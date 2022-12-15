Christmas is a time of wonder, magic, and romance, and there’s little that combines these elements more than a holiday romance set among the royals. Members of the royal family are in the best position to truly enjoy the beauty of the season and perhaps well-positioned to embrace the giving side of the holiday.

RELATED: Christmas Movie Couples Made In Heaven

Holiday romances are an abundant and varied genre, which covers popular tropes from small-town festivals, big-city workaholics, and of course, the Christmas grump who needs to be taught the meaning of Christmas with a series of heart-warming holiday-themed tasks and a lot of love. The Princess trope, however, trumps them all. After all, what more could anyone want for Christmas than a castle and a crown?

'The Princess Switch' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens plays Stacy, a baker from Chicago who travels to Belgravia at Christmas to compete in a baking competition. While there, she bumps into Lady Margaret Delacourt, the Duchess of Montenaro and future wife of the Prince of Belgravia (Sam Palladio), who looks exactly like her. Inevitably, they agree to switch lives for two days.

Identity swaps are unusual for Christmas romances, but Hudgens enthusiastically tackles the dual roles. The movie is cheesy and predictable, but it’s also bright and full of cheer, and the Romanian locations can’t be beaten. Netflix audiences received it so well in 2018 that it spawned a trilogy with a sequel, 2020's Switched Again, involving a third lookalike, and 2021’s Romancing the Star, which has the trio somehow tracking down a missing priceless relic.

'A Royal Christmas' (2014)

Leo (Stephen Hagan) and Emily (Lacey Chabert) have been together nearly a year before he drops a big secret: he’s actually the Crown Prince of Cordinia. Returning to the palace for Christmas, Queen Isadora (Jane Seymour) objects to the pairing immediately. Emily is a common American, and the Queen will do anything to get rid of her, even if it breaks her son’s heart.

Hallmark set decorators always go all out with Christmas movies; the castle is swathed in boughs of holly, there are more Christmas trees than the average viewer could conceivably count, and everything sparkles in gold, green, and red. Royal enthusiasts will find a Queen obsessed with protocol, a number of crowns and tiaras on display, and a royal ball with a dress to match.

'A Christmas Princess' (2019)

Prince Jack of Edgemont (Travis Burns) hosts an annual Christmas Eve charity banquet. Celebrity chefs have failed to impress him, so he somehow hires Jessica (Shein Mompremier), owner of a failing Brooklyn diner, to cater the banquet instead, based on a single bite of meatloaf.

Romance inevitably blooms between the prince and the chef, but a romantic movie is not complete without throwing several obstacles before the couple. The paparazzi dub Jessica "The Princess of Brooklyn," which she takes issue with, his meddling mother doesn’t approve of him dating a commoner, and his shrewish ex-girlfriend tries to reinsert herself. Royal romance with a side of turkey and all the trimmings can be dished up on Amazon Prime Video.

'A Royal Corgi Christmas' (2022)

Prince Edmond (Jordan Renzo) gifts the Queen with a corgi, but little Mistletoe, cute though he may be, is untrained and not of royal lineage. After an incident with a royal ham, dog trainer Cecily (Hunter King) is brought over from America to help restore faith in Edmond’s judgment.

New to the Hallmark roster this year, this movie features two dog trainer romances for the price of one. Though the haircuts are decided unroyal, the adorable dogs more than make up for it. Puppies make everything better: little Mistletoe can humanize an aloof prince, become a Youtube sensation that makes the monarchy relevant again, and even create a bond between a commoner and a future King.

'A Princess for Christmas' (2011)

Jules’ sister and brother-in-law died last Christmas, leaving her to raise nephew Milo and niece Maddie. It’s been a struggle even before she lost her job, so when the Duke (Roger Moore), who disowned her brother-in-law for marrying a commoner, invites Jules (Katie McGrath) and the kids to his castle, she begrudgingly accepts. If the Duke is less than welcoming, Prince Ashton (Sam Heughan) and the staff make up for it.

This movie has a bit of everything: kids decking the halls of an otherwise cold castle, gifted ballgowns, giving and forgiving, sympathetic orphans, and a butler named Winterbottom. The princess transformation from an unemployed single mother from Buffalo is particularly satisfying for those with royal holiday appetites and can be streamed on the Hallmark Channel.

'Christmas at the Palace' (2018)

King Alex (Andrew Cooper), known to his subjects as the “Grinch King,” needs to rehab his Christmas-hating image. Thus, the palace hires Katie (Merritt Patterson), a professional figure skater, to choreograph an ice-skating retelling of their country’s founding.

Luckily the ice they skate on isn’t as thin as the premise, which is just thick enough to provide tree trimming, festive wear, a gift-giving guide, holiday crafting, and a beautiful Christmas market with all the trimmings. Hallmark, as usual, does not disappoint; the ice spectacular is replete with spangly, spandex costumes, and nearly every character manages a happy ending.

'A Christmas Prince' (2017)

Amber (Rose McIver) is a journalist posing as a tutor to sneak into a castle to spy on playboy Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) as the one-year anniversary of his father’s death approaches, leaving him only a few days remaining before Christmas to claim the throne or lose it forever.

A Christmas Prince debuted on Netflix in 2017, touting classic Christmas tropes such as a cookie-baking montage, a makeover, horses trotting through the snow, showing kindness to orphans, a royal ball, and the obligatory conniving crown-chasing “Lady.” A sequel, The Royal Wedding, followed in 2018, and another, The Royal Baby, in 2019.

'A Royal Queens Christmas' (2021)

Home from the army, Dee Dee (Megan Park) is making an important delivery for her cousin’s bakery when Colin (Julian Morris) literally runs into her in a hotel lobby, crushing her pastries. She demands he play piano for her children’s choir as retribution, and then he gets swept along to family dinner. What neither Dee Dee nor her family know is that Colin is the Crown Prince of Exeter, and she’s falling in love with him without knowing his true identity.

Classic Hallmark romance tropes include family-favorite traditions like snowman building and snowball fights with royal twists thrown in, including arranged marriage, charity balls, and love across social classes.

'Christmas With a Prince' (2018)

Pediatric doctor Tasha (Kaitlyn Leeb) is focused on the sick kids in her ward and more than a little annoyed when Prince Alexander (Nick Hounslow) breaks his leg at a nearby ski hill and secretly convalesces among her patients. He may be spoiled, but he’s also quite charming, quickly winning over the kids on the ward and, eventually, their beautiful doctor.

Christmas romances tend to have similarly uninventive titles, so fans of the genre will have to look for this one quite carefully among Amazon Prime Video’s holiday offerings. Fans of Christmas With A Prince will be glad to note that two sequels have since followed—2019’s Becoming Royal and 2021’s The Royal Baby.

'Crown for Christmas' (2015)

A run-in with a handsome hotel guest causes Allie (Danica McKellar) to lose her job as a maid. Luckily, that man is a European prince and offers her a job as his daughter’s governess instead. Daughter Theodora (Ellie Botterill) has a wild reputation, but it turns out all she ever needed was someone to understand that she’s still a kid.

This Hallmark movie has King Max (Rupert Penry-Jones) betrothed to a Countess whom he does not love. Peasant Allie, on the other hand, bonds with the staff. Royal ornaments on a perfect tree, snowball fights in front of the castle, and a romantic ball all contribute to this unlikely romance.

KEEP READING: Best Christmas Movies Starring Queer Characters