and begins to move on with her life. The movie is filled with heart-wrenching grief and a technicolor world.

'Mon Oncle Antoine' (1971)

Mon Oncle Antoine is a chilling portrait of a young boy coming to terms with his own mortality. In the movie, Benoit is an adolescent in the care of his Uncle Antoine, who moonlights as the town's undertaker. Benoit accompanies his uncle on his pick-ups of dead bodies, and his life is changed forever.

Set in the snowy landscapes of Canada, Mon Oncle Antoine is the perfect Christmas movie if you enjoy the macabre and the mischievous. As Benoit encounters the corpses of young boys his age, he begins to realize just how fleeting life is and faces his own thoughts on life, death, and everything in between.

'Metropolitan' (1990)

Metropolitan captures the strange magic of New York after Christmas. The most wonderful time of the year happens after the holidays in the city, where the buzzing of Christmas lights, the silence of falling snow, and the quiet solitude of the end of the year come together to create something wonderful. Metropolitan masters this in a critique of the spoiled bourgeoise.

A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers and serves as a catalyst that alters each of their lives. The group of friends gathers in a Manhattan apartment to comfortably discuss social mobility and play bridge in their cocoon of upper-class society. That is, until they are joined by the man with a critical view of their lives.

'Plácido' (1961)

Plácido does not play nice for a Christmas movie. It fervently punctures the false charity of the wealthy who are ignorant to the genuine needs of those around them. The movie shows the ugly side of charity, where the deep-pocketed often enjoy the idea of the unfortunate, but never really acknowledge or help them in any meaningful way.

During Christmas in a Spanish town, a group of rich, old ladies organizes a peculiar event for the homeless. They invite one of them to sit down to dinner at their wealthy table. Plácido, a humble worker, is hired by the organizers to participate in a parade, a simple mission that turns out to be more difficult than he realizes.

'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' (1983)

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence is one of David Bowie's best performances and one of the best foreign-language Christmas movies of all time. While the movie doesn't inherently revolve around the holiday, its ending does take place around Christmas. And while Christmas is in the title, many are often surprised that the movie actually involves a prisoner of war.

During World War II, Bowie's character, Jack, is captured by Japanese forces. He is held in a prison camp by Captain Yanoi, who becomes fascinated by Jack's defiance in the face of their old-world ideas. One of the most magical things about this movie is the way that director, Nagisa Ōshima, frames the characters and the way that he holds them in smart, subtle situations in order to humanize them.

'2046' (2004)

In one of the most unconventional Christmas movies in the Criterion Collection, Wong Kar-wai's 2046 is a bizarre foray into the science-fiction/romance genre. And while it is not as beloved as some of his other films, Wong Kar-wai mastered his elliptical storytelling and the pain of nostalgia in 2046.

The Chinese director is known for his movies that depict the navigation of life, as well as his sensual shot selections that portray the subtleties of existence. 2046 begins on the eve of Christmas and spans multiple years, following the passionate affairs of the womanizing sci-fi writer, Chow. Women enter and exit Chow's life, and he takes inspiration from each of them, eventually blending reality with fiction.

'A Christmas Dream' (1945)

A Christmas Dream is one of the most unique holiday films in cinema. The Zemen Brothers' experimental art piece is not a feature-length film though, it is a short film in which stop-motion animation is blended with live-action footage. It is considered a classic of its genre and an important piece of film history.

In it, a young girl has been given a collection of new toys under the Christmas tree. She happily takes them into her arms and mindlessly tosses away her old rag doll. That night, the girl dreams about her rag doll, where it comes to life to silently entertain her. Eventually, the rest of her toys take on a life of their own too.

