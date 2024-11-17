The holiday season is a time for good news and success stories, and that's the case with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a heartwarming adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s beloved holiday classic, which proves that faith-based films can deliver both an emotional impact on audiences and box office returns. This weekend, the Dallas Jenkins-directed film grossed an impressive $5.40 million across 3,020 locations, bringing its estimated domestic total to $19.95 million. Following in the footsteps of Jenkins’ breakout success with The Chosen, the film is another great example of how Jenkins can bring stories for everyone into a modern setting.

The film has struck a chord not just with families seeking holiday cheer but also with fans of Jenkins' previous work, which has consistently combined faith-centered storytelling with rapidly growing mainstream appeal. The film stars Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, and Molly Belle Wright, while Gilmore Girls icon Lauren Graham serves as the narrator of the movie with her trademark wit and warmth.

The plot follows the chaos that ensues when the fun-loving and cheeky Herdman kids decide they're going to hijack a town Christmas pageant, with Grace (played by Greer, who deserves more lead roles) struggling to direct the performance while facing blowback from the townspeople. The full synopsis can be found below.

"The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant. Directed by Dallas Jenkins and based on the international bestseller by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant. Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time; she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas."

What Is Director Dallas Jenkins Best Known For?

Jenkins is the brains behind The Chosen, a cultural phenomenon that tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ and his followers, gaining a massive following since its release. Beyond his work on The Chosen, Jenkins serves as an advisor for The Wonder Project, a faith-focused movie studio partnering with Amazon MGM Studios on a Bible-inspired series titled House of David. Recently filmed in Athens, Greece, the series will explore stories like David’s legendary battle against Goliath, among other biblical stories.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is currently playing in theaters.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: When the notorious Herdman siblings unexpectedly join the local church's Christmas pageant, their unruly behavior presents a challenge to the community. Despite chaos ensuing, the Herdmans' involvement leads the town to confront unexpected lessons about kindness and understanding, offering a fresh perspective on the holiday spirit. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Dallas Jenkins Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Darin McDaniel , Platte Clark , Ryan Swanson Expand

