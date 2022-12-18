Christmas is fast approaching: with such little time comes even greater responsibility. Last-minute shopping, planning Christmas parties, and tolerating long hours of socializing. All the excitement leaves little time for a personal retreat that involves a blanket, a hot chocolate, and a wide array of Christmas movies to choose from.

Thankfully, some incredible short Christmas movies have been made, allowing viewers to immerse in the spirit of Christmas even when they have less than half an hour. So if you want to participate in a Christmas movie challenge but don't have enough time to sit through the 100 or more minutes, these short films and specials might be worth considering.

"Bojack Horseman Christmas Special" (2014)

It's Christmas, and Bojack Horseman is in no mood to celebrate or socialize. So Todd, not wanting to leave his friend alone, comes over on Christmas morning, clanging on a pot with a candy cane and singing, "Joy to the world, Todd is here. He drank up all your beer." When Bojack asks him to leave, Todd tells Bojack they're going to watch the special Christmas episode of Horsin' Around titled "Sabrina's Christmas Wish." Albeit reluctant at first, Bojack falls into a rhythm, enjoying the episode and reminiscing about the old days.

With some good lines and quotes and a very cheesy plot, the "Bojack Horseman Christmas Special" is a laugh-out-loud episode you can watch on Netflix in under 30 minutes.

'Angela's Christmas' (2018)

When Angela visits the church with her family on Christmas Eve, she's struck with an idea. She wants to keep baby Jesus in her nativity scene warm, but the adults might not be supportive of the plan. A heartwarming tale of a child finding and spreading Christmas love and warmth, Angela's Christmas is set in Ireland in the 1910s.

Based on the book Angela and the Baby Jesus by Angela's Ashes author Frank McCourt, this stunningly animated special by Brown Bag Films is available on Netflix and can be watched in under 30 minutes.

'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' (2021)

It's Christmas in Mossy Bottom Farm, and Shaun the Sheep and his friends can't wait to celebrate. When they realize their stockings are too short, Shaun sets on a quest to procure larger stockings, but in the process, loses Timmy, the little sheep. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else's present?

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a dialogue-free delight with wonderfully silly animals and enough going around to keep you hooked till the end. The special is equally amusing for kids and adults and is available on Netflix within 30 minutes.

'Shrek The Halls' (2008)

While it's a shame only one Christmas special of Shrek was made, it was one for the ages. Finally, it's Christmas, and here in the swamp in Duloc, Shrek has promised Fiona and the children a special Christmas surprise under Donkey's urging. As this ogre tries to find the perfect gift for Christmas, can he find a little Christmas cheer for his heart?

Although it was probable that Shrek celebrating Christmas would be a marker of creative bankruptcy, the short film beats those expectations. The special relies on gross humor and slapstick to make the film fun, and wonderfully, it works.

'Pluto's Christmas Tree' (1952)

The 125th short in the Mickey Mouse film series to be released, Pluto's Christmas Tree follows Mickey and Pluto as they look for the perfect Christmas tree. On the way out, Pluto encounters Chip 'n' Dale, and they make fun of the jolly dog. But what happens when Mickey and Pluto find out that the tree they chopped is the one Chip 'n' Dale live in?

Vintage and absolutely hysterical, Pluto's Christmas Tree also features Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they drop by to sing carols. This 6-minute short is available on Disney Plus and YouTube.

'Robin Robin' (2021)

Robin is a robin bird raised by a family of mice. As expected, she's different from other birds but isn't all too similar to the mice. Her differences become even more apparent every time they try to sneak in somewhere. So when a malicious cat tells Robin she'll never belong, she sets off on a heist to prove to the cat—and her family—that she can be an excellent mouse.

Delightful and uplifting, Robin Robin is an adorable tale of finding a home in the least expected places. It is available on Netflix and is just 30 minutes long.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' (1965)

Though Charlie Brown has more than a few specials under his belt, this Christmas special is one of the best-known Peanuts cartoons ever, and its quality speaks for it. To get rid of his holiday depression, Charlie decides to hold a Christmas pageant at his school, but all his attempts go down the flush when his friends don't listen to him and start being uncooperative. Even the little sapling he gets for his tree gets made fun of. Finally, Charlie becomes furious until Linus comes forward with an explanation to soothe everyone.

A beautiful special with a poignant message, A Charlie Brown Christmas must be on everyone's Apple TV watchlist this year.

'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special' (2020)

It's the day before Life Day, and the Jedi Rey Skywalker is all set to journey with the BB-8 on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. In the meantime, aboard the Millennium Falcon, their friends, Rose Tico, C-3PO, R2-D2,

and Chewbacca, are preparing for the Wookie festival of Life Day. But will Rey make it back in time for the celebration?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is chronologically placed after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker. While it doesn't have the detail and wit of The LEGO Movie, the special has more sass than a typical LEGO animated special or TV show. The special is available on Disney+ and is less than 45 minutes long.

'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' (2020)

What's better than the Queen of Christmas making a show for her fans? Here's what: nothing. A year after her eternal '90s holiday bop, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," finally hit No 1, Mariah Carey blessed the world with exactly what they wanted: her in a dizzily charming Christmas special around a lovably goofy premise.

Starring an all-star cast, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is laden with cameos from the likes of Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg and is sure to hit the right notes in your heart. The 43-minute special is available to stream on Apple TV+.

'The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus' (2022)

Though the release date of Boss Baby: Back In The Crib is over a year away, there was no way Theodore Leslie Templeton would let you be alone this Christmas season, even when he despises it. When Boss Baby's revenge on Ron, the mall Santa, leads to a baby exchange, where Boss Baby lands at the North Pole, and his lookalike, elf Dongle, goes to Tim's house. Ted being Ted, tries to commercialize Christmas, but Santa's elves save the day.

Exceedingly hilarious and heartwarming, Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus is one of the best Christmas specials of 2022. And while there's only little regular Christmas music in the background, the elves' song about Boss Baby will have you bopping to the beat within seconds. This adorable 45-minute special is available on Netflix.

