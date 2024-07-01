The Big Picture The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, directed by Dallas Jenkins, is adapted from Barbara Robinson's book and features a star-studded cast.

The film tells the story of the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, as they take over their local church Christmas pageant.

Jenkins is best known for creating and directing The Chosen, a popular series about the life of Jesus Christ, and is currently working on a new Bible-based series, House of David.

Get ready for a festive treat this holiday season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, directed by Dallas Jenkins, known for his work on The Chosen and The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, the trailer for which has just dropped. The film is adapted from Barbara Robinson's beloved book and is sure to capture the hearts of faith-loving families nationwide. The screenplay, crafted by Darin McDaniel, Platte Clark, Ryan Swanson, and Jenkins, brings to life the chaotic yet endearing story of the Herdmans—infamously the worst kids in town. As they unexpectedly take over their local church Christmas pageant, they embark on a journey that might just reveal the true spirit of the holiday to a bewildered community.

The film features an impressive cast, including Judy Greer (13 Going on 30, Ant-Man), Pete Holmes (Crashing, Night Court), Elizabeth Tabish (The Chosen), and Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Bad Santa). Greer and Graham, in particular, will bring eyes to the project. Greer has been a prolific actor for decades now, appearing in projects both big and small, while Graham is beloved through multiple generations for her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, which remains one of the most popular series on Netflix nearly 20 years after it concluded its original airing. Tabish is, of course, familiar to Jenkins with the pair already working closely on The Chosen, where she plays Mary Magdalene.

What is Dallas Jenkins Best Known For?

Jenkins is best known for creating and directing the popular series The Chosen, which dramatises the life of Jesus Christ and his followers. The series has garnered significant acclaim for its storytelling, character development, and unique crowdfunding model, and has proven to be extremely popular. The first three seasons of The Chosen are available for streaming on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and The CW, while the first season is streaming on Netflix. Season 4 begins streaming on Prime on July 1. Jenkins also serves as an advisor to the new faith-based, values-driven movie studio, The Wonder Project, which is working with Amazon MGM Studios to produce a new Bible-based series, House of David, which is currently in production in Europe.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, promising to deliver laughs, lessons, and a whole lot of holiday spirit. Check out the trailer for the film above. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Stream The Chosen